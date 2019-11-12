Challenger Helsinki: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

Henri Laaksonen nella foto
Challenger Helsinki CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 1°-2° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Mischa Zverev vs Michael Vrbensky
CH Helsinki
Mischa Zverev
6
6
Michael Vrbensky
3
3
Vincitore: M. ZVEREV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Gabriel Petit vs [2] Henri Laaksonen
CH Helsinki
Gabriel Petit
4
6
6
Henri Laaksonen [2]
6
4
4
Vincitore: G. PETIT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 6-4
G. Petit
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Petit
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Petit
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Laaksonen
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
G. Petit
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-1 → 2-2
H. Laaksonen
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
1-0 → 1-1
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Laaksonen
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
G. Petit
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
H. Laaksonen
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
G. Petit
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Leevi Saatela vs [WC] Otto Virtanen (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Illya Marchenko vs [WC] Patrik Niklas-Salminen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. John-Patrick Smith vs Johannes Haerteis
CH Helsinki
John-Patrick Smith
6
6
Aleksi Lofman
2
1
Vincitore: J. SMITH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Smith
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Lofman
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-2 → 6-2
A. Lofman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Lofman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. Lofman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. [4] Norbert Gombos vs Nerman Fatic
CH Helsinki
Norbert Gombos [4]
6
6
Nerman Fatic
2
3
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Fatic
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
N. Fatic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
N. Fatic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Fatic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
N. Fatic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [7] Elias Ymer vs Jack Draper
CH Helsinki
Elias Ymer [7]
40
6
2
Jack Draper•
30
3
4
Palla break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Draper
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
J. Draper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Draper
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Draper
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Draper
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
E. Ymer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Frederik Nielsen / Tim Puetz vs Mikhail Elgin / Ilya Ivashka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Roni Mikael Hietaranta / Mikko Rouvala vs Tomislav Draganja / Pavel Kotov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Vit Kopriva
CH Helsinki
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
4
6
Vit Kopriva
2
6
3
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
V. Kopriva
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Kopriva
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
V. Kopriva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Kopriva
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Bruno Santanna vs Hugo Grenier
CH Helsinki
Bruno Santanna
4
1
Hugo Grenier
6
6
Vincitore: H. GRENIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-4 → 1-5
B. Santanna
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
H. Grenier
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Santanna
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Santanna
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
B. Santanna
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Santanna
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Santanna
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
3. [Q] Jaroslav Pospisil vs Igor Sijsling
CH Helsinki
Jaroslav Pospisil•
0
0
Igor Sijsling
0
1
4. Vit Kopriva / Michael Vrbensky vs Viktor Durasovic / David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [Q] Jonathan Mridha vs Antoine Escoffier
CH Helsinki
Jonathan Mridha
5
6
6
Antoine Escoffier
7
4
7
Vincitore: A. ESCOFFIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6*-4
6-5*
df
6-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Mridha
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Mridha
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Mridha
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Mridha
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Mridha
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Mridha
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 4-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 3-2
J. Mridha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Escoffier
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
J. Mridha
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Mridha
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Mridha
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
J. Mridha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Escoffier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Mridha
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Pavel Kotov vs Altug Celikbilek
CH Helsinki
Pavel Kotov•
40
4
Altug Celikbilek
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
P. Kotov
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Celikbilek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. Alex Molcan vs [13] Frederico Ferreira Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / Carlos Gomez-Herrera vs [WC] Aleksi Lofman / Masi Sarpola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Attesa per Emil domani.
Avrà certo tifo a favore…
Boh.. è il fratello scarso…
draper ymer da vedere