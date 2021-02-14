Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali (LIVE)

14/02/2021
Luca Vanni - Foto Marta Magni
Luca Vanni - Foto Marta Magni

ITA Challenger BIELLA II ITA, Italy (IH) /125 – 1° Turno Quali

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS
CH CH Biella 2
Kwiatkowski T.
A
7
2
Karlovskiy E.
40
6
1
2. [WC] Luca Vanni ITA vs [6] Daniel Masur GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Matteo Gigante ITA vs [5] Hiroki Moriya JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs [8] Blaz Kavcic SLO
CH CH Biella 2
Ignatik U.
0
2
4
Kavcic B.
30
6
4
2. [4] Gian Marco Moroni ITA vs [WC] Raul Brancaccio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Matteo Viola ITA vs Andrea Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Matthias Bachinger GER vs [7] Malek Jaziri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [2] Constant Lestienne FRA vs [Alt] Alessandro Bega ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




RSA Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – 1° Turno Quali

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Jamie Davies RSA vs [7] Benjamin Hassan GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Mirza Basic BIH vs [WC] Dylan Salton RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jesper De Jong NED vs Simon Carr IRL

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
De Jong J.
6
2
4
Carr S.
4
6
6
Vincitore: Carr S.
2. [2] Lucas Miedler AUT vs [WC] Carl Roothman RSA

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Miedler L.
0
5
Roothman C.
0
0
3. [3] Jack Draper GBR vs Nick Chappell USA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Antoine Bellier SUI vs [8] Ryan Peniston GBR

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Bellier A.
4
6
3
Peniston R.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Peniston R.
2. Benjamin Lock ZIM vs [6] Vaclav Safranek CZE

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Lock B.
0
1
Safranek V.
0
1
3. [Alt] Arjun Kadhe IND vs [5] Viktor Durasovic NOR (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHI Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 1° Turno Quali

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Alejandro Bancalari CHI vs [8] Oscar Jose Gutierrez BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Bastian Malla CHI vs [6] Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Hernan Casanova ARG vs [WC] Daniel Antonio Nunez CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs Mariano Kestelboim ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Rafael Matos BRA vs [5] Diego Hidalgo ECU (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Miguel Fernando Pereira CHI vs [7] Vitaliy Sachko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Matias Franco Descotte ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [2] Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP vs Fermin Tenti ARG (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

