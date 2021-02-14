Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali (LIVE)

Luca Vanni - Foto Marta Magni
Challenger BIELLA II , Italy (IH) /125 – 1° Turno Quali
Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
CH CH Biella 2
Kwiatkowski T.
A
7
2
Karlovskiy E.•
40
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Karlovskiy E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
Karlovskiy E.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
Kwiatkowski T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
Kwiatkowski T.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
Karlovskiy E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
Kwiatkowski T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Karlovskiy E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Kwiatkowski T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Karlovskiy E.
15-0
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Kwiatkowski T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Karlovskiy E.
0-15
15-0
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Luca Vanni vs [6] Daniel Masur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Matteo Gigante vs [5] Hiroki Moriya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Uladzimir Ignatik
vs [8] Blaz Kavcic
CH CH Biella 2
Ignatik U.•
0
2
4
Kavcic B.
30
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kavcic B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
Kavcic B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Ignatik U.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Kavcic B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Kavcic B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Ignatik U.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kavcic B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Kavcic B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Ignatik U.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Kavcic B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Ignatik U.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Kavcic B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Ignatik U.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Gian Marco Moroni vs [WC] Raul Brancaccio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Matteo Viola vs Andrea Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Matthias Bachinger vs [7] Malek Jaziri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [2] Constant Lestienne vs [Alt] Alessandro Bega
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – 1° Turno Quali
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Jamie Davies
vs [7] Benjamin Hassan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Mirza Basic vs [WC] Dylan Salton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jesper De Jong vs Simon Carr
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
De Jong J.
6
2
4
Carr S.
4
6
6
Vincitore: Carr S.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [2] Lucas Miedler vs [WC] Carl Roothman
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Miedler L.
0
5
Roothman C.
0
0
3. [3] Jack Draper vs Nick Chappell (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Antoine Bellier vs [8] Ryan Peniston
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Bellier A.
4
6
3
Peniston R.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Peniston R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Benjamin Lock vs [6] Vaclav Safranek
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Lock B.
0
1
Safranek V.
0
1
3. [Alt] Arjun Kadhe vs [5] Viktor Durasovic (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 1° Turno Quali
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Alejandro Bancalari
vs [8] Oscar Jose Gutierrez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Bastian Malla vs [6] Facundo Diaz Acosta (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Hernan Casanova vs [WC] Daniel Antonio Nunez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Mariano Kestelboim (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Rafael Matos vs [5] Diego Hidalgo (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Miguel Fernando Pereira vs [7] Vitaliy Sachko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Matias Franco Descotte (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [2] Carlos Gomez-Herrera vs Fermin Tenti (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
