ATP 250 Kitzbuhel e Atlanta: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali (LIVE)

ATP 250 Kitzbuhel (Austria) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [4] Juan Ignacio Londero
vs [WC] Lukas Neumayer
ATP ATP Kitzbuhel
Londero J.•
40
6
0
Neumayer L.
40
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Londero J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
Londero J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Neumayer L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Londero J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
Neumayer L.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Londero J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Neumayer L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Londero J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Neumayer L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs [6] Marc Polmans
ATP ATP Kitzbuhel
Rune H.•
30
4
Polmans M.
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rune H.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Polmans M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
Rune H.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Polmans M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Polmans M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Rune H.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Polmans M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [Alt] Lucas Miedler vs [8] Mario Vilella Martinez (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Kuechenmeister – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Ernests Gulbis vs [7] Nikola Milojevic
ATP ATP Kitzbuhel
Gulbis E.
6
6
Milojevic N.
3
4
Vincitore: Gulbis E.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gulbis E.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Milojevic N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Gulbis E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Gulbis E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Gulbis E.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Gulbis E.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gulbis E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Gulbis E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Milojevic N.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. [1] Carlos Taberner vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
ATP ATP Kitzbuhel
Taberner C.
15
6
1
Karlovskiy E.•
40
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Taberner C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Karlovskiy E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Taberner C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Karlovskiy E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Taberner C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Karlovskiy E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Taberner C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
Taberner C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Karlovskiy E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. [3] Jozef Kovalik vs [WC] Leandro Riedi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Lukas Rosol vs [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ATP ATP Kitzbuhel
Rosol L.
6
6
6
Cerundolo J.
3
7
1
Vincitore: Rosol L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Cerundolo J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
Cerundolo J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
9*-8
9*-9
10-9*
10-10*
10*-11
6-6 → 6-7
Rosol L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Cerundolo J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Rosol L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Cerundolo J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Cerundolo J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rosol L.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Cerundolo J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Rosol L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Cerundolo J.
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Rosol L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
2. [2] Andrej Martin vs Zizou Bergs (non prima ore: 12:30)
ATP ATP Kitzbuhel
Martin A.
15
4
Bergs Z.•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Martin A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Martin A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Bergs Z.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Martin A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
ATP 250 Atlanta (USA) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Samir Banerjee
vs [6] Sebastian Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Peter Gojowczyk vs [WC] Donald Young
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Evgeny Donskoy vs Noah Rubin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Matthew Ebden vs [8] Go Soeda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Christopher O’Connell vs Yosuke Watanuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Bjorn Fratangelo vs [7] Elias Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] James Ward vs [5] Illya Marchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Jason Jung vs Lukas Lacko (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
