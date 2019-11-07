Italiani nel World Tour: I risultati del 07 Novembre

Alessandro Bega nella foto
2° Turno
M15 Prague
Jan Satral vs. Emiliano Maggioli Non prima delle ore 11:00
ITF Prague
J. Satral
40
0
E. Maggioli•
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Maggioli
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
M15 Sharm El Sheikh
Oleksandr Ovcharenko vs. Alessandro Bega [2] ore 09:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
O. Ovcharenko
6
4
A. Bega [2]
7
6
Vincitore: A. Bega
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Ovcharenko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
O. Ovcharenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
O. Ovcharenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
O. Ovcharenko
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Bega
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
O. Ovcharenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
O. Ovcharenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
O. Ovcharenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Erik Crepaldi [8] vs. Sidane Pontjodikromo Non prima delle ore 10:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
E. Crepaldi [8]
6
3
2
S. Pontjodikromo
4
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Pontjodikromo
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Crepaldi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Pontjodikromo
15-0
40-0
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Pontjodikromo
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Pontjodikromo
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Pontjodikromo
0-0 → 0-1
Karim-Mohamed Maamoun [1] vs. Giovanni Fonio ore 09:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
M. Maamoon [1]
6
6
G. Fonio
4
2
Vincitore: M. Maamoon
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Fonio
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
M15 Heraklion
Billy Harris vs. Filippo Moroni ore
ITF Heraklion
B. Harris
6
6
F. Moroni
1
2
Vincitore: B. Harris
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Moroni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
B. Harris
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
F. Moroni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Moroni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
F. Moroni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
B. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Monastir
Lorenzo Vatteroni vs. Maksim Tikhomirov ore
ITF Monastir
L. Vatteroni
3
7
2
M. Tikhomirov
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Tikhomirov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Vatteroni
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
2-5 → 2-6
M. Tikhomirov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
L. Vatteroni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Tikhomirov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
L. Vatteroni
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Tikhomirov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Tikhomirov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Vatteroni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Tikhomirov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Vatteroni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
L. Vatteroni
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Vatteroni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
L. Vatteroni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Tikhomirov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
L. Vatteroni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
L. Vatteroni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Tikhomirov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Tikhomirov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Federico Iannaccone vs. Aziz Kijametovic Non prima delle ore 11:00
ITF Monastir
F. Iannaccone
2
3
A. Kijametovic
6
6
Vincitore: A. Kijametovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kijametovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Kijametovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Iannaccone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kijametovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Iannaccone
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Iannaccone
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
A. Kijametovic
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Iannaccone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Giacomo Dambrosi vs. Matija Pecotic [3] ore
ITF Monastir
G. Dambrosi
4
2
M. Pecotic [3]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Pecotic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Dambrosi
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
M. Pecotic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 2-5
G. Dambrosi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Pecotic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
G. Dambrosi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Dambrosi
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Pecotic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Dambrosi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
G. Dambrosi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
M. Pecotic
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Dambrosi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Pecotic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
G. Dambrosi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
G. Dambrosi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Luca Giacomini vs. Non prima delle ore 11:00
ITF Monastir
L. Giacomini•
15
4
M. Pecotic [3]
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Giacomini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Pecotic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
L. Giacomini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Pecotic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Cancun
Alexander Weis [8] vs. Zane Khan Non prima delle ore 17:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Antalya
Fabian Marozsan vs. Simone Roncalli ore 09:00
ITF Antalya
F. Marozsan
6
6
S. Roncalli
0
2
Vincitore: F. Marozsan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Roncalli
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
F. Marozsan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Roncalli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
F. Marozsan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Roncalli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Roncalli
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Roncalli
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
F. Marozsan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Riccardo Bonadio [1] vs. Anze Arh 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
ITF Antalya
R. Bonadio [1]
6
6
A. Arh
4
0
Vincitore: R. Bonadio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
A. Arh
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
A. Arh
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Bonadio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Arh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Bonadio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Arh
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Bonadio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Arh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bonadio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
1-0 → 1-1
A. Arh
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
5 commenti
Errato, ha dato forfait, come scritto correttamente dall’utente pascolo.
Da notare che il francese Tessa, che avrebbe dovuto affrontare Quinzi, ha vinto al primo turno per il ritiro del suo avversario sul 5-0 nel primo set e al secondo turno per walkover.
@ Vai col tennis (#2468671)
Ha dato forfait
@ Vai col tennis (#2468671)
gioca domani oggi nn è programmato
Quinzi???? Cosa è successo…. Qualcuno sa….
Stese varie assortite