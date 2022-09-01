Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 01 Settembre 2022

Simone Roncalli nella foto
Simone Roncalli nella foto

SLO M25 Maribor 25000 – 2nd Round
Maj Premzl SLO vs Daniele Capecchi ITA ore 09:30

ITF Maribor
M. Premzl
A
0
D. Capecchi
40
2
Luigi Sorrentino ITA vs [8] Valerio Aboian ARG ore 09:30

ITF Maribor
L. Sorrentino
40
5
V. Aboian [8]
15
2
EGY M15 Cairo 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Nitin Kumar Sinha IND vs Fabrizio Andaloro ITA ore 10:00

ITF Cairo
N. Sinha [8]
30
0
F. Andaloro
30
0
Stefano Battaglino ITA vs Elio Jose Ribeiro lago BRA ore 10:00

ITF Cairo
S. Battaglino
0
0
E. Ribeiro Lago
15
0
Giuseppe Tresca ITA vs [2] Marco Miceli ITA Non prima delle 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ITA M15 Pescara 15000 – Quarter-final
[1] Juan Bautista Otegui ARG vs Andrea Picchione ITA ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzo Sciahbasi ITA vs Gianluca Di nicola ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[3] Simone Roncalli ITA vs Julian Ocleppo ITA ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marcello Serafini ITA vs Luca Castagnola ITA ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

