Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: La situazione aggiornata. Matteo Berrettini è al terzo posto (con il programma di oggi)
Questa la classifica dopo 7° Giornate del torneo Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020.
Matteo Berrettini è al momento al terzo posto con 4 vittorie e 3 sconfitte. Tsitsipas è già qualificato per le semifinali.
7️⃣ players for 3️⃣ spots…
With two matches remaining, everyone from Gasquet to Moutet still has a chance to reach the #UTShowdown semifinals!
Who joins @StefTsitsipas in the Final Four? 👇 pic.twitter.com/uKmGTPrlBA
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 5, 2020
ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: UTS Championship (Mondo), cemento – 8° Giornata – il programma oggi
16:00Benchetrit E. (Fra) – Brown D. (Ger) -:-
17:15Tsitsipas S. (Gre) – Moutet C. (Fra) -:-
18:30Berrettini M. (Ita) – Popyrin Al. (Aus) -:-
21:00Lopez F. (Esp) – Gasquet R. (Fra) -:-
22:15Paire B. (Fra) – Goffin D. (Bel) -:-
