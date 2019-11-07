Italiani nel World Tour Copertina, Future

Italiani nel World Tour: I risultati del 07 Novembre

07/11/2019 10:13 5 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

2° Turno

M15 Prague
Jan Satral CZE vs. Emiliano Maggioli ITA Non prima delle ore 11:00

ITF Prague
J. Satral
40
0
E. Maggioli
40
0
Mostra dettagli


M15 Sharm El Sheikh
Oleksandr Ovcharenko UKR vs. Alessandro Bega ITA [2] ore 09:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
O. Ovcharenko
6
4
A. Bega [2]
7
6
Vincitore: A. Bega
Mostra dettagli

Erik Crepaldi ITA [8] vs. Sidane Pontjodikromo NED Non prima delle ore 10:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
E. Crepaldi [8]
6
3
2
S. Pontjodikromo
4
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Karim-Mohamed Maamoun EGY [1] vs. Giovanni Fonio ITA ore 09:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
M. Maamoon [1]
6
6
G. Fonio
4
2
Vincitore: M. Maamoon
Mostra dettagli


M15 Heraklion
Billy Harris GBR vs. Filippo Moroni ITA ore

ITF Heraklion
B. Harris
6
6
F. Moroni
1
2
Vincitore: B. Harris
Mostra dettagli


M15 Monastir
Lorenzo Vatteroni ITA vs. Maksim Tikhomirov USA ore

ITF Monastir
L. Vatteroni
3
7
2
M. Tikhomirov
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Tikhomirov
Mostra dettagli

Federico Iannaccone ITA vs. Aziz Kijametovic BIH Non prima delle ore 11:00

ITF Monastir
F. Iannaccone
2
3
A. Kijametovic
6
6
Vincitore: A. Kijametovic
Mostra dettagli

Giacomo Dambrosi ITA vs. Matija Pecotic CRO [3] ore

ITF Monastir
G. Dambrosi
4
2
M. Pecotic [3]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Pecotic
Mostra dettagli

Luca Giacomini ITA vs. Non prima delle ore 11:00

ITF Monastir
L. Giacomini
15
4
M. Pecotic [3]
15
1
Mostra dettagli


M15 Cancun
Alexander Weis ITA [8] vs. Zane Khan USA Non prima delle ore 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Antalya
Fabian Marozsan HUN vs. Simone Roncalli ITA ore 09:00

ITF Antalya
F. Marozsan
6
6
S. Roncalli
0
2
Vincitore: F. Marozsan
Mostra dettagli

Riccardo Bonadio ITA [1] vs. Anze Arh SLO 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

ITF Antalya
R. Bonadio [1]
6
6
A. Arh
4
0
Vincitore: R. Bonadio
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

5 commenti

mmarco82 07-11-2019 13:11

Scritto da lewis
@ Vai col tennis (#2468671)
gioca domani oggi nn è programmato

Errato, ha dato forfait, come scritto correttamente dall’utente pascolo.
Da notare che il francese Tessa, che avrebbe dovuto affrontare Quinzi, ha vinto al primo turno per il ritiro del suo avversario sul 5-0 nel primo set e al secondo turno per walkover.

5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pascolo (Guest) 07-11-2019 11:57

@ Vai col tennis (#2468671)

Ha dato forfait

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lewis (Guest) 07-11-2019 11:55

@ Vai col tennis (#2468671)

gioca domani oggi nn è programmato

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Vai col tennis (Guest) 07-11-2019 10:56

Quinzi???? Cosa è successo…. Qualcuno sa….

 2
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: RUMENO
Andrew (Guest) 07-11-2019 10:52

Stese varie assortite

 1
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: RUMENO