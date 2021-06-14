Roland Garros Slam | terra | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Jannik Sinner esce dalla top 20. Best ranking per Lorenzo Sonego e Lorenzo Musetti
14/06/2021 10:03 12 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (14-06-2021)
9
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
4103
Punti
25
Tornei
23
Best: 17
▼
-4
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2320
Punti
37
Tornei
26
Best: 26
▲
2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
2042
Punti
38
Tornei
29
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1843
Punti
30
Tornei
61
Best: 61
▲
15
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
1120
Punti
54
Tornei
82
Best: 77
▲
5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
893
Punti
44
Tornei
86
Best: 16
▼
-3
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
878
Punti
44
Tornei
88
Best: 60
▼
-10
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
870
Punti
47
Tornei
91
Best: 18
▲
7
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
854
Punti
36
Tornei
97
Best: 76
▼
-15
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
809
Punti
44
Tornei
141
Best: 124
▼
-3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
523
Punti
58
Tornei
162
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
437
Punti
41
Tornei
164
Best: 70
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
431
Punti
31
Tornei
168
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
428
Punti
46
Tornei
192
Best: 150
▲
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
358
Punti
50
Tornei
215
Best: 127
▼
-37
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
317
Punti
58
Tornei
239
Best: 234
▼
-4
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
285
Punti
49
Tornei
251
Best: 118
--
0
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
247
Punti
47
Tornei
260
Best: 209
▲
3
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
232
Punti
40
Tornei
271
Best: 153
▲
3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
212
Punti
42
Tornei
285
Best: 277
▲
7
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
192
Punti
56
Tornei
306
Best: 144
▼
-16
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
169
Punti
32
Tornei
307
Best: 302
▲
4
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
169
Punti
36
Tornei
336
Best: 270
▼
-8
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
142
Punti
54
Tornei
337
Best: 152
▼
-5
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
140
Punti
38
Tornei
357
Best: 278
▼
-24
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
127
Punti
28
Tornei
358
Best: 309
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
127
Punti
34
Tornei
372
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
119
Punti
49
Tornei
379
Best: 379
▲
7
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
113
Punti
16
Tornei
411
Best: 393
▲
12
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
99
Punti
43
Tornei
432
Best: 377
▲
42
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
93
Punti
23
Tornei
433
Best: 100
▼
-2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
93
Punti
26
Tornei
436
Best: 355
▼
-10
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
93
Punti
54
Tornei
462
Best: 142
▼
-22
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
84
Punti
27
Tornei
466
Best: 404
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
83
Punti
40
Tornei
467
Best: 389
▲
65
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
83
Punti
43
Tornei
478
Best: 375
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
80
Punti
22
Tornei
480
Best: 473
▲
8
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
80
Punti
39
Tornei
507
Best: 469
▼
-2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
73
Punti
38
Tornei
574
Best: 355
▼
-25
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
56
Punti
39
Tornei
597
Best: 595
▼
-1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
50
Punti
38
Tornei
610
Best: 282
▼
-8
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
48
Punti
39
Tornei
627
Best: 301
▲
6
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
45
Punti
26
Tornei
631
Best: 489
▼
-6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
45
Punti
41
Tornei
632
Best: 632
--
0
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
44
Punti
23
Tornei
653
Best: 609
▲
8
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
40
Punti
39
Tornei
658
Best: 354
▼
-21
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
39
Punti
27
Tornei
670
Best: 327
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
37
Punti
19
Tornei
671
Best: 671
▲
54
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
37
Punti
23
Tornei
681
Best: 681
▲
249
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
35
Punti
19
Tornei
684
Best: 462
▼
-24
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
35
Punti
31
Tornei
686
Best: 564
▼
-2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
35
Punti
40
Tornei
692
Best: 692
▲
105
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
34
Punti
27
Tornei
693
Best: 569
▼
-10
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
34
Punti
28
Tornei
706
Best: 702
▼
-4
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
32
Punti
20
Tornei
713
Best: 455
▼
-1
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
32
Punti
46
Tornei
724
Best: 633
▲
4
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
30
Punti
28
Tornei
726
Best: 686
▲
6
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
30
Punti
36
Tornei
728
Best: 728
▲
60
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
29
Punti
12
Tornei
743
Best: 743
▲
11
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
28
Punti
17
Tornei
791
Best: 568
▲
12
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
24
Punti
32
Tornei
803
Best: 704
▼
-1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
23
Punti
26
Tornei
810
Best: 522
▼
-2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
832
Best: 723
▼
-38
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
21
Punti
19
Tornei
837
Best: 628
▲
25
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
21
Punti
23
Tornei
848
Best: 793
▲
2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
20
Punti
24
Tornei
858
Best: 857
▲
2
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
19
Punti
21
Tornei
865
Best: 397
▲
1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
19
Punti
31
Tornei
876
Best: 876
▲
31
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
18
Punti
21
Tornei
877
Best: 817
▼
-5
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
18
Punti
21
Tornei
893
Best: 465
▼
-4
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
17
Punti
19
Tornei
897
Best: 715
▼
-3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
17
Punti
28
Tornei
899
Best: 36
▼
-308
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
16
Punti
3
Tornei
914
Best: 799
▼
-2
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
16
Punti
24
Tornei
923
Best: 159
▼
-5
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
15
Punti
8
Tornei
924
Best: 915
▼
-5
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
15
Punti
9
Tornei
926
Best: 292
▼
-4
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
15
Punti
12
Tornei
937
Best: 909
▼
-5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
15
Punti
19
Tornei
941
Best: 874
▼
-5
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
15
Punti
23
Tornei
960
Best: 954
▼
-4
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
14
Punti
23
Tornei
996
Best: 996
▲
3
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
12
Punti
19
Tornei
1030
Best: 933
▼
-21
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
10
Punti
7
Tornei
1035
Best: 375
▼
-47
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
10
Punti
11
Tornei
1046
Best: 983
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
16
Tornei
1094
Best: 883
▲
2
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
8
Punti
6
Tornei
1109
Best: 1107
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1121
Best: 1052
▲
3
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
21
Tornei
1151
Best: 1151
▲
2
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1188
Best: 842
▼
-7
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1196
Best: 1196
▲
428
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1203
Best: 1087
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1207
Best: 1207
▲
1
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1222
Best: 394
▼
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1242
Best: 1168
▼
-2
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1269
Best: 1187
▼
-3
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1274
Best: 1274
▲
186
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1278
Best: 1271
▼
-4
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1288
Best: 763
▼
-1
Domenico Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1303
Best: 1292
▼
-3
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
4
Punti
1
Tornei
1350
Best: 1350
▼
-5
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1407
Best: 1395
▼
-5
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1438
Best: 299
▼
-4
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1441
Best: 1148
▼
-4
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1452
Best: 1452
▼
-2
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1479
Best: 1479
▼
-10
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1489
Best: 873
▼
-4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1496
Best: 445
▼
-5
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1500
Best: 1198
▼
-5
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1532
Best: 1505
▼
-8
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1545
Best: 943
▼
-30
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1551
Best: 1342
▼
-10
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1551
Best: 1551
▼
-10
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1569
Best: 1569
▼
-10
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1569
Best: 1028
▼
-10
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1598
Best: 1520
▼
-9
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1598
Best: 1380
▼
-9
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1598
Best: 1495
▼
-9
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1598
Best: 1598
▲
281
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1634
Best: 1634
▼
-11
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1636
Best: 1336
▼
-12
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1656
Best: 1656
▼
-18
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1656
Best: 1387
▼
-18
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1656
Best: 1530
▼
-18
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1656
Best: 1656
▼
-18
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1678
Best: 1460
▼
-20
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1680
Best: 1220
▼
-20
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1680
Best: 1519
▼
-20
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1692
Best: 1639
▼
-17
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1713
Best: 1713
▼
-17
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1729
Best: 1415
▼
-227
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1729
Best: 1580
▼
-16
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1729
Best: 1579
▼
-16
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1729
Best: 300
▼
-16
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1729
Best: 1181
▼
-16
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1729
Best: 1729
▼
-16
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1812
Best: 1662
▼
-16
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1812
Best: 1812
▼
-16
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1812
Best: 1119
▼
-16
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1812
Best: 1812
▼
-16
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1895
Best: 1747
▼
-16
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1895
Best: 1895
▼
-16
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 27-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1895
Best: 1895
▼
-16
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1962
Best: 1962
--
0
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1962
Best: 384
▼
-14
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1962
Best: 1962
▼
-14
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2009
Best: 1851
▼
-16
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2047
Best: 1167
▼
-16
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2047
Best: 2047
▼
-16
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2068
Best: 1184
▼
-17
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2068
Best: 2068
▼
-17
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2085
Best: 2085
▼
-17
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 0
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2085
Best: 1051
▼
-17
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2099
Best: 1292
▼
-18
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
13
Tornei
Questo è solo l’inizio Musone 😛
Dai Musetti che dopo la maturità si da la carica alla top 50!
Gente, con l’algoritmo diabolico che hanno tirato su queste classifiche hanno valore fino a un certo punto. Per valutazioni sui miglioramenti dei nostri rimanderei alla race, pur sapendo che è naturalmente offre una lettura incompleta.
Non capisco infatti cosa ci sia di difficile. Ha fatto 360 l’anno scorso, 180 quest’anno..quindi saldo -180 punto.
Ma semmai è normalissimo..volevate le classifiche sbloccate giustamente. Questo ne è parzialmente (visto che sono sbloccate solo a metà) l’effetto. Si può salire in classifica perdendo al primo turno e scendere arrivando agli ottavi. Questo perché magari chi ti sta davanti sconta una cambiale alta
Per il RG valeva il “best of”, dove, nel caso in cui il miglior risultato fosse quello del 2020,il punteggio di questo viene dimezzato. Siccome Sinner ha fatto quarti nel 2020 (360punti) e ottavi quest’anno (180 punti), deve prendere come risultato migliore quello dell’anno scorso, che però viene dimezzato, per cui perde 180 punti. Non è che i 180 di quest’anno si sommano a quelli dell’anmo scorso. Si possono prendere i punti di una sola edizione.
L’unica spiegazione è che abbiamo aggiornato la classifica pure la prima settimana del Roland Garros, altrimenti non si spiega.
Vado a controllare su ATP tennis punto com, mi è sfuggita la cosa.
Da quando hanno bloccato il tennis per coronavirus, non ho più controllato i ranking dei giocatori con il best stats.
Modifico : c’è nel ranking di Sinner il Roland Garros 2020. Forse entrerà quello nel 2021 dopo Settembre, non saprei.
Per Sinner adesso è arrivato il momento di difendere punti importanti e pesanti. Se da un lato è un problema, dal lato, come sentivo dire anche dallo stesso Rino Tommasi, è un merito, perchè vuol dire che li hai fatti e sei andato molto avanti nel ranking.
Vediamo ora se riesce a migliorare sostituendo i punti che scadono con punti maggiori, vuol dire fare ancora meglio.
Qui vediamo adesso qual’è il suo livello attuale, come potenziale, se torna indietro o se migliora.
Per Musetti questo discorso è ancora lontano, visto che è in netta salita ed i punteggi pesanti da difendere li avrà fra qualche mese, Quindi molto difficile che perda posizioni nel ranking.
Detto questo :
Seppi n.91 è il miglior n.10 ialiano di tutti i tempi.
Ma c’è da osservare una cosa.
Dietro di lui c’è un salto, un vuoto di oltre 50 posizioni e dobbiamo arrivare quasi alla posizione 150 per trovare l’11mo italiano e da li in giù sono quasi tutti 30 enni e già con best ranking datato, difficile che migliorino.
C’è quindi da aspettare un ricambio a livello challenger, per avere ancora giocatori dalla 100ma alla 200ma posizione, mi sembra che eravamo arrivati ad avere un totale di 21 giocatori o qualcosa del genere, all’interno dei top 200 ( compresi i primi 100 quindi ).
Questo è importante, perchè non sempre troviamo giocatori come Sinner e Musetti che bruciano le tappe e stanno pochi mesi tra la n.100 e la n.200, la maggior parte sono giocatori che costituiscono il serbatoio per entrare nel tennis veramente professionistico, all’interno dei primi 100.
Ma io il metodo non lo comprendo.
L’ATP ha deciso che deve essere un manicomio.
Sinner difendeva 360/2 punti dei quarti
Ne ha presi 180 per Ottavi
Giusto?
Il saldo era 0… Invece -180. Perché?
Non iniziate a fare drammi inutili per Jannik fuori dalla top20. Si sapeva che con Nadal non avrebbe difeso i quarti.
Sinner aveva la cambiale più grossa, ma è paradossale che lo superino giocatori che al RG hanno fallito di brutto: Hurcacz, Aliassime, Minaur, e non solo, ma che continuino a stargli saldamente davanti altri grazie ai punti del ’19 come Monfils, Dimitrov, Goffin Raonic, proprio mentre lui ne perde dopo appena 8 mesi dal RG ’20…).
Comunque la situazione dovrebbe cambiare, si spera, già con WBN ma soprattutto con gli USO, dove non difende più nulla.
@Redazione
Complimenti per l’affidabilità e la precisione di quanto offerto
Ritengo sarebbe molto utile, vista anche la situazione storica del tennis italiano, se si potesse pubblicare una classifica a 5 settimane
Credo sarebbe utilissima per vedere gli sviluppi di classifica imminenti
Sicuramente sarebbe una grossa mole di lavoro per voi.
Per questo magari potreste limitarla ai top20 mondiali + top 10 italiani
Oppure pubblicarla ogni mese
Studiatevela.
Credo darebbe grande valore al vostro sito