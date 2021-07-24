Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Kitzbuhel e Atlanta: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali (LIVE)

24/07/2021 10:21 1 commento
Evgeny Donskoy nella foto
Evgeny Donskoy nella foto

AUT ATP 250 Kitzbuhel (Austria) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [4] Juan Ignacio Londero ARG vs [WC] Lukas Neumayer AUT
ATP Kitzbuhel
Londero J.
40
6
0
Neumayer L.
40
7
0
2. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN vs [6] Marc Polmans AUS

ATP Kitzbuhel
Rune H.
30
4
Polmans M.
0
5
3. [Alt] Lucas Miedler AUT vs [8] Mario Vilella Martinez ESP (non prima ore: 14:30)

Court Kuechenmeister – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Ernests Gulbis LAT vs [7] Nikola Milojevic SRB

ATP Kitzbuhel
Gulbis E.
6
6
Milojevic N.
3
4
Vincitore: Gulbis E.
2. [1] Carlos Taberner ESP vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

ATP Kitzbuhel
Taberner C.
15
6
1
Karlovskiy E.
40
4
1
3. [3] Jozef Kovalik SVK vs [WC] Leandro Riedi SUI

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Lukas Rosol CZE vs [5] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG

ATP Kitzbuhel
Rosol L.
6
6
6
Cerundolo J.
3
7
1
Vincitore: Rosol L.
2. [2] Andrej Martin SVK vs Zizou Bergs BEL (non prima ore: 12:30)

ATP Kitzbuhel
Martin A.
15
4
Bergs Z.
0
4
USA ATP 250 Atlanta (USA) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Samir Banerjee USA vs [6] Sebastian Ofner AUT
2. [1] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [WC] Donald Young USA

3. [3] Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Noah Rubin USA

4. Matthew Ebden AUS vs [8] Go Soeda JPN

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

2. Bjorn Fratangelo USA vs [7] Elias Ymer SWE

3. [Alt] James Ward GBR vs [5] Illya Marchenko UKR

4. [4] Jason Jung TPE vs Lukas Lacko SVK (non prima ore: 20:30)

