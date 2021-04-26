Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Monaco di Baviera e Estoril: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

26/04/2021 09:39 8 commenti
Marin Cilic nella foto
DEU ATP 250 Monaco di Baviera – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] John Millman AUS vs Alexei Popyrin AUS

ATP ATP Munich
Millman J.
7
3
7
Popyrin A.
6
6
5
Vincitore: Millman J.
Mostra dettagli

2. Guido Pella ARG vs Egor Gerasimov BLR (non prima ore: 13:00)

ATP ATP Munich
Pella G.
0
6
0
Gerasimov E.
0
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [LL] Ricardas Berankis LTU vs [WC] Maximilian Marterer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Federico Coria ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [Q] Ilya Ivashka BLR
ATP ATP Munich
Ruusuvuori E.
1
2
Ivashka I.
6
6
Vincitore: Ivashka I.
Mostra dettagli

2. Yannick Hanfmann GER / Dominik Koepfer GER vs Denys Molchanov UKR / Franko Skugor CRO

ATP ATP Munich
Hanfmann Y. / Koepfer D.
30
6
4
Molchanov D. / Skugor F.
30
7
5
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Marcus Daniell NZL / Philipp Oswald AUT vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO / Andre Begemann GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POR ATP 250 Estoril – 1° Turno

Estadio Millennium – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Pablo Andujar ESP vs [8] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP
ATP ATP Estoril
Andujar P.
3
6
1
Davidovich Fokina A.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Davidovich Fokina A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Nuno Borges POR vs Jordan Thompson AUS (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Kevin Anderson RSA vs Frances Tiafoe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Marin Cilic CRO vs [Q] Carlos Alcaraz ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court Cascais – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luke Bambridge GBR / Dominic Inglot GBR vs Rohan Bopanna IND / Alexander Bublik KAZ

ATP ATP Estoril
Bambridge L. / Inglot D.
6
7
Bopanna R. / Bublik A.
2
6
Vincitore: Bambridge L. / Inglot D.
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Austin Krajicek USA / Oliver Marach AUT vs [WC] Cameron Norrie GBR / Joao Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jeremy Chardy FRA vs [Q] Jaume Munar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

8 commenti

Tibur 26-04-2021 14:10

Scritto da bin

Scritto da pablito

Scritto da gene61
Azzzz oggi in Portogallo Cilic vs Alcaraz
Sono curioso …

Beh vediamo, se ha una costanza e lo tratterà come Muso in Florida.
Poi peraltro quest'anno le ha però già prese da Korda e da Poppy…

lo spagnoletto ha un'autostrada davanti, dopo cilic, che ha perso l'ultimo set a montecarlo 6-0 tondo tondo contro goffin

Cilic sulla terra non è stato mai un fenomeno, figuriamoci adesso.
L' unica partita decente che ha fatto quest' anno credo sia proprio quella con Musetti a Miami(che poi anche lì, bisognerebbe capire quali fossero i suoi meriti e quali demeriti di Lorenzo).
Vince Alcaraz anche facilmente secondo me.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nuovo 26-04-2021 13:43

Scritto da Poldi
Carlos vincerà! Vamosssss

Vorrei anche vedere….per una volta che punto su di lui se perde mi fa incazza

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Henry (Guest) 26-04-2021 13:40

Irriconoscibile Ruusuvuori sulla terra europea

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
bin (Guest) 26-04-2021 12:56

Scritto da pablito

Scritto da gene61
Azzzz oggi in Portogallo Cilic vs Alcaraz
Sono curioso …

Beh vediamo, se ha una costanza e lo tratterà come Muso in Florida.
Poi peraltro quest'anno le ha però già prese da Korda e da Poppy…

lo spagnoletto ha un'autostrada davanti, dopo cilic, che ha perso l'ultimo set a montecarlo 6-0 tondo tondo contro goffin

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablito 26-04-2021 12:02

Scritto da gene61
Azzzz oggi in Portogallo Cilic vs Alcaraz
Sono curioso …

Beh vediamo, se ha una costanza e lo tratterà come Muso in Florida.
Poi peraltro quest'anno le ha però già prese da Korda e da Poppy…

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Poldi (Guest) 26-04-2021 10:51

Carlos vincerà! Vamosssss

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gene61 26-04-2021 09:54

Azzzz oggi in Portogallo Cilic vs Alcaraz
Sono curioso …

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablito 26-04-2021 09:47

Il presunto baby gioiellino spagnolo indosserà il Ciličio e farà penitenza ?

Vedremo…

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!