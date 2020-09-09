Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Aix en Provence: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Simone Bolelli nella foto

FRA Challenger Aix en Provence CH | Terra | e132.280< - 2° Turno

COURT CENTRAL CEPAC – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs [Q] Roberto Cid Subervi DOM

CH Aix en Provence
Thiago Seyboth Wild
0
6
4
Roberto Cid Subervi
0
1
5
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [SE] Oscar Otte GER vs Leonardo Mayer ARG (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Antoine Hoang FRA vs [WC] Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Roberto Carballes Baena ESP vs Danilo Petrovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Romain Arneodo MON / Quentin Halys FRA vs Treat Huey PHI / Nathaniel Lammons USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT NISSAN COURIANT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Simone Bolelli ITA / Maximo Gonzalez ARG vs Alex Lawson USA / Hunter Reese USA

CH Aix en Provence
Simone Bolelli / Maximo Gonzalez [1]
40
6
3
Alex Lawson / Hunter Reese
40
4
5
Palla set
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Andres Molteni ARG / Hugo Nys MON vs Pablo Cuevas URU / Renzo Olivo ARG (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Arthur Cazaux FRA / Harold Mayot FRA vs [2] Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Andrea Collarini ARG / Leonardo Mayer ARG vs [WC] Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Antoine Hoang FRA (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT SMART TRADE – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA / Fernando Romboli BRA vs Jason Jung TPE / Bradley Klahn USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Enzo Couacaud FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Rafael Matos BRA / Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

