ATP Doha: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
29/12/2019 10:08 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Doha (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/01/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 29/12/2019 09:42
Main Draw (cut off: 67 - Data entry list: 29/12/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 16. Wawrinka
- 23. Rublev
- 29. Tsonga
- 31. Raonic
- 38. Djere
- 40. Krajinovic
- 43. Mannarino
- 47. Tiafoe
- 49. Verdasco
- 51. Chardy
- 52. Sonego
- 56. Bublik
- 58. Bedene
- 59. Kecmanovic
- 61. Gasquet
- 63. Thompson
- 64. Andujar
- 65. Herbert
- 66. Berankis
- 66. Dolgopolov
- 67. Kukushkin
Alternates
- 1. Sandgren (68)*pr
- 2. Edmund (69)
- 3. Fucsovics (70)
- 4. Cecchinato (71)
- 5. Seppi (72)
- 6. Pospisil (73)
- 7. Ymer (74)
- 8. Dellien (75)
- 9. Delbonis (76)
- 10. Sinner (78)
- 11. Kohlschreiber (79)
- 12. Carballes Bae (80)
- 13. Barrere (82)
- 14. Moutet (83)
- 15. Munar (86)
- 16. Davidovich Fo (87)
- 17. Monteiro (89)
- 18. Mayer (92)
- 19. Dzumhur (93)
- 20. Koepfer (94)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Doha Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/01/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 29/12/2019 09:48
Main Draw (cut off: 105 - Data entry list: 29/12/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 69. Edmund
- 70. Fucsovics
- 71. Cecchinato
- 74. Ymer
- 82. Barrere
- 83. Moutet
- 87. Davidovich Fokina
- 89. Monteiro
- 93. Dzumhur
- 96. Caruso
- 98. Gerasimov
- 95. Karlovic
- 97. Popyrin
- 105. Vesely
Alternates
- 1. Martin (107)
- 2. Granollers (111)
- 3. Mager (118)
- 4. Kovalik (139)
- 5. Sousa (140)
- 6. Pospisil (149)
- 7. Stakhovsky (150)
- 8. Haase (162)
- 9. Ymer (176)
- 10. Istomin (177)
- 11. Lacko (183)
- 12. Galan (191)
- 13. Jaziri (201)
- 14. Ferreira Silv (202)
- 15. Bachinger (223)
- 16. Gulbis (226)
- 17. Menendez-Mace (227)
- 18. Lenz (233)
- 19. Kamke (242)
- 20. Kwiatkowski (243)
1 commento
