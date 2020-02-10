Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cherbourg: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Andrea Pellegrino (Live)

Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto

FRA Challenger Cherbourg CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 1° Turno

CHANTEREYNE – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Illya Marchenko UKR vs Mats Moraing GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Mischa Zverev GER vs [Q] Vit Kopriva CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Hugo Gaston FRA vs Maximilian Marterer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Kenny De Schepper FRA vs [WC] Matteo Martineau FRA (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Roman Safiullin RUS vs Dustin Brown GER (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Pavel Kotov RUS vs [WC] Harold Mayot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TOURLAVILLE – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Viktor Durasovic NOR vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Lukas Klein SVK vs [Q] Jules Marie FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [WC] Dan Added FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Arthur De Greef BEL vs Markus Eriksson SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare