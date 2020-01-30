Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Newport Beach: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4

30/01/2020 17:28 Nessun commento
Taylor Fritz nella foto
Taylor Fritz nella foto

USA Challenger Newport Beach CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Ottavi di Finale

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs [4] Steve Johnson USA

CH Newport Beach
Aleksandar Vukic
0
6
0
Steve Johnson [4]
0
7
0
2. [1/WC] Taylor Fritz USA vs [13] Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [15] Denis Istomin UZB vs [2/WC] Frances Tiafoe USA

CH Newport Beach
Denis Istomin [15]
15
6
1
Frances Tiafoe [2]
40
3
1
2 Game points
2. Sebastian Korda USA vs [10] Bradley Klahn USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Sekou Bangoura USA / Sebastian Korda USA vs Marius Copil ROU / Christopher Eubanks USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Michael Redlicki USA vs Christopher Eubanks USA

CH Newport Beach
Michael Redlicki
0
6
1
Christopher Eubanks
0
3
3
2. [6] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [PR] Raymond Sarmiento USA vs JC Aragone USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU vs Luis David Martinez VEN / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Antonio Sancic CRO / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs [2] Nicholas Monroe USA / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Denis Istomin UZB / Fernando Romboli BRA vs [3] Andre Goransson SWE / Christopher Rungkat INA

Il match deve ancora iniziare