Challenger Istanbul e Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Eliminato in Germania al secondo turno Matteo Viola (Video)

21/10/2020 18:51 5 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $104.160 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [5] Jason Jung TPE vs [Q] Tristan Lamasine FRA
CH Istanbul
Jason Jung [5]
6
6
Tristan Lamasine
0
3
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Mostra dettagli

2. Sebastian Ofner AUT vs [WC] Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH Istanbul
Sebastian Ofner
4
7
6
Altug Celikbilek
6
5
3
Vincitore: S. OFNER
Mostra dettagli

3. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs [WC] Cengiz Aksu TUR / Aldin Setkic BIH

CH Istanbul
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
6
6
Cengiz Aksu / Aldin Setkic
4
4
Vincitori: DOUMBIA / REBOUL
Mostra dettagli

4. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Maxime Janvier FRA vs [WC] Sarp Agabigun TUR / Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH Istanbul
Teymuraz Gabashvili / Maxime Janvier
5
7
10
Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek
7
5
6
Vincitori: GABASHVILI / JANVIER
Mostra dettagli


Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Borna Gojo CRO vs Jay Clarke GBR

CH Istanbul
Borna Gojo
6
7
6
Jay Clarke
7
5
2
Vincitore: B. GOJO
Mostra dettagli

2. Maxime Janvier FRA vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA

CH Istanbul
Maxime Janvier
2
5
Benjamin Bonzi
6
7
Vincitore: B. BONZI
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU vs [WC] Koray Kirci TUR / Ergi Kirkin TUR

CH Istanbul
Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar [1]
6
7
Koray Kirci / Ergi Kirkin
1
6
Vincitori: BEHAR / ESCOBAR
Mostra dettagli


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Peter Polansky CAN / Dmitry Popko KAZ vs Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Istanbul
Peter Polansky / Dmitry Popko
1
6
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
6
7
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / LAMMONS
Mostra dettagli

2. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR / Ilya Ivashka BLR vs [2] Andre Goransson SWE / Artem Sitak NZL

CH Istanbul
Frederico Ferreira Silva / Ilya Ivashka
3
3
Andre Goransson / Artem Sitak [2]
6
6
Vincitori: GORANSSON / SITAK
Mostra dettagli



GER Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e44.820- 1°-2° Turno

CENTRE – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Federico Delbonis ARG vs Brayden Schnur CAN

CH Ismaning
Federico Delbonis [1]
4
7
3
Brayden Schnur
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Mostra dettagli

2. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [5] Sebastian Korda USA (non prima ore: 14:30)

CH Ismaning
Zdenek Kolar
6
3
4
Sebastian Korda [5]
3
6
6
Vincitore: S. KORDA
Mostra dettagli

3. Yannick Maden GER vs [2] Yannick Hanfmann GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Ismaning
Yannick Maden
4
6
5
Yannick Hanfmann [2]
6
3
7
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Maximilian Marterer GER vs [6] Henri Laaksonen SUI (non prima ore: 17:30)

CH Ismaning
Maximilian Marterer
7
6
Henri Laaksonen [6]
6
2
Vincitore: M. MARTERER
Mostra dettagli

5. [7] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs Lukas Lacko SVK

CH Ismaning
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [7]
0
6
5
1
Lukas Lacko
0
4
7
2
Mostra dettagli


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs [PR] Dustin Brown GER

CH Ismaning
Marc-Andrea Huesler
7
4
7
Dustin Brown
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. HUESLER
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Antoine Hoang FRA vs Matteo Viola ITA (non prima ore: 14:00) 2T

CH Ismaning
Antoine Hoang [4]
6
3
6
Matteo Viola
2
6
3
Vincitore: A. HOANG
Mostra dettagli

3. Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 15:30)

CH Ismaning
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan
2
2
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP
Mostra dettagli

4. Antoine Hoang FRA / Daniel Masur GER vs [WC] Fabian Fallert GER / Johannes Haerteis GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH Ismaning
Antoine Hoang / Daniel Masur
7
6
Fabian Fallert / Johannes Haerteis
6
1
Vincitori: HOANG / MASUR
Mostra dettagli

5. [3] Jamie Cerretani USA / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL (non prima ore: 18:00)

CH Ismaning
Jamie Cerretani / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [3]
6
4
12
Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow
2
6
10
Vincitori: CERRETANI / WEISSBORN
Mostra dettagli

6. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Alex Lawson USA vs [2] Purav Raja IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 19:00)

CH Ismaning
Lloyd Glasspool / Alex Lawson
5
6
10
Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan [2]
7
3
4
Vincitori: GLASSPOOL / LAWSON
Mostra dettagli

5 commenti

Andreas Seppi 21-10-2020 15:54

Bravo Viola, un set pari con un giocatore veramente forte su questi campi.
Proviamo a vincerla

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablito 21-10-2020 14:31

Il turco rimontato ha avuto un "travaso di Bilek"…

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: mecir11
pablito 21-10-2020 13:32

Matteo !
Fai "viola" il gallo…

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablito 21-10-2020 13:30

Oggi "titanico" scontro fra Yannick(s)… (con la Ypsilon) a Ismaning!

Maden/Hanfmann.

Epocale !
Ahahah

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Matteo Viola Fan Club (Guest) 21-10-2020 11:21

:mrgreen: 💡

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: RUMENO_JR