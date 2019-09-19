Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Glasgow: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. In campo Roberto Marcora (VIDEO)

19/09/2019 08:00 1 commento
Roberto Marcora nella foto
GBR Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Ottavi di Finale

CENTRE – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [10] Mirza Basic BIH vs [7] Nicola Kuhn ESP

CH Glasgow
Mirza Basic [10]
0
0
Nicola Kuhn [7]
0
0


2. [1] Malek Jaziri TUN vs [16] Alexandre Muller FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs [5] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Quentin Halys FRA vs [14] Daniel Masur GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL vs Marek Gengel CZE / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Quentin Halys FRA / Matteo Martineau FRA vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Antonio Sancic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [13] Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [17] Jurij Rodionov AUT

CH Glasgow
Mathias Bourgue [13]
0
0
Jurij Rodionov [17]
0
0


2. [15] Cem Ilkel TUR vs [4] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Roberto Marcora ITA vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Antoine Escoffier FRA vs [9] Tobias Kamke GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Alt] Altug Celikbilek TUR / Cem Ilkel TUR vs Harri Heliovaara FIN / Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Nicola Kuhn ESP / Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Arthur Rinderknech FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Fabio da Latina (Guest) 19-09-2019 08:32

Forza Roberto.

 1
