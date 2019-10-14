Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Vince Vanni. Fuori gli altri tre azzurri (VIDEO)

14/10/2019 20:07 12 commenti
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987

GER Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Julian Lenz GER vs [WC] Jeremy Schifris GER

CH Ismaning
Julian Lenz [1]
6
6
Jeremy Schifris
3
3
Vincitore: J. LENZ
Mostra dettagli

2. Lucas Miedler AUT vs Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP

CH Ismaning
Lucas Miedler
7
6
Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
6
4
Vincitore: L. MIEDLER
Mostra dettagli

3. Hugo Grenier FRA vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH Ismaning
Hugo Grenier
3
4
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
6
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Mostra dettagli

4. Sandro Ehrat SUI vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Ismaning
Sandro Ehrat
3
6
Teymuraz Gabashvili
6
7
Vincitore: T. GABASHVILI
Mostra dettagli

5. [WC] Jonas Forejtek CZE vs [WC] Louis Wessels GER

CH Ismaning
Jonas Forejtek
6
6
Louis Wessels
1
2
Vincitore: J. FOREJTEK
Mostra dettagli

6. Johannes Haerteis GER vs [PR] Maximilian Neuchrist AUT (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH Ismaning
Johannes Haerteis
6
6
Maximilian Neuchrist
4
4
Vincitore: J. HAERTEIS
Mostra dettagli

7. Benjamin Hassan GER vs Andrea Arnaboldi ITA (non prima ore: 18:00)

CH Ismaning
Benjamin Hassan
0
6
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
0
2
0
Vincitore: B. HASSAN per ritiro
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Mats Rosenkranz GER vs Vitaliy Sachko UKR

CH Ismaning
Mats Rosenkranz [2]
7
6
Vitaliy Sachko
6
3
Vincitore: M. ROSENKRANZ
Mostra dettagli

2. Jelle Sels NED vs Evan Hoyt GBR

CH Ismaning
Jelle Sels
7
6
Evan Hoyt
6
4
Vincitore: J. SELS
Mostra dettagli

3. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Vaclav Safranek CZE

CH Ismaning
Marc-Andrea Huesler
7
6
Vaclav Safranek
6
3
Vincitore: M. HUESLER
Mostra dettagli

4. [Alt] Illya Marchenko UKR vs Tomas Machac CZE (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs Luca Vanni ITA

CH Ismaning
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
6
4
Luca Vanni
7
4
6
Vincitore: L. VANNI
Mostra dettagli

6. Cem Ilkel TUR vs Riccardo Bonadio ITA (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH Ismaning
Cem Ilkel
6
6
Riccardo Bonadio
3
2
Vincitore: C. ILKEL
Mostra dettagli

7. Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA

CH Ismaning
Uladzimir Ignatik
6
6
7
Andrea Pellegrino
7
4
6
Vincitore: U. IGNATIK
Mostra dettagli

12 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

Becuzzi_style (Guest) 14-10-2019 22:08

Pellegrino di poco…andrà sicuramente meglio la prossima volta…tutta estemporaneità, zero costrutto, giocatore che rischia di non arrivare mai…peccato perché le potenzialità, teoricamente, ci sarebbero, ma intanto 3 anni si sono persi…e quelli non tornano…

 12
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: RUMENO
Spider 99 (Guest) 14-10-2019 20:51

Arnaboldi temo sia a fine carriera, è crollato in classifica e non vince più u match..bravo lucone e forza Pellegrino che dopo una battaglia ieri in serie A a torre del greco è di nuovo in campo…

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tex (Guest) 14-10-2019 19:53

Abbattuto l’olandese volante da un ottimo Lucone Vanni, BRAVOOO

 10
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: RUMENO
ASHTONEATON 14-10-2019 19:52

Bene Lucone!!!

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Sisifo
-1: RUMENO
Rino75 14-10-2019 19:44

Bella vittoria Lucone!!

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sarach79 (Guest) 14-10-2019 19:34

buona la prima per vanni,anche se non è al top,cmq forza lucone da Sondrio

 7
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: RUMENO
Andika (Guest) 14-10-2019 19:14

Luca , un passo alla volta può ritornare ai suoi livelli. Sono sicuro che anche lui ci crede , forza Luca !!

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mcthony (Guest) 14-10-2019 19:08

VAI LUCONEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
maxreplay (Guest) 14-10-2019 19:00

Grande Lucone

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Sisifo
-1: RUMENO
Bar 14-10-2019 14:14

Scritto da Bar
Buongiorno.
Oltre ai nostri, oggi vale la pena vedere all’opera il talento diciannovenne ceco Tomas Machac, contro l’esperto Marchenko.

Come non detto: si è ritirato.
Si può guardare Forejtek.

 3
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: RUMENO
pablito 14-10-2019 11:33

Lenz.. in evidenza.
“Pesca” sempre bene…

 2
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: RUMENO
Bar 14-10-2019 10:12

Buongiorno.
Oltre ai nostri, oggi vale la pena vedere all’opera il talento diciannovenne ceco Tomas Machac, contro l’esperto Marchenko.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: gene61
-1: RUMENO