Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 09 Aprile 2022

09/04/2022 08:05 Nessun commento
Filippo Baldi nella foto

ESP M25 Reus 25000 – Semi-final
[1] Filippo Baldi ITA vs [5] Ugo Blanchet FRA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CRO M15 Dubrovnik 15000 – Semi-final
[3] Gergely Madarasz HUN vs Andrea Guerrieri ITA ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
[3] Samuel Vincent ruggeri ITA vs Filip Bergevi SWE ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

