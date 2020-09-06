ATP Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. C’è Andreas Seppi
ATP Kitzbuhel 250 | Terra | e542.695
(1) Herbert, Pierre-Hugues vs Cressy, Maxime
(WC) Riedi, Leandro vs (10) Martin, Andrej
(2) Gerasimov, Egor vs (WC) Erler, Alexander
(Alt) Marterer, Maximilian vs (9) Koepfer, Dominik
(3) Balazs, Attila vs (Alt) Huesler, Marc-Andrea
(WC) Kopp, Sandro vs (12) Gunneswaran, Prajnesh
(4) Delbonis, Federico vs (Alt) Bachinger, Matthias
Rodionov, Jurij vs (7) Duckworth, James
(5) Djere, Laslo vs (Alt) Galovic, Viktor
(Alt) Purcell, Max vs (8) Seppi, Andreas
(6) Monteiro, Thiago vs (Alt) Miedler, Lucas
Gulbis, Ernests vs (11) Hanfmann, Yannick
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Egor Gerasimov vs [WC] Alexander Erler
2. [WC] Sandro Kopp vs [12] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
3. [6] Thiago Monteiro vs [Alt] Lucas Miedler
Court Kuchenmeister – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Maxime Cressy
2. Jurij Rodionov vs [7] James Duckworth
3. Ernests Gulbis vs [11] Yannick Hanfmann
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Maximilian Marterer vs [9] Dominik Koepfer
2. [4] Federico Delbonis vs [Alt] Matthias Bachinger
3. [Alt] Max Purcell vs [8] Andreas Seppi
Court Riedel – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Leandro Riedi vs [10] Andrej Martin
2. [3] Attila Balazs vs [Alt] Marc-Andrea Huesler
3. [5] Laslo Djere vs [Alt] Viktor Galovic
@REDAZIONE
ho letto in giro che quello che avete indicato non è più il montepremi per questo torneo, che a causa dei mancati introiti dovuti all’assenza di pubblico sugli spalti è stato dimezzato.