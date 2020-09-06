ATP Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. C’è Andreas Seppi

ATP Kitzbuhel 250 | Terra | e542.695

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [2] Egor Gerasimov vs [WC] Alexander Erler

2. [WC] Sandro Kopp vs [12] Prajnesh Gunneswaran

3. [6] Thiago Monteiro vs [Alt] Lucas Miedler

Court Kuchenmeister – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [1] Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Maxime Cressy

2. Jurij Rodionov vs [7] James Duckworth

3. Ernests Gulbis vs [11] Yannick Hanfmann

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [Alt] Maximilian Marterer vs [9] Dominik Koepfer

2. [4] Federico Delbonis vs [Alt] Matthias Bachinger

3. [Alt] Max Purcell vs [8] Andreas Seppi

Court Riedel – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [WC] Leandro Riedi vs [10] Andrej Martin

2. [3] Attila Balazs vs [Alt] Marc-Andrea Huesler

3. [5] Laslo Djere vs [Alt] Viktor Galovic