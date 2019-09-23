Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Orleans: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (VIDEO)

23/09/2019 07:49 2 commenti
Luca Vanni classe 1985
Luca Vanni classe 1985

FRA Challenger Orleans CH | Indoor | e137.560 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Viktor Durasovic NOR vs [WC] Stephane Robert FRA

CH Orleans
Viktor Durasovic [1]
0
5
Stephane Robert
0
2
Ace - n.4 per V. D
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Rayane Roumane FRA vs Roman Safiullin RUS (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Maxime Janvier FRA vs Nicola Kuhn ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [WC] Luca Vanni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lukas Rosol CZE vs Steve Darcis BEL (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs [WC] Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Roberto Marcora ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 CJF – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Hugo Nys MON vs [WC] Valentin Royer FRA

CH Orleans
Hugo Nys [2]
0
2
Valentin Royer
0
4
Mostra dettagli

2. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Viktor Galovic CRO (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Quentin Halys FRA vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Oscar Otte GER vs Lucas Miedler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs Ilya Ivashka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Constant Lestienne FRA vs Aslan Karatsev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Tristan Lamasine FRA vs Tobias Kamke GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Bar 23-09-2019 10:22

Scritto da Pero
Quando gioca il secondo turno Sinner (vincente Miedler-Otte)?

Credo mercoledì. Favorito il tedesco, al primo turno.
Subito due francesi non agevoli per i nostri al primo turno, temo escano subito, specie Vanni, che ultimamente ha giocato poche partite.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pero (Guest) 23-09-2019 09:21

Quando gioca il secondo turno Sinner (vincente Miedler-Otte)?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!