Challenger Bengaluru e Cherbourg: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)
CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – 2° Turno, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Cem Ilkel vs Evgeny Donskoy
2. [1] Jiri Vesely vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran
3. [WC] Yuki Bhambri / Divij Sharan vs [2] Alexander Erler / Vit Kopriva
4. [1] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Purav Raja vs Jay Clarke / Marc Polmans
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Alexandre Muller
2. Max Purcell vs [6] Enzo Couacaud
3. [3] Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Steven Diez / Malek Jaziri
4. Hugo Grenier / Alexandre Muller vs [4] N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
CHALLENGER Cherbourg (Francia) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
strong>Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Constant Lestienne vs Mikhail Kukushkin
2. Jack Draper vs [Q] Maximilian Marterer
3. Ruben Bemelmans vs [6] Quentin Halys
4. [1] Benjamin Bonzi vs [WC] Kenny De Schepper (non prima ore: 16:30)
5. [5] Gilles Simon vs Ernests Gulbis (non prima ore: 18:30)
6. [Q] Jonas Forejtek vs [2] Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. Hendrik Jebens / Niklas Schell vs [2] Denys Molchanov / Antonio Sancic
2. Jack Draper / Alexander Ritschard vs [3] Manuel Guinard / Albano Olivetti (non prima ore: 16:00)
3. [1] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Ruben Bemelmans / Zizou Bergs (non prima ore: 17:30)
