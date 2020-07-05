Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 Copertina, Generica

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: La situazione aggiornata. Matteo Berrettini è al terzo posto (con il programma di oggi)

05/07/2020 08:53 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Questa la classifica dopo 7° Giornate del torneo Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020.
Matteo Berrettini è al momento al terzo posto con 4 vittorie e 3 sconfitte. Tsitsipas è già qualificato per le semifinali.

ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: UTS Championship (Mondo), cemento – 8° Giornata – il programma oggi
16:00Benchetrit E. (Fra) – Brown D. (Ger) -:-
17:15Tsitsipas S. (Gre) – Moutet C. (Fra) -:-
18:30Berrettini M. (Ita) – Popyrin Al. (Aus) -:-
21:00Lopez F. (Esp) – Gasquet R. (Fra) -:-
22:15Paire B. (Fra) – Goffin D. (Bel) -:-

TAG: ,