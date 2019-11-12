Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Helsinki: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

12/11/2019 09:12 3 commenti
Henri Laaksonen nella foto
Henri Laaksonen nella foto

FIN Challenger Helsinki CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 1°-2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Mischa Zverev GER vs Michael Vrbensky CZE

CH Helsinki
Mischa Zverev
6
6
Michael Vrbensky
3
3
Vincitore: M. ZVEREV
2. [Alt] Gabriel Petit FRA vs [2] Henri Laaksonen SUI

CH Helsinki
Gabriel Petit
4
6
6
Henri Laaksonen [2]
6
4
4
Vincitore: G. PETIT
3. [WC] Leevi Saatela FIN vs [WC] Otto Virtanen FIN (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Illya Marchenko UKR vs [WC] Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Johannes Haerteis GER

CH Helsinki
John-Patrick Smith
6
6
Aleksi Lofman
2
1
Vincitore: J. SMITH
2. [4] Norbert Gombos SVK vs Nerman Fatic BIH

CH Helsinki
Norbert Gombos [4]
6
6
Nerman Fatic
2
3
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
3. [7] Elias Ymer SWE vs Jack Draper GBR

CH Helsinki
Elias Ymer [7]
40
6
2
Jack Draper
30
3
4
Palla break
4. [1] Frederik Nielsen DEN / Tim Puetz GER vs Mikhail Elgin RUS / Ilya Ivashka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Roni Mikael Hietaranta FIN / Mikko Rouvala FIN vs Tomislav Draganja CRO / Pavel Kotov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Vit Kopriva CZE

CH Helsinki
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
4
6
Vit Kopriva
2
6
3
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
2. Bruno Santanna BRA vs Hugo Grenier FRA

CH Helsinki
Bruno Santanna
4
1
Hugo Grenier
6
6
Vincitore: H. GRENIER
3. [Q] Jaroslav Pospisil CZE vs Igor Sijsling NED

CH Helsinki
Jaroslav Pospisil
0
0
Igor Sijsling
0
1
4. Vit Kopriva CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Viktor Durasovic NOR / David Poljak CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [Q] Jonathan Mridha SWE vs Antoine Escoffier FRA

CH Helsinki
Jonathan Mridha
5
6
6
Antoine Escoffier
7
4
7
Vincitore: A. ESCOFFIER
2. Pavel Kotov RUS vs Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH Helsinki
Pavel Kotov
40
4
Altug Celikbilek
40
3
3. Alex Molcan SVK vs [13] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP / Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP vs [WC] Aleksi Lofman FIN / Masi Sarpola FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

pablito 12-11-2019 14:32

Attesa per Emil domani.
Avrà certo tifo a favore…

 3
pablito 12-11-2019 11:55

Scritto da ilpallettaro
draper ymer da vedere

Boh.. è il fratello scarso…

 2
ilpallettaro 12-11-2019 10:38

draper ymer da vedere

 1
