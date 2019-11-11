Italiani ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: La situazione di questa settimana

11/11/2019 08:52 5 commenti
Jannik Sinner classe 2001
Jannik Sinner classe 2001

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (11-11-2019)

8
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2670
Punti
25
Tornei
12
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2290
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 46
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
990
Punti
30
Tornei
72
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
780
Punti
29
Tornei
73
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
776
Punti
27
Tornei
83
Best: 79
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
637
Punti
28
Tornei
96
Best: 93
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
596
Punti
25
Tornei
98
Best: 95
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
586
Punti
27
Tornei
117
Best: 70
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
482
Punti
23
Tornei
118
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
475
Punti
36
Tornei
119
Best: 118
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
473
Punti
29
Tornei
148
Best: 84
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
361
Punti
24
Tornei
152
Best: 127
-3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
347
Punti
28
Tornei
153
Best: 144
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
347
Punti
33
Tornei
183
Best: 178
7
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
276
Punti
26
Tornei
211
Best: 144
3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
239
Punti
29
Tornei
227
Best: 118
-2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
27
Tornei
230
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
214
Punti
27
Tornei
262
Best: 212
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
173
Punti
26
Tornei
320
Best: 153
2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
125
Punti
24
Tornei
341
Best: 36
-2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
116
Punti
8
Tornei
349
Best: 270
--
0
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
112
Punti
33
Tornei
353
Best: 312
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
111
Punti
27
Tornei
358
Best: 142
11
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
108
Punti
22
Tornei
368
Best: 100
3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
101
Punti
17
Tornei
388
Best: 382
5
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
93
Punti
17
Tornei
394
Best: 370
6
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
91
Punti
24
Tornei
412
Best: 391
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
88
Punti
32
Tornei
414
Best: 324
2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
85
Punti
18
Tornei
416
Best: 259
-3
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
85
Punti
30
Tornei
424
Best: 326
-46
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
81
Punti
37
Tornei
425
Best: 355
8
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
81
Punti
37
Tornei
430
Best: 404
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
79
Punti
29
Tornei
478
Best: 393
-3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
65
Punti
24
Tornei
490
Best: 389
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
63
Punti
26
Tornei
494
Best: 472
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
61
Punti
26
Tornei
525
Best: 355
-20
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
27
Tornei
530
Best: 375
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
51
Punti
17
Tornei
542
Best: 354
3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
48
Punti
20
Tornei
558
Best: 301
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
44
Punti
19
Tornei
588
Best: 585
-3
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
40
Punti
21
Tornei
599
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
39
Punti
30
Tornei
609
Best: 497
14
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
37
Punti
23
Tornei
619
Best: 375
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
35
Punti
18
Tornei
624
Best: 623
3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
28
Tornei
645
Best: 645
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
33
Punti
20
Tornei
665
Best: 397
-1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
31
Punti
27
Tornei
666
Best: 489
-27
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
31
Punti
30
Tornei
678
Best: 462
3
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
29
Punti
17
Tornei
696
Best: 686
-10
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
28
Punti
26
Tornei
704
Best: 704
21
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
27
Punti
22
Tornei
728
Best: 455
-4
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
25
Punti
22
Tornei
737
Best: 564
-10
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
24
Punti
24
Tornei
740
Best: 664
6
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
23
Punti
9
Tornei
757
Best: 522
3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
764
Best: 568
-7
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
22
Punti
28
Tornei
772
Best: 394
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
21
Punti
21
Tornei
778
Best: 159
-2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
6
Tornei
797
Best: 797
23
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
19
Punti
19
Tornei
811
Best: 628
4
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
18
Punti
14
Tornei
814
Best: 807
2
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
16
Tornei
819
Best: 715
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
18
Punti
25
Tornei
831
Best: 831
21
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
17
Punti
18
Tornei
833
Best: 445
4
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
17
Punti
22
Tornei
875
Best: 798
6
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
14
Punti
11
Tornei
878
Best: 878
7
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
14
Punti
14
Tornei
892
Best: 892
-32
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
13
Punti
7
Tornei
912
Best: 912
5
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
3
Tornei
937
Best: 937
4
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
941
Best: 914
8
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
11
Punti
12
Tornei
944
Best: 944
9
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
955
Best: 204
6
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
4
Tornei
968
Best: 968
8
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
10
Punti
12
Tornei
976
Best: 976
43
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1007
Best: 465
-30
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1036
Best: 1036
562
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1054
Best: 1052
3
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
21
Tornei
1069
Best: 327
3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1085
Best: 299
5
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1101
Best: 1101
131
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1120
Best: 1120
4
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
6
Punti
1
Tornei
1148
Best: 1122
-2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1151
Best: 1151
1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1163
Best: 1163
1
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1188
Best: 1168
-1
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1203
Best: 1185
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1215
Best: 1215
2
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1219
Best: 1148
4
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1227
Best: 1198
2
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1241
Best: 1223
2
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1242
Best: 1100
4
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1281
Best: 1130
-127
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1304
Best: 1291
3
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1304
Best: 873
6
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1312
Best: 763
3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1380
Best: 1380
7
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1380
Best: 1380
143
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1391
Best: 1220
10
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1392
Best: 1392
5
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1398
Best: 1398
5
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1408
Best: 1408
4
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1417
Best: 1292
8
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1428
Best: 1427
8
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1438
Best: 943
9
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1452
Best: 1450
7
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1452
Best: 1452
7
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1485
Best: 1468
9
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1492
Best: 1492
-14
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1492
Best: 1492
10
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1492
Best: 1028
10
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1515
Best: 1507
8
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1532
Best: 1532
13
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1537
Best: 1523
-14
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1553
Best: 1167
9
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1553
Best: 1387
9
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1553
Best: 1553
9
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1604
Best: 1600
10
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1604
Best: 851
-267
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1604
Best: 300
10
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1604
Best: 1600
10
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
10
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
--
0
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
10
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1336
10
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1792
Best: 1780
7
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1609
7
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1119
69
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
7
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
7
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 901
7
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1859
Best: 1854
2
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1892
Best: 384
8
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1892
Best: 1851
8
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1938
Best: 1184
11
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1938
Best: 1931
-7
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1950
Best: 1926
11
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1961
Best: 1051
-352
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG:

5 commenti

Mario C. 11-11-2019 11:18

Nella classifica Live ..
Sinner 92
Caruso 95
sono entrambi nel MD degli AO

 5
+1: Il peccatore
stefbrescia (Guest) 11-11-2019 11:09

questa classifica di Sinner che retrocrede la dice lunga sulla stupidità del sistema del ranking atp che non è per niente rappresentativo della vera forza di un tennnista

 4
Leo92 (Guest) 11-11-2019 10:21

@ Diddi (#2471527)

strano non ci sono punti in palio per vengono conteggiati le vittorie che Sinner ha fatto boh

 3
Lupu74 (Guest) 11-11-2019 09:12

Quinzi è più in basso di Bolelli…..

 2
Diddi (Guest) 11-11-2019 09:08

peccato che per i next gen finals non ci sono punti da prendere

 1
+1: il capitano