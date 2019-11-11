ATP Nitto ATP Finals Finals | Indoor | $9.000.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: La situazione di questa settimana
11/11/2019 08:52 5 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (11-11-2019)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2670
Punti
25
Tornei
12
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2290
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 46
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
990
Punti
30
Tornei
72
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
780
Punti
29
Tornei
73
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
776
Punti
27
Tornei
83
Best: 79
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
637
Punti
28
Tornei
96
Best: 93
▼
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
596
Punti
25
Tornei
98
Best: 95
▼
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
586
Punti
27
Tornei
117
Best: 70
▼
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
482
Punti
23
Tornei
118
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
475
Punti
36
Tornei
119
Best: 118
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
473
Punti
29
Tornei
148
Best: 84
▲
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
361
Punti
24
Tornei
152
Best: 127
▼
-3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
347
Punti
28
Tornei
153
Best: 144
▲
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
347
Punti
33
Tornei
183
Best: 178
▲
7
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
276
Punti
26
Tornei
211
Best: 144
▲
3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
239
Punti
29
Tornei
227
Best: 118
▼
-2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
27
Tornei
230
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
214
Punti
27
Tornei
262
Best: 212
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
173
Punti
26
Tornei
320
Best: 153
▲
2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
125
Punti
24
Tornei
341
Best: 36
▼
-2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
116
Punti
8
Tornei
349
Best: 270
--
0
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
112
Punti
33
Tornei
353
Best: 312
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
111
Punti
27
Tornei
358
Best: 142
▲
11
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
108
Punti
22
Tornei
368
Best: 100
▲
3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
101
Punti
17
Tornei
388
Best: 382
▲
5
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
93
Punti
17
Tornei
394
Best: 370
▲
6
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
91
Punti
24
Tornei
412
Best: 391
▼
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
88
Punti
32
Tornei
414
Best: 324
▲
2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
85
Punti
18
Tornei
416
Best: 259
▼
-3
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
85
Punti
30
Tornei
424
Best: 326
▼
-46
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
81
Punti
37
Tornei
425
Best: 355
▲
8
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
81
Punti
37
Tornei
430
Best: 404
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
79
Punti
29
Tornei
478
Best: 393
▼
-3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
65
Punti
24
Tornei
490
Best: 389
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
63
Punti
26
Tornei
494
Best: 472
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
61
Punti
26
Tornei
525
Best: 355
▼
-20
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
27
Tornei
530
Best: 375
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
51
Punti
17
Tornei
542
Best: 354
▲
3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
48
Punti
20
Tornei
558
Best: 301
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
44
Punti
19
Tornei
588
Best: 585
▼
-3
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
40
Punti
21
Tornei
599
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
39
Punti
30
Tornei
609
Best: 497
▲
14
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
37
Punti
23
Tornei
619
Best: 375
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
35
Punti
18
Tornei
624
Best: 623
▲
3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
28
Tornei
645
Best: 645
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
33
Punti
20
Tornei
665
Best: 397
▼
-1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
31
Punti
27
Tornei
666
Best: 489
▼
-27
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
31
Punti
30
Tornei
678
Best: 462
▲
3
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
29
Punti
17
Tornei
696
Best: 686
▼
-10
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
28
Punti
26
Tornei
704
Best: 704
▲
21
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
27
Punti
22
Tornei
728
Best: 455
▼
-4
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
25
Punti
22
Tornei
737
Best: 564
▼
-10
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
24
Punti
24
Tornei
740
Best: 664
▲
6
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
23
Punti
9
Tornei
757
Best: 522
▲
3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
764
Best: 568
▼
-7
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
22
Punti
28
Tornei
772
Best: 394
▼
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
21
Punti
21
Tornei
778
Best: 159
▼
-2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
6
Tornei
797
Best: 797
▲
23
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
19
Punti
19
Tornei
811
Best: 628
▲
4
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
18
Punti
14
Tornei
814
Best: 807
▲
2
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
16
Tornei
819
Best: 715
▲
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
18
Punti
25
Tornei
831
Best: 831
▲
21
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
17
Punti
18
Tornei
833
Best: 445
▲
4
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
17
Punti
22
Tornei
875
Best: 798
▲
6
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
14
Punti
11
Tornei
878
Best: 878
▲
7
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
14
Punti
14
Tornei
892
Best: 892
▼
-32
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
13
Punti
7
Tornei
912
Best: 912
▲
5
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
3
Tornei
937
Best: 937
▲
4
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
941
Best: 914
▲
8
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
11
Punti
12
Tornei
944
Best: 944
▲
9
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
955
Best: 204
▲
6
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
4
Tornei
968
Best: 968
▲
8
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
10
Punti
12
Tornei
976
Best: 976
▲
43
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1007
Best: 465
▼
-30
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1036
Best: 1036
▲
562
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1054
Best: 1052
▲
3
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
21
Tornei
1069
Best: 327
▲
3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1085
Best: 299
▲
5
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1101
Best: 1101
▲
131
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1120
Best: 1120
▲
4
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
6
Punti
1
Tornei
1148
Best: 1122
▼
-2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1151
Best: 1151
▲
1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1163
Best: 1163
▲
1
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1188
Best: 1168
▼
-1
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1203
Best: 1185
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1215
Best: 1215
▲
2
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1219
Best: 1148
▲
4
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1227
Best: 1198
▲
2
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1241
Best: 1223
▲
2
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1242
Best: 1100
▲
4
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1281
Best: 1130
▼
-127
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1304
Best: 1291
▲
3
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1304
Best: 873
▲
6
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1312
Best: 763
▲
3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1380
Best: 1380
▲
7
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1380
Best: 1380
▲
143
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1391
Best: 1220
▲
10
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1392
Best: 1392
▲
5
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1398
Best: 1398
▲
5
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1408
Best: 1408
▲
4
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1417
Best: 1292
▲
8
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1428
Best: 1427
▲
8
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1438
Best: 943
▲
9
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1452
Best: 1450
▲
7
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1452
Best: 1452
▲
7
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1485
Best: 1468
▲
9
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1492
Best: 1492
▼
-14
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1492
Best: 1492
▲
10
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1492
Best: 1028
▲
10
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1515
Best: 1507
▲
8
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1532
Best: 1532
▲
13
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1537
Best: 1523
▼
-14
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1553
Best: 1167
▲
9
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1553
Best: 1387
▲
9
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1553
Best: 1553
▲
9
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1604
Best: 1600
▲
10
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1604
Best: 851
▼
-267
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1604
Best: 300
▲
10
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1604
Best: 1600
▲
10
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
▲
10
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
--
0
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
▲
10
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1336
▲
10
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1792
Best: 1780
▲
7
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1609
▲
7
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1119
▲
69
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
▲
7
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
▲
7
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 901
▲
7
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1859
Best: 1854
▲
2
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1892
Best: 384
▲
8
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1892
Best: 1851
▲
8
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1938
Best: 1184
▲
11
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1938
Best: 1931
▼
-7
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1950
Best: 1926
▲
11
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1961
Best: 1051
▼
-352
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
5 commenti
Nella classifica Live ..
Sinner 92
Caruso 95
sono entrambi nel MD degli AO
questa classifica di Sinner che retrocrede la dice lunga sulla stupidità del sistema del ranking atp che non è per niente rappresentativo della vera forza di un tennnista
@ Diddi (#2471527)
strano non ci sono punti in palio per vengono conteggiati le vittorie che Sinner ha fatto boh
Quinzi è più in basso di Bolelli…..
peccato che per i next gen finals non ci sono punti da prendere