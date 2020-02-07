Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. Sconfitti ai quarti Giustino e Caruana (Video)

Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [13] Liam Broady vs [9] Mohamed Safwat
CH Launceston
Liam Broady [13]
6
3
Mohamed Safwat [9]
7
6
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Broady
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Lorenzo Giustino vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans
CH Launceston
Lorenzo Giustino [4]
6
7
4
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
7
5
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
L. Giustino
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-4 → 3-5
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
ace
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
ace
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
10*-10
10-11*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
L. Giustino
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-4 → 3-4
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
3. Liam Caruana vs [2] Alex Bolt (non prima ore: 05:00)
CH Launceston
Liam Caruana
6
3
Alex Bolt [2]
7
6
Vincitore: A. BOLT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bolt
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Caruana
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
0-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
L. Caruana
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Caruana
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
4. [Alt] Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill vs Evan King / Benjamin Lock (non prima ore: 07:30)
CH Launceston
Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill
0
6
0
Evan King / Benjamin Lock•
0
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Grills / Puttergill
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Grills / Puttergill
5-3 → 6-3
J. Grills / Puttergill
4-2 → 5-2
E. King / Lock
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
J. Grills / Puttergill
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Grills / Puttergill
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
E. King / Lock
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Grills / Puttergill
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Borna Gojo vs Daniel Altmaier
CH Launceston
Borna Gojo
5
4
Daniel Altmaier
7
6
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
B. Gojo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur vs Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes (non prima ore: 06:00)
CH Launceston
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur [4]
40
3
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes•
40
2
Prima di servizio - Fallo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
N. Pasha / Schnur
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Pasha / Schnur
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
1-0 → 1-1
N. Pasha / Schnur
0-0 → 1-0
@ Il generale (#2512070)
magari lavorassi per qualcuno nel tennis
siccome è il mio tennista italiano preferito……
Perchè addirittura un tuo “obiettivo”? Lavori con/per lui? 😀
Comunque si, sta giocando molto bene contro un avversario difficile e nel primo set si è pure trovato sul 54 30/15 a 2 punti dal set ( sul servizio dell’avversario ) poi però ha perso malamente il tiebreak, e adesso sta mollando nel secondo…
@ Mimmo (#2512062)
al momento attuale credo valga almeno 200 posizioni più in alto
il mio obiettivo è che riesca ad entrare nelle qualificazioni di Wimbledon ma non sarà certo facile
Hehe….
Sul TB Caruana ha smarrito il giusto cammino!
Riattivare il GPS!
Google Maps, dove sei?
Un Caruana emotivo butta al vento il tie-break. Peccato
Liam mi sembra stia iniziando ad avere il tennis per giocare a certi livelli…
Me tocca mette la sveglia alle 5 di mattina per il match di Caruana.
Quando sarà famoso,dovrà riconoscere questo mio sacrificio.
L’uomo che si svegliò all’alba quando Caruana non era ancora nessuno.
La partita di Caruana è molto dura. Potrebbe soffrire la velocità di Bolt.
Forza ragazzi !