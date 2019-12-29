La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Doha: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

29/12/2019 10:08 1 commento
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Doha (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/01/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 29/12/2019 09:42

Main Draw (cut off: 67 - Data entry list: 29/12/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 16. Wawrinka
  • 23. Rublev
  • 29. Tsonga
  • 31. Raonic
  • 38. Djere
  • 40. Krajinovic
  • 43. Mannarino
  • 47. Tiafoe
  • 49. Verdasco
  • 51. Chardy
  • 52. Sonego
  • 56. Bublik
  • 58. Bedene
  • 59. Kecmanovic
  • 61. Gasquet
  • 63. Thompson
  • 64. Andujar
  • 65. Herbert
  • 66. Berankis
  • 66. Dolgopolov
  • 67. Kukushkin

Alternates

  • 1. Sandgren (68)*pr
  • 2. Edmund (69)
  • 3. Fucsovics (70)
  • 4. Cecchinato (71)
  • 5. Seppi (72)
  • 6. Pospisil (73)
  • 7. Ymer (74)
  • 8. Dellien (75)
  • 9. Delbonis (76)
  • 10. Sinner (78)
  • 11. Kohlschreiber (79)
  • 12. Carballes Bae (80)
  • 13. Barrere (82)
  • 14. Moutet (83)
  • 15. Munar (86)
  • 16. Davidovich Fo (87)
  • 17. Monteiro (89)
  • 18. Mayer (92)
  • 19. Dzumhur (93)
  • 20. Koepfer (94)
Doha Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/01/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 29/12/2019 09:48

Main Draw (cut off: 105 - Data entry list: 29/12/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 69. Edmund
  • 70. Fucsovics
  • 71. Cecchinato
  • 74. Ymer
  • 82. Barrere
  • 83. Moutet
  • 87. Davidovich Fokina
  • 89. Monteiro
  • 93. Dzumhur
  • 96. Caruso
  • 98. Gerasimov
  • 95. Karlovic
  • 97. Popyrin
  • 105. Vesely
Alternates

  • 1. Martin (107)
  • 2. Granollers (111)
  • 3. Mager (118)
  • 4. Kovalik (139)
  • 5. Sousa (140)
  • 6. Pospisil (149)
  • 7. Stakhovsky (150)
  • 8. Haase (162)
  • 9. Ymer (176)
  • 10. Istomin (177)
  • 11. Lacko (183)
  • 12. Galan (191)
  • 13. Jaziri (201)
  • 14. Ferreira Silv (202)
  • 15. Bachinger (223)
  • 16. Gulbis (226)
  • 17. Menendez-Mace (227)
  • 18. Lenz (233)
  • 19. Kamke (242)
  • 20. Kwiatkowski (243)
