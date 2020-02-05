Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Dallas: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Out Andreas Seppi (Video)

05/02/2020 06:49 2 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984
Andreas Seppi classe 1984

USA Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Hamilton Family Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Michael Redlicki USA vs [Q] Dennis Novikov USA

CH Dallas
Michael Redlicki
6
6
Dennis Novikov
4
3
Vincitore: M. REDLICKI
Mostra dettagli

2. Ernesto Escobedo USA vs [15] J.J. Wolf USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

CH Dallas
Ernesto Escobedo
6
3
J.J. Wolf [15]
7
6
Vincitore: J. WOLF
Mostra dettagli

3. Stefan Kozlov USA vs Donald Young USA

CH Dallas
Stefan Kozlov
2
2
Donald Young
6
6
Vincitore: D. YOUNG
Mostra dettagli

4. [14] Peter Polansky CAN vs Michael Mmoh USA (non prima ore: 21:30)

CH Dallas
Peter Polansky [14]
3
2
Michael Mmoh
6
6
Vincitore: M. MMOH
Mostra dettagli

5. Brandon Nakashima USA vs [16] Bernard Tomic AUS (non prima ore: 23:00)

CH Dallas
Brandon Nakashima
6
6
Bernard Tomic [16]
2
3
Vincitore: B. NAKASHIMA
Mostra dettagli

6. [1/WC] Frances Tiafoe USA vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS (non prima ore: 02:00)

CH Dallas
Frances Tiafoe [1]
4
7
6
Aleksandar Vukic
6
6
4
Vincitore: F. TIAFOE
Mostra dettagli

7. Jurij Rodionov AUT vs [2] Andreas Seppi ITA

CH Dallas
Jurij Rodionov
6
6
Andreas Seppi [2]
3
4
Vincitore: J. RODIONOV
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Hunter Reese USA vs Roberto Quiroz ECU

CH Dallas
Hunter Reese
6
5
Roberto Quiroz
7
7
Vincitore: R. QUIROZ
Mostra dettagli

2. [SE] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Sekou Bangoura USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

CH Dallas
Daniel Elahi Galan
7
3
2
Sekou Bangoura
5
6
6
Vincitore: S. BANGOURA
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

CH Dallas
Brayden Schnur [4]
2
4
Yosuke Watanuki
6
6
Vincitore: Y. WATANUKI
Mostra dettagli

4. [10] Emilio Gomez ECU vs Maxime Cressy USA (non prima ore: 21:00)

CH Dallas
Emilio Gomez [10]
6
4
6
Maxime Cressy
3
6
3
Vincitore: E. GOMEZ
Mostra dettagli

5. [3] Luis David Martinez VEN / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs [WC] Boris Arias BOL / Sekou Bangoura USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

CH Dallas
Luis David Martinez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [3]
6
6
Boris Arias / Sekou Bangoura
4
2
Vincitori: MARTINEZ / REYES-VARELA
Mostra dettagli

6. Kevin King USA vs [7] Jason Jung TPE

CH Dallas
Kevin King
6
4
Jason Jung [7]
7
6
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Mostra dettagli

7. [1] Luke Bambridge GBR / Ben McLachlan JPN vs Jamie Cerretani USA / Maxime Cressy USA

CH Dallas
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan [1]
7
6
Jamie Cerretani / Maxime Cressy
5
2
Vincitori: BAMBRIDGE / MCLACHLAN
Mostra dettagli

TAG:

2 commenti

gisva 05-02-2020 11:58

Scritto da Sottile
Per Seppi e Lorenzi è arrivato il momento di dire basta

Aspettano che prima ti ritiri tu.
Poi, casomai prenderanno in considerazione il tuo ritiro…

La stagione consta di 40-50 settimane.
La classifica dà un’immagine abbastanza reale.
Il singolo torneo no.
Ti ricordi Lorenzi all’US Open?

Ti ricordi Seppi all’Aus. Open???

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 05-02-2020 07:28

Per Seppi e Lorenzi è arrivato il momento di dire basta

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!