Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Andy Murray batte Moroni in due set (Video)

11/02/2021 20:09 16 commenti
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni
Gian Marco Moroni ITA, 1998.02.13 - Foto Marta Magni

ITA Challenger BIELLA I ITA, Italy (IH) /80 – 2° Turno

PalaPajetta Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Roberto Marcora ITA vs [4] Lorenzo Giustino ITA
CH CH Biella 1
Marcora R.
6
5
Giustino L.
7
7
Vincitore: Giustino L.
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs Daniel Masur GER

CH CH Biella 1
Popko D.
6
2
3
Masur D.
4
6
6
Vincitore: Masur D.
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Tim Van Rijthoven NED vs [2] Federico Gaio ITA

CH CH Biella 1
Van Rijthoven T.
4
4
Gaio F.
6
6
Vincitore: Gaio F.
Mostra dettagli

4. [1/WC] Andy Murray GBR vs Gian Marco Moroni ITA (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH CH Biella 1
Murray A.
6
6
Moroni G.
4
4
Vincitore: Murray A.
Mostra dettagli


Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [4] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA vs Jamie Cerretani USA / Adil Shamasdin CAN

CH CH Biella 1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
7
5
10
Cerretani J. / Shamasdin A.
6
7
7
Vincitore: Galloway R. / Lawson A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Luca Margaroli SUI / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs Szymon Walkow POL / Jan Zielinski POL

CH CH Biella 1
Margaroli L. / Vasilevski A.
2
5
Walkow S. / Zielinski J.
6
7
Vincitore: Walkow S. / Zielinski J.
Mostra dettagli

3. Thomas Fabbiano ITA / Martin Klizan SVK vs [2] Luis David Martinez VEN / David Vega Hernandez ESP

CH CH Biella 1
Fabbiano T. / Klizan M.
3
4
Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D.
6
6
Vincitore: Martinez L. / Vega Hernandez D.
Mostra dettagli

4. Treat Huey PHI / Sem Verbeek NED vs Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO

CH CH Biella 1
Huey T. / Verbeek S.
6
6
Sabanov I. / Sabanov M.
4
4
Vincitore: Huey T. / Verbeek S.
Mostra dettagli




ZAF Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 – 2° Turno

Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Kacper Zuk POL
CH CH Cherbourg
Ofner S.
3
2
Zuk K.
6
6
Vincitore: Zuk K.
Mostra dettagli

2. Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs Denis Istomin UZB

CH CH Cherbourg
Bemelmans R.
6
7
Istomin D.
4
6
Vincitore: Bemelmans R.
Mostra dettagli

3. Lukas Rosol CZE vs [2] Antoine Hoang FRA

CH CH Cherbourg
Rosol L.
6
5
7
Hoang A.
3
7
5
Vincitore: Rosol L.
Mostra dettagli

4. Constant Lestienne FRA vs [WC] Matteo Martineau FRA

CH CH Cherbourg
Lestienne C.
6
6
Martineau M.
3
4
Vincitore: Lestienne C.
Mostra dettagli

5. Antoine Hoang FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

CH CH Cherbourg
Hoang A. / Olivetti A.
6
7
10
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
7
6
5
Vincitore: Hoang A. / Olivetti A.
Mostra dettagli

6. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / David Pel NED vs Sander Arends NED / Lukas Rosol CZE

CH CH Cherbourg
Goransson A. / Pel D.
7
1
10
Arends S. / Rosol L.
6
6
5
Vincitore: Goransson A. / Pel D.
Mostra dettagli



Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Manuel Guinard FRA / Hunter Reese USA vs [4] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Goncalo Oliveira POR
CH CH Cherbourg
Guinard M. / Reese H.
6
6
11
Martos Gornes S. / Oliveira G.
7
4
13
Vincitore: Martos Gornes S. / Oliveira G.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Igor Sijsling NED / Glenn Smits NED vs Lukas Klein SVK / Alex Molcan SVK

CH CH Cherbourg
Sijsling I. / Smits G.
6
6
Klein L. / Molcan A.
7
7
Vincitore: Klein L. / Molcan A.
Mostra dettagli



Challenger CHERBOURG FRA, France (IH) /100 – 2° Turno

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Julien Cagnina BEL vs [6] Cem Ilkel TUR

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Cagnina J.
2
3
Ilkel C.
6
6
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
Mostra dettagli

2. Ulises Blanch USA vs Chun-hsin Tseng TPE

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Blanch U.
0
7
3
0
Tseng C.
0
6
6
2
Vincitore: Tseng per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Raven Klaasen RSA / Ruan Roelofse RSA vs [PR] Julien Cagnina BEL / Nicola Kuhn ESP (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
6
7
Cagnina J. / Kuhn N.
1
5
Vincitore: Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
Mostra dettagli

4. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Lucas Miedler AUT vs [2] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Menendez-Maceiras A. / Miedler L.
6
6
7
Husler M. / Kolar Z.
7
3
10
Vincitore: Husler M. / Kolar Z.
Mostra dettagli


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Elliot Benchetrit MAR

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Kuzmanov D.
6
7
Benchetrit E.
2
5
Vincitore: Kuzmanov D.
Mostra dettagli

2. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [Q] Liam Broady GBR

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Menendez-Maceiras A.
4
6
Broady L.
6
7
Vincitore: Broady L.
Mostra dettagli

3. Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL / Roberto Quiroz ECU (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Polansky P. / Schnur B.
7
3
10
Kuzmanov D. / Quiroz R.
6
6
8
Vincitore: Polansky P. / Schnur B.
Mostra dettagli

4. Liam Broady GBR / Jack Draper GBR vs Roberto Cid Subervi DOM / Arjun Kadhe IND

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Broady L. / Draper J.
3
6
10
Cid Subervi R. / Kadhe A.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Broady L. / Draper J.
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , , , ,

16 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

Dany (Guest) 11-02-2021 19:04

Domando, ma se un giocatore nn ha pesantezza di palla a 19/20 anni nn la avrà mai??Jimbo è un paio d’anni che staziona verso i 200 ma nn riesce a fare il salto??un peccato xchè è un gran lavoratore serio, meriterebbe di più!!

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
07Ancy 11-02-2021 17:12

Scritto da Bec_style
Jimbo secondo voi potrebbe avere una carriera migliore di Murray?

Dovrebbe vincere 4 Slam e fare 42 settimane al n.1.

Per citare Trump, al contrario … “START THE COUNT!”

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
07Ancy 11-02-2021 17:09

Scritto da I love tennis
Murray- Moroni è una di quelle partite che ,se mi avessero detto si sarebbe mai giocata,non ci avrei mai creduto.Dai che se po fa!

Pensa un po’ che Murray-Moroni si è giocata, e Murray-Tsitsipas no!

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ItalyFirst (Guest) 11-02-2021 17:07

Scritto da Bec_style
Jimbo secondo voi potrebbe avere una carriera migliore di Murray?

ahaha!
Forse se cominciamo da oggi in poi a tener conto dei risultati!

 13
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90, Fighter 90, il capitano
07Ancy 11-02-2021 15:58

Scritto da Barabba
Moroni, gioca i tuoi topponi e manda Murray sui teloni.

… e se forti li hai tirati, sui teloni l’hai mandato (rima imperfetta, ma mi veniva naturale farlo, chiedo scusa).

 12
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90, il capitano
Andreas Seppi 11-02-2021 15:54

Gran vittoria di Giustino
PEr Moroni esperienza formativa

 11
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90, il capitano
Bruno A. (Guest) 11-02-2021 15:52

Non è inglese, è scozzese, attenzione!

 10
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90, il capitano
Bec_style (Guest) 11-02-2021 14:43

Jimbo secondo voi potrebbe avere una carriera migliore di Murray?

 9
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Vasco90
e adesso applaudite me … (Guest) 11-02-2021 13:11

Forza Moroni tira topponi,

che l’inglese a Biella è spaesato,

forza Moroni sfonda i teloni,

che l’inglese senza erba è spacciato!

 8
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 11-02-2021 13:07

Mi accontento che Moroni non perda troppo nettamente.
Purtroppo l’asfaltatore col fisico da bufalino non passa un grande momento già dalla passata stagione.
Addà passa’ a’ nuttatà.

 7
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
07Ancy 11-02-2021 11:54

Scritto da Barabba
Moroni, gioca i tuoi topponi e manda Murray sui teloni.

La rima mi piace molto. Anche perché già tra “Murray” e “Moroni” c’è una certa assonanza.

 6
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
I love tennis (Guest) 11-02-2021 10:21

Murray- Moroni è una di quelle partite che ,se mi avessero detto si sarebbe mai giocata,non ci avrei mai creduto.Dai che se po fa!

 5
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: gio60, il capitano, Vasco90
carlo (Guest) 11-02-2021 09:44

Daje Jimboooo|

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Antonio (Guest) 11-02-2021 09:35

Vai Jimbo asfaltalo

3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
ItalyFirst (Guest) 11-02-2021 09:34

Jimbo contro Muzza…chi l’avrebbe mai detto…

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90
Barabba (Guest) 11-02-2021 09:22

Moroni, gioca i tuoi topponi e manda Murray sui teloni.

 1
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Vasco90, j