Challenger Orleans: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (VIDEO)
Challenger Orleans CH | Indoor | e137.560 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Viktor Durasovic vs [WC] Stephane Robert
2. [WC] Rayane Roumane vs Roman Safiullin (non prima ore: 18:00)
3. Maxime Janvier vs Nicola Kuhn
4. [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs [WC] Luca Vanni
5. Lukas Rosol vs Steve Darcis (non prima ore: 00:00)
6. Sergiy Stakhovsky vs [WC] Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
7. Mathias Bourgue vs Roberto Marcora
Court 1 CJF – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Hugo Nys vs [WC] Valentin Royer
2. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Viktor Galovic (non prima ore: 18:00)
3. Quentin Halys vs Zdenek Kolar
4. Oscar Otte vs Lucas Miedler
5. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs Ilya Ivashka
6. Constant Lestienne vs Aslan Karatsev
7. Tristan Lamasine vs Tobias Kamke
2 commenti
Credo mercoledì. Favorito il tedesco, al primo turno.
Subito due francesi non agevoli per i nostri al primo turno, temo escano subito, specie Vanni, che ultimamente ha giocato poche partite.
Quando gioca il secondo turno Sinner (vincente Miedler-Otte)?