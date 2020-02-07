Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. Sconfitti ai quarti Giustino e Caruana (Video)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

07/02/2020 07:50 10 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto
AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [13] Liam Broady GBR vs [9] Mohamed Safwat EGY

CH Launceston
Liam Broady [13]
6
3
Mohamed Safwat [9]
7
6
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans BEL

CH Launceston
Lorenzo Giustino [4]
6
7
4
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
7
5
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
Mostra dettagli

3. Liam Caruana ITA vs [2] Alex Bolt AUS (non prima ore: 05:00)

CH Launceston
Liam Caruana
6
3
Alex Bolt [2]
7
6
Vincitore: A. BOLT
Mostra dettagli

4. [Alt] Jacob Grills AUS / Calum Puttergill AUS vs Evan King USA / Benjamin Lock ZIM (non prima ore: 07:30)

CH Launceston
Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill
0
6
0
Evan King / Benjamin Lock
0
3
2
Mostra dettagli


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Borna Gojo CRO vs Daniel Altmaier GER

CH Launceston
Borna Gojo
5
4
Daniel Altmaier
7
6
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP (non prima ore: 06:00)

CH Launceston
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur [4]
40
3
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes
40
2
Prima di servizio - Fallo
Mostra dettagli

frankie (Guest) 07-02-2020 08:29

@ Il generale (#2512070)

magari lavorassi per qualcuno nel tennis
siccome è il mio tennista italiano preferito……

 10
Il generale (Guest) 07-02-2020 07:32

Scritto da frankie
@ Mimmo (#2512062)
al momento attuale credo valga almeno 200 posizioni più in alto
il mio obiettivo è che riesca ad entrare nelle qualificazioni di Wimbledon ma non sarà certo facile

Perchè addirittura un tuo “obiettivo”? Lavori con/per lui? 😀
Comunque si, sta giocando molto bene contro un avversario difficile e nel primo set si è pure trovato sul 54 30/15 a 2 punti dal set ( sul servizio dell’avversario ) poi però ha perso malamente il tiebreak, e adesso sta mollando nel secondo…

 9
frankie (Guest) 07-02-2020 07:23

@ Mimmo (#2512062)

al momento attuale credo valga almeno 200 posizioni più in alto

il mio obiettivo è che riesca ad entrare nelle qualificazioni di Wimbledon ma non sarà certo facile

 8
Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 07-02-2020 07:14

Scritto da mauro59
La partita di Caruana è molto dura. Potrebbe soffrire la velocità di Bolt.

Hehe….

 7
ProgRock (Guest) 07-02-2020 07:04

Sul TB Caruana ha smarrito il giusto cammino!
Riattivare il GPS!
Google Maps, dove sei?

 6
Pikario Furioso 07-02-2020 07:04

Un Caruana emotivo butta al vento il tie-break. Peccato

 5
Mimmo (Guest) 07-02-2020 06:35

Liam mi sembra stia iniziando ad avere il tennis per giocare a certi livelli…

 4
Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 07-02-2020 01:37

Me tocca mette la sveglia alle 5 di mattina per il match di Caruana.

Quando sarà famoso,dovrà riconoscere questo mio sacrificio.

L’uomo che si svegliò all’alba quando Caruana non era ancora nessuno.

 3
+1: il capitano, Sisifo
mauro59 (Guest) 07-02-2020 00:40

La partita di Caruana è molto dura. Potrebbe soffrire la velocità di Bolt.

 2
pablito 07-02-2020 00:31

Forza ragazzi !

 1
