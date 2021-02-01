Challenger Antalya 1 80 | terra | e44.820 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Best ranking per Lorenzo Musetti
01/02/2021 09:23 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (01-02-2021)
10
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3120
Punti
22
Tornei
17
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2420
Punti
26
Tornei
34
Best: 32
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1588
Punti
32
Tornei
36
Best: 36
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1464
Punti
31
Tornei
71
Best: 70
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
894
Punti
38
Tornei
76
Best: 76
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
858
Punti
38
Tornei
79
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
838
Punti
37
Tornei
96
Best: 77
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
770
Punti
35
Tornei
107
Best: 18
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
699
Punti
31
Tornei
122
Best: 122
▲
7
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
562
Punti
42
Tornei
138
Best: 124
▼
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
485
Punti
45
Tornei
150
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
457
Punti
40
Tornei
154
Best: 127
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
436
Punti
43
Tornei
165
Best: 84
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
401
Punti
30
Tornei
175
Best: 70
▼
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
379
Punti
24
Tornei
181
Best: 150
▼
-1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
359
Punti
39
Tornei
223
Best: 118
▼
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
262
Punti
37
Tornei
230
Best: 209
--
0
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
253
Punti
32
Tornei
244
Best: 144
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
229
Punti
32
Tornei
272
Best: 153
--
0
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
206
Punti
39
Tornei
280
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
194
Punti
29
Tornei
281
Best: 274
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
194
Punti
39
Tornei
290
Best: 277
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
177
Punti
44
Tornei
315
Best: 278
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
148
Punti
28
Tornei
326
Best: 309
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
136
Punti
34
Tornei
328
Best: 316
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
135
Punti
29
Tornei
350
Best: 259
--
0
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
124
Punti
39
Tornei
376
Best: 270
▲
10
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
110
Punti
41
Tornei
405
Best: 355
▼
-3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
100
Punti
52
Tornei
413
Best: 142
▼
-1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
95
Punti
28
Tornei
436
Best: 393
▼
-3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
89
Punti
34
Tornei
447
Best: 375
▼
-2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
85
Punti
22
Tornei
449
Best: 404
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
84
Punti
35
Tornei
456
Best: 100
▼
-1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
81
Punti
19
Tornei
492
Best: 389
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
72
Punti
32
Tornei
511
Best: 36
--
0
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
65
Punti
4
Tornei
519
Best: 497
▲
38
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
64
Punti
31
Tornei
524
Best: 469
▼
-1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
63
Punti
31
Tornei
542
Best: 355
▼
-1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
60
Punti
35
Tornei
559
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
54
Punti
32
Tornei
596
Best: 301
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
45
Punti
20
Tornei
602
Best: 599
▼
-1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
44
Punti
27
Tornei
612
Best: 377
▲
67
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
42
Punti
12
Tornei
630
Best: 462
▼
-1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
39
Punti
23
Tornei
631
Best: 569
▼
-1
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
39
Punti
24
Tornei
641
Best: 609
▼
-1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
38
Punti
31
Tornei
646
Best: 489
▼
-1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
37
Punti
34
Tornei
649
Best: 354
▼
-1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
36
Punti
19
Tornei
660
Best: 564
▼
-1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
35
Punti
33
Tornei
707
Best: 633
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
30
Punti
22
Tornei
711
Best: 455
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
30
Punti
34
Tornei
732
Best: 727
--
0
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
27
Punti
16
Tornei
740
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
26
Punti
11
Tornei
757
Best: 686
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
25
Punti
29
Tornei
758
Best: 397
--
0
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
25
Punti
31
Tornei
766
Best: 723
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
24
Punti
16
Tornei
769
Best: 704
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
24
Punti
22
Tornei
792
Best: 568
▼
-1
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
23
Punti
29
Tornei
794
Best: 785
▼
-1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
22
Punti
12
Tornei
795
Best: 522
▼
-1
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
813
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
4
Tornei
823
Best: 628
--
0
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
20
Punti
20
Tornei
840
Best: 793
--
0
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
19
Punti
20
Tornei
849
Best: 799
▼
-1
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
19
Tornei
852
Best: 817
▼
-1
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
18
Punti
20
Tornei
854
Best: 715
--
0
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
18
Punti
28
Tornei
861
Best: 375
--
0
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
17
Punti
11
Tornei
873
Best: 870
▼
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
17
Punti
21
Tornei
880
Best: 858
▼
-2
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
16
Punti
6
Tornei
881
Best: 871
▼
-2
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
16
Punti
7
Tornei
923
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
14
Punti
14
Tornei
925
Best: 879
--
0
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
14
Punti
17
Tornei
940
Best: 937
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
13
Punti
7
Tornei
950
Best: 894
--
0
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
16
Tornei
965
Best: 963
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
12
Punti
15
Tornei
977
Best: 883
--
0
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
11
Punti
6
Tornei
980
Best: 933
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
984
Best: 968
--
0
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
11
Punti
10
Tornei
992
Best: 942
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
998
Best: 985
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
11
Punti
16
Tornei
1028
Best: 983
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1037
Best: 976
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
18
Tornei
1056
Best: 1055
--
0
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1064
Best: 1026
--
0
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1104
Best: 1052
--
0
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1133
Best: 1087
▲
1
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1150
Best: 394
▼
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1187
Best: 1187
--
0
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1212
Best: 1168
--
0
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1235
Best: 1187
▼
-1
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1253
Best: 763
▼
-1
Domenico Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1254
Best: 1198
▼
-1
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1406
Best: 299
▼
-1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1410
Best: 1148
▼
-1
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1418
Best: 1418
▼
-1
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1423
Best: 1423
▼
-1
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1423
Best: 1423
▼
-1
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1456
Best: 873
▼
-1
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1463
Best: 445
▼
-1
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1473
Best: 1415
▼
-1
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1486
Best: 943
▼
-1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1513
Best: 1342
▼
-1
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1513
Best: 1512
▼
-1
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1528
Best: 1528
--
0
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1528
Best: 1028
--
0
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1556
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1556
Best: 1556
--
0
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1556
Best: 1380
--
0
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1556
Best: 1495
--
0
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1556
Best: 1336
--
0
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1588
Best: 1460
--
0
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1588
Best: 1588
--
0
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1590
Best: 1552
--
0
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1599
Best: 1599
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1599
Best: 1220
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1599
Best: 1387
--
0
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1599
Best: 1530
--
0
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1599
Best: 1599
--
0
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1614
Best: 1519
--
0
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1633
Best: 1610
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1642
Best: 1642
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1652
Best: 1580
--
0
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1652
Best: 1638
--
0
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1652
Best: 1579
--
0
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1652
Best: 300
--
0
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1652
Best: 1181
--
0
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1652
Best: 1579
--
0
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1732
Best: 1662
▼
-1
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1732
Best: 1662
▼
-1
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1732
Best: 1119
▼
-1
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1812
Best: 1747
--
0
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1812
Best: 1812
--
0
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 27-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1812
Best: 1812
--
0
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1888
Best: 384
--
0
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1888
Best: 1888
--
0
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1929
Best: 1929
▲
1
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1929
Best: 1851
▲
1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1929
Best: 1929
▲
1
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1971
Best: 1167
▼
-1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1971
Best: 1971
▼
-1
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1988
Best: 1184
--
0
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2002
Best: 1909
▼
-1
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2002
Best: 2002
▼
-1
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 0
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2009
Best: 1051
▼
-1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2020
Best: 1292
▼
-1
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
13
Tornei
6 commenti
Giocano entrambi itf …Caruana fisso negli Usa
Caruana l’anno scorso ha giocato qualche future con scarso successo. Stessa cosa Quinzi. Quest’anno per ora si riposano. Ocleppo me lo chiedo anch’io, due anni fa, ben protetto, aveva WC per tutti i challenger ma non era malaccio. L’anno scorso non me lo ricordo in nessun torneo
Pardon..la tastiera del cellulare è andata per conto proprio..riformulo, che fine hanno fatto Liam Caruana e Gianluigi Quinzi?
Oltre al già citato Carrara, aggiungo che fine hanno fatto Ocleppo e Quindi?
Ma Caruana che fine ha fatto ???
Certo che le classifiche in questo momento sono praticamente inscalabili, a meno che uno non riesca a fare un colpaccio( vedi Sinner RG). Se prolungassero ancora il congelamento sarebbe uno scandalo, giá probabilmente lo è stato metterlo il congelamento figuriamoci tenerlo ancora, avrebbero potuto far scalare solo i punti dei tornei giocati ed invece……