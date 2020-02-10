Challenger Cherbourg: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Andrea Pellegrino (Live)
Challenger Cherbourg CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 1° Turno
CHANTEREYNE – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Illya Marchenko vs Mats Moraing
2. Mischa Zverev vs [Q] Vit Kopriva
3. Hugo Gaston vs Maximilian Marterer
4. [WC] Kenny De Schepper vs [WC] Matteo Martineau (non prima ore: 16:30)
5. Roman Safiullin vs Dustin Brown (non prima ore: 18:30)
6. Pavel Kotov vs [WC] Harold Mayot
TOURLAVILLE – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Viktor Durasovic vs Nino Serdarusic
2. Lukas Klein vs [Q] Jules Marie
3. Ruben Bemelmans vs Andrea Pellegrino (non prima ore: 13:30)
4. Hugo Grenier vs [WC] Dan Added
5. Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Uladzimir Ignatik (non prima ore: 16:30)
6. Arthur De Greef vs Markus Eriksson
