Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 01 Settembre 2022

Simone Roncalli nella foto
M25 Maribor 25000 – 2nd Round
Maj Premzl vs Daniele Capecchi ore 09:30
ITF Maribor
M. Premzl•
A
0
D. Capecchi
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Premzl
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
D. Capecchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Premzl
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Luigi Sorrentino vs [8] Valerio Aboian ore 09:30
ITF Maribor
L. Sorrentino•
40
5
V. Aboian [8]
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Sorrentino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
V. Aboian
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
5-1 → 5-2
V. Aboian
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
V. Aboian
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Cairo 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Nitin Kumar Sinha vs Fabrizio Andaloro ore 10:00
ITF Cairo
N. Sinha [8]
30
0
F. Andaloro•
30
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Andaloro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
Stefano Battaglino vs Elio Jose Ribeiro lago ore 10:00
ITF Cairo
S. Battaglino
0
0
E. Ribeiro Lago•
15
0
Giuseppe Tresca vs [2] Marco Miceli Non prima delle 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Pescara 15000 – Quarter-final
[1] Juan Bautista Otegui vs Andrea Picchione ore 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lorenzo Sciahbasi vs Gianluca Di nicola 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[3] Simone Roncalli vs Julian Ocleppo ore 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marcello Serafini vs Luca Castagnola ore 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
