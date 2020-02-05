Challenger Dallas: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Out Andreas Seppi (Video)

Andreas Seppi classe 1984
Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Hamilton Family Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Michael Redlicki vs [Q] Dennis Novikov
CH Dallas
Michael Redlicki
6
6
Dennis Novikov
4
3
Vincitore: M. REDLICKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Novikov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Novikov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
M. Redlicki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Redlicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Novikov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Redlicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Novikov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Redlicki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Ernesto Escobedo vs [15] J.J. Wolf (non prima ore: 18:00)
CH Dallas
Ernesto Escobedo
6
3
J.J. Wolf [15]
7
6
Vincitore: J. WOLF
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Wolf
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 3-6
J. Wolf
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 3-3
J. Wolf
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
ace
2-4*
3*-4
df
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
J. Wolf
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-3 → 5-4
J. Wolf
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Wolf
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
4-1 → 4-2
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Wolf
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
J. Wolf
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Stefan Kozlov vs Donald Young
CH Dallas
Stefan Kozlov
2
2
Donald Young
6
6
Vincitore: D. YOUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
D. Young
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Kozlov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kozlov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Young
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kozlov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [14] Peter Polansky vs Michael Mmoh (non prima ore: 21:30)
CH Dallas
Peter Polansky [14]
3
2
Michael Mmoh
6
6
Vincitore: M. MMOH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
P. Polansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
P. Polansky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Polansky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Polansky
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
5. Brandon Nakashima vs [16] Bernard Tomic (non prima ore: 23:00)
CH Dallas
Brandon Nakashima
6
6
Bernard Tomic [16]
2
3
Vincitore: B. NAKASHIMA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Nakashima
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
B. Tomic
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
B. Tomic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
B. Tomic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
6. [1/WC] Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic (non prima ore: 02:00)
CH Dallas
Frances Tiafoe [1]
4
7
6
Aleksandar Vukic
6
6
4
Vincitore: F. TIAFOE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Vukic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
ace
2-4*
ace
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
ace
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
A. Vukic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Vukic
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Tiafoe
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Vukic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
7. Jurij Rodionov vs [2] Andreas Seppi
CH Dallas
Jurij Rodionov
6
6
Andreas Seppi [2]
3
4
Vincitore: J. RODIONOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
4-1 → 4-2
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. Seppi
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
A. Seppi
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Hunter Reese vs Roberto Quiroz
CH Dallas
Hunter Reese
6
5
Roberto Quiroz
7
7
Vincitore: R. QUIROZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Reese
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
H. Reese
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
H. Reese
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
H. Reese
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
H. Reese
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
6-6 → 6-7
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
H. Reese
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
H. Reese
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Reese
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [SE] Daniel Elahi Galan vs Sekou Bangoura (non prima ore: 18:00)
CH Dallas
Daniel Elahi Galan
7
3
2
Sekou Bangoura
5
6
6
Vincitore: S. BANGOURA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
S. Bangoura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Bangoura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Bangoura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
15-30
ace
15-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Bangoura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bangoura
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Bangoura
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Bangoura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Brayden Schnur vs Yosuke Watanuki
CH Dallas
Brayden Schnur [4]
2
4
Yosuke Watanuki
6
6
Vincitore: Y. WATANUKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-5 → 2-6
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-5 → 2-5
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 1-5
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-4 → 1-4
B. Schnur
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
4. [10] Emilio Gomez vs Maxime Cressy (non prima ore: 21:00)
CH Dallas
Emilio Gomez [10]
6
4
6
Maxime Cressy
3
6
3
Vincitore: E. GOMEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Cressy
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
E. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-5 → 4-6
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
5. [3] Luis David Martinez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs [WC] Boris Arias / Sekou Bangoura (non prima ore: 22:00)
CH Dallas
Luis David Martinez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [3]
6
6
Boris Arias / Sekou Bangoura
4
2
Vincitori: MARTINEZ / REYES-VARELA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
B. Arias / Bangoura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-1 → 5-2
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
B. Arias / Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-0 → 4-1
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
3-0 → 4-0
B. Arias / Bangoura
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
1-0 → 2-0
B. Arias / Bangoura
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
5-4 → 6-4
B. Arias / Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
4-3 → 5-3
B. Arias / Bangoura
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
B. Arias / Bangoura
3-1 → 3-2
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
B. Arias / Bangoura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. David Martinez / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
B. Arias / Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
6. Kevin King vs [7] Jason Jung
CH Dallas
Kevin King
6
4
Jason Jung [7]
7
6
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
K. King
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
K. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
K. King
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
K. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
K. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
K. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
K. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
K. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
7. [1] Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan vs Jamie Cerretani / Maxime Cressy
CH Dallas
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan [1]
7
6
Jamie Cerretani / Maxime Cressy
5
2
Vincitori: BAMBRIDGE / MCLACHLAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Cerretani / Cressy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
J. Cerretani / Cressy
4-1 → 4-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
3-1 → 4-1
J. Cerretani / Cressy
3-0 → 3-1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
J. Cerretani / Cressy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cerretani / Cressy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
J. Cerretani / Cressy
5-4 → 5-5
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Cerretani / Cressy
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Cerretani / Cressy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cerretani / Cressy
2-1 → 2-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Cerretani / Cressy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2 commenti
Aspettano che prima ti ritiri tu.
Poi, casomai prenderanno in considerazione il tuo ritiro…
La stagione consta di 40-50 settimane.
La classifica dà un’immagine abbastanza reale.
Il singolo torneo no.
Ti ricordi Lorenzi all’US Open?
Ti ricordi Seppi all’Aus. Open???
Per Seppi e Lorenzi è arrivato il momento di dire basta