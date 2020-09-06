Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. C’è Andreas Seppi

06/09/2020 19:19 1 commento
Andreas Seppi - Foto Ray Giubilo
Andreas Seppi - Foto Ray Giubilo

AUT ATP Kitzbuhel 250 | Terra | e542.695
(1) Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA vs Cressy, Maxime USA
(WC) Riedi, Leandro SUI vs (10) Martin, Andrej SVK

(2) Gerasimov, Egor BLR vs (WC) Erler, Alexander AUT
(Alt) Marterer, Maximilian GER vs (9) Koepfer, Dominik GER

(3) Balazs, Attila HUN vs (Alt) Huesler, Marc-Andrea SUI
(WC) Kopp, Sandro AUT vs (12) Gunneswaran, Prajnesh IND

(4) Delbonis, Federico ARG vs (Alt) Bachinger, Matthias GER
Rodionov, Jurij AUT vs (7) Duckworth, James AUS

(5) Djere, Laslo SRB vs (Alt) Galovic, Viktor CRO
(Alt) Purcell, Max AUS vs (8) Seppi, Andreas ITA

(6) Monteiro, Thiago BRA vs (Alt) Miedler, Lucas AUT
Gulbis, Ernests LAT vs (11) Hanfmann, Yannick GER

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [WC] Alexander Erler AUT
2. [WC] Sandro Kopp AUT vs [12] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND
3. [6] Thiago Monteiro BRA vs [Alt] Lucas Miedler AUT

Court Kuchenmeister – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Maxime Cressy USA
2. Jurij Rodionov AUT vs [7] James Duckworth AUS
3. Ernests Gulbis LAT vs [11] Yannick Hanfmann GER

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Maximilian Marterer GER vs [9] Dominik Koepfer GER
2. [4] Federico Delbonis ARG vs [Alt] Matthias Bachinger GER
3. [Alt] Max Purcell AUS vs [8] Andreas Seppi ITA

Court Riedel – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Leandro Riedi SUI vs [10] Andrej Martin SVK
2. [3] Attila Balazs HUN vs [Alt] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI
3. [5] Laslo Djere SRB vs [Alt] Viktor Galovic CRO

Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 06-09-2020 19:26

@REDAZIONE
ho letto in giro che quello che avete indicato non è più il montepremi per questo torneo, che a causa dei mancati introiti dovuti all’assenza di pubblico sugli spalti è stato dimezzato.

