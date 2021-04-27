Challenger Ostrava e Salinas 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Challenger Ostrava – TD Quali e 1° Turno Md
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Constant Lestienne
vs [WC] Jiri Lehecka
CH CH Ostrava
Lestienne C.
2
0
Lehecka J.
6
6
Vincitore: Lehecka J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Lestienne C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
Lestienne C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lehecka J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Lestienne C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
Lehecka J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Lestienne C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Lehecka J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Lestienne C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Patrik Rikl vs Sergiy Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Alex Molcan vs [2] Thiago Seyboth Wild (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Gregoire Barrere vs [Q] Oscar Otte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Vit Kopriva / Dalibor Svrcina vs [WC] Andrew Paulson / Patrik Rikl (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Denis Istomin vs Lukas Lacko
CH CH Ostrava
Istomin D.
0
0
6
1
Lacko L.•
0
6
1
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Istomin D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Istomin D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lacko L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
Lacko L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Istomin D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
2. Peter Polansky vs [Q] Lukas Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Robin Haase vs [7] Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Zdenek Kolar vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Teymuraz Gabashvili / Roman Safiullin vs [3] Evan King / Hunter Reese (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Brayden Schnur vs [Alt] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
CH CH Ostrava
Schnur B.
0
6
1
Barrios Vera T.•
30
2
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Barrios Vera T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Schnur B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Schnur B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Barrios Vera T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Schnur B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Schnur B.
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Schnur B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Barrios Vera T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
2. Roman Safiullin vs [3] Benjamin Bonzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Marc Polmans vs Blaz Kavcic (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Lucas Miedler vs Renzo Olivo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Salinas – 1° Turno Md – TDQ
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [3] Facundo Diaz Acosta vs [7] Benjamin Lock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [7] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs [WC] Diego Hidalgo (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Agustin Velotti vs [3] Roberto Cid Subervi (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Emilio Gomez vs Vladyslav Orlov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [1] Nicolas Alvarez vs [PR] Tak Khunn Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Denis Yevseyev vs [5] Hiroki Moriya (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Shuichi Sekiguchi vs Pedro Sakamoto (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] JC Aragone / Roberto Quiroz vs [WC] Miguel Mateo Larrea / Omar Suarez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [4] Gonzalo Villanueva
vs [8] David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [8] Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs Tim Van Rijthoven (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Aziz Dougaz vs Jelle Sels (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Skander Mansouri vs [2] Joao Menezes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Gage Brymer vs [5] Marek Gengel 1° Quali
CH CH Salinas 2
Brymer G.
0
4
7
1
Gengel M.
0
6
5
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs [2] Nicolas Barrientos / Sergio Galdos (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [2] Hernan Casanova vs Gage Brymer OR [5] Marek Gengel
