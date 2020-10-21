Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Istanbul e Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Matteo Viola (LIVE)

21/10/2020 06:51 1 commento
Matteo Viola nella foto
TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $104.160 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [5] Jason Jung TPE vs [Q] Tristan Lamasine FRA
CH Istanbul
Jason Jung [5]
6
6
Tristan Lamasine
0
3
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Mostra dettagli

2. Sebastian Ofner AUT vs [WC] Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH Istanbul
Sebastian Ofner
0
4
Altug Celikbilek
30
3
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

3. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs [WC] Cengiz Aksu TUR / Aldin Setkic BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Maxime Janvier FRA vs [WC] Sarp Agabigun TUR / Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH Istanbul
Teymuraz Gabashvili / Maxime Janvier
0
5
Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek
0
5
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
Mostra dettagli


Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Borna Gojo CRO vs Jay Clarke GBR

CH Istanbul
Borna Gojo
0
6
5
Jay Clarke
0
7
5
Mostra dettagli

2. Maxime Janvier FRA vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU vs [WC] Koray Kirci TUR / Ergi Kirkin TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Peter Polansky CAN / Dmitry Popko KAZ vs Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Istanbul
Peter Polansky / Dmitry Popko
1
6
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
6
7
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / LAMMONS
Mostra dettagli

2. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR / Ilya Ivashka BLR vs [2] Andre Goransson SWE / Artem Sitak NZL

CH Istanbul
Frederico Ferreira Silva / Ilya Ivashka
30
1
Andre Goransson / Artem Sitak [2]
40
0
2 Game points
Mostra dettagli



GER Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e44.820- 1°-2° Turno

CENTRE – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Federico Delbonis ARG vs Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [5] Sebastian Korda USA (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Yannick Maden GER vs [2] Yannick Hanfmann GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Maximilian Marterer GER vs [6] Henri Laaksonen SUI (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [7] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs Lukas Lacko SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs [PR] Dustin Brown GER

CH Ismaning
Marc-Andrea Huesler
15
0
Dustin Brown
0
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Antoine Hoang FRA vs Matteo Viola ITA (non prima ore: 14:00) 2T

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Antoine Hoang FRA / Daniel Masur GER vs [WC] Fabian Fallert GER / Johannes Haerteis GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Jamie Cerretani USA / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Alex Lawson USA vs [2] Purav Raja IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

