Challenger Newport Beach: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4

Challenger Newport Beach CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Ottavi di Finale
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Aleksandar Vukic vs [4] Steve Johnson
CH Newport Beach
Aleksandar Vukic•
0
6
0
Steve Johnson [4]
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
ace
6-6 → 6-7
S. Johnson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
S. Johnson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
4-4 → 4-5
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1/WC] Taylor Fritz vs [13] Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [15] Denis Istomin vs [2/WC] Frances Tiafoe
CH Newport Beach
Denis Istomin [15]
15
6
1
Frances Tiafoe [2]•
40
3
1
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. Sebastian Korda vs [10] Bradley Klahn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Miomir Kecmanovic vs Daniel Elahi Galan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Sekou Bangoura / Sebastian Korda vs Marius Copil / Christopher Eubanks
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Michael Redlicki vs Christopher Eubanks
CH Newport Beach
Michael Redlicki
0
6
1
Christopher Eubanks•
0
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Redlicki
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Eubanks
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
M. Redlicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Redlicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Redlicki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [6] Brayden Schnur vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Raymond Sarmiento vs JC Aragone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar vs Luis David Martinez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Antonio Sancic / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn vs [2] Nicholas Monroe / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Denis Istomin / Fernando Romboli vs [3] Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit