Challenger Istanbul e Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Matteo Viola (LIVE)

Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $104.160 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [5] Jason Jung
vs [Q] Tristan Lamasine
CH Istanbul
Jason Jung [5]
6
6
Tristan Lamasine
0
3
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
2. Sebastian Ofner vs [WC] Altug Celikbilek
CH Istanbul
Sebastian Ofner
0
4
Altug Celikbilek•
30
3
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs [WC] Cengiz Aksu / Aldin Setkic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Teymuraz Gabashvili / Maxime Janvier vs [WC] Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek
CH Istanbul
Teymuraz Gabashvili / Maxime Janvier•
0
5
Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek
0
5
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Agabigun / Celikbilek
4-5 → 5-5
T. Gabashvili / Janvier
3-5 → 4-5
S. Agabigun / Celikbilek
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Gabashvili / Janvier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Agabigun / Celikbilek
2-3 → 3-3
T. Gabashvili / Janvier
0-15
df
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Agabigun / Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Gabashvili / Janvier
0-2 → 1-2
S. Agabigun / Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
T. Gabashvili / Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Borna Gojo vs Jay Clarke
CH Istanbul
Borna Gojo
0
6
5
Jay Clarke•
0
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
B. Gojo
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
ace
5*-6
df
6-6 → 6-7
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Maxime Janvier vs Benjamin Bonzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar vs [WC] Koray Kirci / Ergi Kirkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Peter Polansky / Dmitry Popko vs Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
CH Istanbul
Peter Polansky / Dmitry Popko
1
6
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
6
7
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / LAMMONS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Galloway / Lammons
6-5 → 6-6
P. Polansky / Popko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
5-4 → 5-5
P. Polansky / Popko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
4-3 → 4-4
P. Polansky / Popko
3-3 → 4-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
3-2 → 3-3
P. Polansky / Popko
2-2 → 3-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Polansky / Popko
1-1 → 2-1
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
P. Polansky / Popko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Galloway / Lammons
1-5 → 1-6
P. Polansky / Popko
0-5 → 1-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-4 → 0-5
P. Polansky / Popko
15-0
15-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 0-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
P. Polansky / Popko
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Frederico Ferreira Silva / Ilya Ivashka vs [2] Andre Goransson / Artem Sitak
CH Istanbul
Frederico Ferreira Silva / Ilya Ivashka
30
1
Andre Goransson / Artem Sitak [2]•
40
0
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Goransson / Sitak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
F. Ferreira Silva / Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e44.820- 1°-2° Turno
CENTRE – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Federico Delbonis vs Brayden Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Zdenek Kolar vs [5] Sebastian Korda (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Yannick Maden vs [2] Yannick Hanfmann (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Maximilian Marterer vs [6] Henri Laaksonen (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [7] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Lukas Lacko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs [PR] Dustin Brown
CH Ismaning
Marc-Andrea Huesler•
15
0
Dustin Brown
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Brown
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Antoine Hoang vs Matteo Viola (non prima ore: 14:00) 2T
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Botic Van de Zandschulp vs Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Antoine Hoang / Daniel Masur vs [WC] Fabian Fallert / Johannes Haerteis (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Jamie Cerretani / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn vs Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Lloyd Glasspool / Alex Lawson vs [2] Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
