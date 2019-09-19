Challenger Glasgow: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. In campo Roberto Marcora (VIDEO)
Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Ottavi di Finale
CENTRE – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [10] Mirza Basic vs [7] Nicola Kuhn
2. [1] Malek Jaziri vs [16] Alexandre Muller
3. Botic Van de Zandschulp vs [5] Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 15:00)
4. [3] Quentin Halys vs [14] Daniel Masur
5. [4] Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow vs Marek Gengel / Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 19:30)
6. Quentin Halys / Matteo Martineau vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [13] Mathias Bourgue vs [17] Jurij Rodionov
2. [15] Cem Ilkel vs [4] Emil Ruusuvuori
3. [6] Roberto Marcora vs Viktor Durasovic
4. Antoine Escoffier vs [9] Tobias Kamke (non prima ore: 16:00)
5. [Alt] Altug Celikbilek / Cem Ilkel vs Harri Heliovaara / Emil Ruusuvuori
6. Nicola Kuhn / Jurij Rodionov vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Arthur Rinderknech
1 commento
Forza Roberto.