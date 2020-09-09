Challenger Aix en Provence: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Simone Bolelli nella foto
Challenger Aix en Provence CH | Terra | e132.280< - 2° Turno
COURT CENTRAL CEPAC – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Thiago Seyboth Wild vs [Q] Roberto Cid Subervi
CH Aix en Provence
Thiago Seyboth Wild
0
6
4
Roberto Cid Subervi•
0
1
5
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
T. Seyboth Wild
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. [SE] Oscar Otte vs Leonardo Mayer (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Antoine Hoang vs [WC] Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Roberto Carballes Baena vs Danilo Petrovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Romain Arneodo / Quentin Halys vs Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT NISSAN COURIANT – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Simone Bolelli / Maximo Gonzalez vs Alex Lawson / Hunter Reese
CH Aix en Provence
Simone Bolelli / Maximo Gonzalez [1]
40
6
3
Alex Lawson / Hunter Reese•
40
4
5
Palla set
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Lawson / Reese
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
2-5 → 3-5
A. Lawson / Reese
2-4 → 2-5
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Lawson / Reese
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Lawson / Reese
1-1 → 1-2
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
1-0 → 1-1
A. Lawson / Reese
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
5-4 → 6-4
A. Lawson / Reese
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
A. Lawson / Reese
4-2 → 4-3
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Lawson / Reese
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
2-1 → 3-1
A. Lawson / Reese
1-1 → 2-1
S. Bolelli / Gonzalez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Lawson / Reese
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Andres Molteni / Hugo Nys vs Pablo Cuevas / Renzo Olivo (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Arthur Cazaux / Harold Mayot vs [2] Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Andrea Collarini / Leonardo Mayer vs [WC] Benjamin Bonzi / Antoine Hoang (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT SMART TRADE – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves / Fernando Romboli vs Jason Jung / Bradley Klahn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Enzo Couacaud / Albano Olivetti vs Rafael Matos / Thiago Seyboth Wild (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit