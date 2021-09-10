Us Open 2021 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 12. Ci sono oggi le semifinali maschili (LIVE)

10/09/2021
Risultati dagli Us Open
USA Us Open Grand Slam | Hard | $57.500.000 – Semifinali

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
R. Ram USA / J. Salisbury GBR vs J. Murray GBR / B. Soares BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs D. Medvedev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Djokovic SRB vs A. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
S. Stosur AUS / S. Zhang CHN vs A. Guarachi CHI / D. Krawczyk USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff USA / C. McNally USA vs G. Dabrowski CAN / L. Stefani BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Pegula USA / A. Krajicek USA vs D. Krawczyk USA / J. Salisbury GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

