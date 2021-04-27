Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ostrava e Salinas 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

27/04/2021 09:00 Nessun commento
Denis Istomin nella foto
CZE Challenger Ostrava – TD Quali e 1° Turno Md

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Constant Lestienne FRA vs [WC] Jiri Lehecka CZE
CH CH Ostrava
Lestienne C.
2
0
Lehecka J.
6
6
Vincitore: Lehecka J.
2. [WC] Patrik Rikl CZE vs Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Alex Molcan SVK vs [2] Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [Q] Oscar Otte GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Vit Kopriva CZE / Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs [WC] Andrew Paulson CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Denis Istomin UZB vs Lukas Lacko SVK

CH CH Ostrava
Istomin D.
0
0
6
1
Lacko L.
0
6
1
1
2. Peter Polansky CAN vs [Q] Lukas Klein SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Robin Haase NED vs [7] Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Roman Safiullin RUS vs [3] Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Brayden Schnur CAN vs [Alt] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI

CH CH Ostrava
Schnur B.
0
6
1
Barrios Vera T.
30
2
5
2. Roman Safiullin RUS vs [3] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Marc Polmans AUS vs Blaz Kavcic SLO (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Lucas Miedler AUT vs Renzo Olivo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ECU Challenger Salinas – 1° Turno Md – TDQ

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [3] Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG vs [7] Benjamin Lock ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [7] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [WC] Diego Hidalgo ECU (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Agustin Velotti ARG vs [3] Roberto Cid Subervi DOM (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Emilio Gomez ECU vs Vladyslav Orlov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [1] Nicolas Alvarez PER vs [PR] Tak Khunn Wang FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [5] Hiroki Moriya JPN (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN vs Pedro Sakamoto BRA (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] JC Aragone USA / Roberto Quiroz ECU vs [WC] Miguel Mateo Larrea ECU / Omar Suarez ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [4] Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [8] David Poljak CZE
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs Tim Van Rijthoven NED (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Aziz Dougaz TUN vs Jelle Sels NED (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Skander Mansouri TUN vs [2] Joao Menezes BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Gage Brymer USA vs [5] Marek Gengel CZE 1° Quali

CH CH Salinas 2
Brymer G.
0
4
7
1
Gengel M.
0
6
5
2
2. Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs [2] Nicolas Barrientos COL / Sergio Galdos PER (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [2] Hernan Casanova ARG vs Gage Brymer USA OR [5] Marek Gengel CZE