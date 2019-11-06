Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Knoxville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Andrea Vavassori si ferma al secondo turno (VIDEO)

06/11/2019 23:00 5 commenti
Andrea Vavassori
Andrea Vavassori

USA Challenger Knoxville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [16] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Sekou Bangoura USA

CH Knoxville
Mitchell Krueger [16]
6
6
4
Sekou Bangoura
3
7
6
Vincitore: S. BANGOURA
2. Sebastian Korda USA vs [13] Vasek Pospisil CAN

CH Knoxville
Sebastian Korda
4
4
Vasek Pospisil [13]
6
6
Vincitore: V. POSPISIL
3. [1] Tommy Paul USA vs Evan King USA

CH Knoxville
Tommy Paul [1]
6
6
7
Evan King
2
7
6
Vincitore: T. PAUL
4. Dennis Novikov USA / Andreas Siljestrom SWE vs Mitchell Krueger USA / Blaz Rola SLO

CH Knoxville
Dennis Novikov / Andreas Siljestrom
6
7
Mitchell Krueger / Blaz Rola
4
6
Vincitori: NOVIKOV / SILJESTROM
5. [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs [3] Bradley Klahn USA (non prima ore: 23:30)

CH Knoxville
Aleksandar Kovacevic
3
7
6
Bradley Klahn [3]
6
6
4
Vincitore: A. KOVACEVIC
6. [WC] Timo Stodder GER / Preston Touliatos USA vs Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA

CH Knoxville
Timo Stodder / Preston Touliatos
1
4
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur
6
6
Vincitori: PASHA / SCHNUR
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Taro Daniel JPN vs J.J. Wolf USA

CH Knoxville
Taro Daniel [4]
6
4
J.J. Wolf
7
6
Vincitore: J. WOLF
2. Gijs Brouwer NED vs [2] Brayden Schnur CAN

CH Knoxville
Gijs Brouwer
7
6
Brayden Schnur [2]
5
3
Vincitore: G. BROUWER
3. [11] Peter Polansky CAN vs Edan Leshem ISR

CH Knoxville
Peter Polansky [11]
6
7
Edan Leshem
2
5
Vincitore: P. POLANSKY
4. [1] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs Marcos Giron USA / Alex Lawson USA

CH Knoxville
N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan [1]
5
4
Marcos Giron / Alex Lawson
7
6
Vincitori: GIRON / LAWSON
5. [4] Luca Margaroli SUI / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Darian King BAR / Evan King USA

CH Knoxville
Luca Margaroli / Andrea Vavassori [4]
6
6
Darian King / Evan King
2
3
Vincitori: MARGAROLI / VAVASSORI
6. JC Aragone USA / Hunter Reese USA vs [3] Robert Galloway USA / Roberto Maytin VEN

CH Knoxville
JC Aragone / Hunter Reese
6
6
Robert Galloway / Roberto Maytin [3]
7
7
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / MAYTIN
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Blaz Rola SLO vs [Q] Andrea Vavassori ITA

CH Knoxville
Blaz Rola [9]
6
6
Andrea Vavassori
3
4
Vincitore: B. ROLA
2. [LL] Lloyd Glasspool GBR vs [WC] Brandon Nakashima USA

CH Knoxville
Lloyd Glasspool
6
6
6
Brandon Nakashima
7
3
7
Vincitore: B. NAKASHIMA
5 commenti

andre84 06-11-2019 18:20

Scritto da gido
Il nostro Wave alla caccia della top 100 in doppio e nel frattempo di punti e qualche soldino anche in singolare.
Il suo serve-and-volley è molto divertente da vedere! L’avversario di questa sera è però alquanto tosto

Wave in singolare questa settimana ha fatto il suo, perfetto così, deve stare almeno intorno ai 350 in singolare. Quest’anno è stato incentrato sul migliorare in doppio e così è stato, peccato non trovare un partner fisso di modo da giocare tornei insieme, accrescere l’affiatamento e fare ottimi risultati di modo da disputare i Challenger più importanti e gli ATP minori.

 5
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 06-11-2019 16:29

@ gido (#2468232)

Troppo tosto temo…

 4
Frittella (Guest) 06-11-2019 15:17

Scritto da gido
Il nostro Wave alla caccia della top 100 in doppio e nel frattempo di punti e qualche soldino anche in singolare.
Il suo serve-and-volley è molto divertente da vedere! L’avversario di questa sera è però alquanto tosto

Vero. Vava ha un bel tennis da vedere.

 3
Magreiz (Guest) 06-11-2019 15:05

Vava do it again

 2
gido 06-11-2019 13:12

Il nostro Wave alla caccia della top 100 in doppio e nel frattempo di punti e qualche soldino anche in singolare.
Il suo serve-and-volley è molto divertente da vedere! L’avversario di questa sera è però alquanto tosto

 1
