Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 12. Ci sono oggi le semifinali maschili (LIVE)
10/09/2021 14:10 Nessun commento
Us Open Grand Slam | Hard | $57.500.000 – Semifinali
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
R. Ram / J. Salisbury vs J. Murray / B. Soares
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Auger-Aliassime vs D. Medvedev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Djokovic vs A. Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
S. Stosur / S. Zhang vs A. Guarachi / D. Krawczyk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Gauff / C. McNally vs G. Dabrowski / L. Stefani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Pegula / A. Krajicek vs D. Krawczyk / J. Salisbury
Il match deve ancora iniziare
