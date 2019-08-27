US Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 2. Nessun problema per Rafael Nadal. Fuori Karen Khachanov

Rafael Nadal (ATP 2) continua la sua imbattibilità al primo turno agli US Open. Lo spagnolo, vincitore del torneo americano nel 2010, 2013 e 2017, ha spazzato via in tre set l’australiano John Millmann (60) con i parziali di 6-3 6-2 6-2. Al secondo turno il maiorchino sfiderà un altro australiano, la wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis (203), che dal canto suo ha superato il bielorusso Ilya Ivashka (144) in quattro set.

Non ha invece sorriso Karen Khachanov (9), quarto top 10 eliminato al primo turno a Flushing Meadows. Il russo si è fatto sorprendere da Vasek Pospisil (216), vittorioso in cinque set (4-6 7-5 7-5 4-6 6-3) e al suo primo successo dopo l’intevento alla schiena di gennaio. Solida prestazione di Nick Kyrgios (28) che ha piegato in soli tre set il padrone di casa Steve Johnson (86).

Us Open – 1° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

N. Osaka vs A. Blinkova



Slam Us Open N. Osaka [1] N. Osaka [1] 6 6 6 A. Blinkova A. Blinkova 4 7 2 Vincitore: N. Osaka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 A. Blinkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 A. Blinkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Blinkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 6-6 A. Blinkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 N. Osaka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Blinkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 N. Osaka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Blinkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 N. Osaka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 A. Blinkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 3-4 N. Osaka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 A. Blinkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 N. Osaka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Blinkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

T. Fabbiano vs D. Thiem



Slam Us Open T. Fabbiano T. Fabbiano 6 3 6 6 D. Thiem [4] D. Thiem [4] 4 6 3 2 Vincitore: T. Fabbiano Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 D. Thiem 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 D. Thiem 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 D. Thiem 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Thiem 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00

J. Millman vs R. Nadal



Slam Us Open J. Millman J. Millman 3 2 2 R. Nadal [2] R. Nadal [2] 6 6 6 Vincitore: R. Nadal Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 R. Nadal 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 R. Nadal 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 R. Nadal 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 R. Nadal 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 R. Nadal 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Nadal 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Nadal 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

S. Stephens vs A. Kalinskaya



Slam Us Open S. Stephens [11] S. Stephens [11] 3 4 A. Kalinskaya A. Kalinskaya 6 6 Vincitore: A. Kalinskaya Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Kalinskaya 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 A. Kalinskaya 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Kalinskaya 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Kalinskaya 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Kalinskaya 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Kalinskaya 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Kalinskaya 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Kalinskaya 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Kalinskaya 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Kalinskaya 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00

S. Tsitsipas vs A. Rublev



Slam Us Open S. Tsitsipas [8] S. Tsitsipas [8] 4 7 6 5 A. Rublev A. Rublev 6 6 7 7 Vincitore: A. Rublev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 A. Rublev 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6* 7*-6 7*-7 7-8* 6-6 → 6-7 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Rublev 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 A. Rublev 30-0 30-15 30-30 3-4 → 3-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

S. Halep vs N. Gibbs



Slam Us Open S. Halep [4] S. Halep [4] 6 3 6 N. Gibbs N. Gibbs 3 6 2 Vincitore: S. Halep Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 N. Gibbs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 S. Halep 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 N. Gibbs 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 N. Gibbs 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 S. Halep 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 N. Gibbs 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 S. Halep 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 N. Gibbs 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 S. Halep 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 N. Gibbs 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 2-4 S. Halep 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 N. Gibbs 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 S. Halep 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 N. Gibbs 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 S. Halep 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 N. Gibbs 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 S. Halep 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 N. Gibbs 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Halep 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 N. Gibbs 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 N. Gibbs 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 S. Halep 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 N. Gibbs 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Potapova vs C. Gauff



Slam Us Open A. Potapova A. Potapova 6 2 4 C. Gauff C. Gauff 3 6 6 Vincitore: C. Gauff Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 C. Gauff 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Potapova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Potapova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 C. Gauff 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Potapova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 C. Gauff 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 5-2 C. Gauff 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00

A. Sabalenka vs V. Azarenka



Slam Us Open A. Sabalenka [9] A. Sabalenka [9] 3 6 6 V. Azarenka V. Azarenka 6 3 4 Vincitore: A. Sabalenka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 V. Azarenka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Sabalenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A A-40 2-2 → 3-2 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Sabalenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 V. Azarenka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Sabalenka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 V. Azarenka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Sabalenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Sabalenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 V. Azarenka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Sabalenka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 V. Azarenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Sabalenka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

S. Johnson vs N. Kyrgios



Slam Us Open S. Johnson S. Johnson 3 6 4 N. Kyrgios [28] N. Kyrgios [28] 6 7 6 Vincitore: N. Kyrgios Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 N. Kyrgios 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-3 → 1-3 S. Johnson 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-2 → 0-3 N. Kyrgios 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 S. Johnson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 0*-6 1-6* 6-6 → 6-7 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 5-6 → 6-6 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 S. Johnson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Johnson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Johnson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 S. Johnson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00

A. Riske vs G. Muguruza



Slam Us Open A. Riske A. Riske 2 6 6 G. Muguruza [24] G. Muguruza [24] 6 1 3 Vincitore: A. Riske Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 G. Muguruza 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 G. Muguruza 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 G. Muguruza 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 G. Muguruza 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Riske 0-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 G. Muguruza 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 A. Riske 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 G. Muguruza 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 G. Muguruza 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Isner vs G. Garcia-Lopez



Slam Us Open J. Isner [14] J. Isner [14] 6 6 6 G. Garcia-Lopez G. Garcia-Lopez 3 4 4 Vincitore: J. Isner Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Isner 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Isner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 J. Isner 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 J. Isner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 J. Isner 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

C. Wozniacki vs Y. Wang



Slam Us Open C. Wozniacki [19] C. Wozniacki [19] 1 7 6 Y. Wang Y. Wang 6 5 3 Vincitore: C. Wozniacki Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 C. Wozniacki 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 Y. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 C. Wozniacki 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 Y. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 C. Wozniacki 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 Y. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Wang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 C. Wozniacki 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 C. Wozniacki 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Y. Wang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-5 → 1-5 Y. Wang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 0-5 C. Wozniacki 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 Y. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 C. Wozniacki 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Wang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

D. Shapovalov vs F. Auger-Aliassime



Slam Us Open D. Shapovalov D. Shapovalov 6 6 6 F. Auger-Aliassime [18] F. Auger-Aliassime [18] 1 1 4 Vincitore: D. Shapovalov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 D. Shapovalov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 17 – Ore: 17:00

D. Allertova vs P. Kvitova



Slam Us Open D. Allertova D. Allertova 2 4 P. Kvitova [6] P. Kvitova [6] 6 6 Vincitore: P. Kvitova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 P. Kvitova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 D. Allertova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 D. Allertova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Allertova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 P. Kvitova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 P. Kvitova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 D. Allertova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 D. Allertova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Allertova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

P. Badosa vs K. Bertens



Slam Us Open P. Badosa P. Badosa 4 2 K. Bertens [7] K. Bertens [7] 6 6 Vincitore: K. Bertens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 P. Badosa 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 K. Bertens 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 K. Bertens 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 P. Badosa 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 K. Bertens 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 P. Badosa 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 K. Bertens 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 P. Badosa 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 K. Bertens 40-15 15-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 P. Badosa 0-15 15-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 P. Badosa 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Zverev vs R. Albot



Slam Us Open A. Zverev [6] A. Zverev [6] 6 6 3 4 6 R. Albot R. Albot 1 3 6 6 2 Vincitore: A. Zverev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-2 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 2-1 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Zverev 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

I. Karlovic vs F. Tiafoe



Slam Us Open I. Karlovic I. Karlovic 0 2 3 2 F. Tiafoe • F. Tiafoe 0 6 6 1 Vincitore: F. Tiafoe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 F. Tiafoe 2-1 I. Karlovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 I. Karlovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 I. Karlovic 15-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 I. Karlovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 I. Karlovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 I. Karlovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 I. Karlovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 I. Karlovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 I. Karlovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 I. Karlovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 5 – Ore: 17:00

M. Minella vs B. Bencic



Slam Us Open M. Minella M. Minella 3 2 B. Bencic [13] B. Bencic [13] 6 6 Vincitore: B. Bencic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 M. Minella 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 B. Bencic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 M. Minella 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 M. Minella 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Minella 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 M. Minella 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Minella 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Minella 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 B. Bencic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 M. Minella 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 B. Bencic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Klizan vs M. Cilic



Slam Us Open M. Klizan M. Klizan 3 2 6 M. Cilic [22] M. Cilic [22] 6 6 7 Vincitore: M. Cilic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 4-1* 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 6-3* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Klizan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Cilic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Klizan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Klizan 15-0 15-15 30-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Cilic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Klizan 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Cilic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Klizan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Cilic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Klizan 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 M. Klizan 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 2-5 M. Cilic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 M. Klizan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 M. Klizan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Klizan 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 M. Klizan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Klizan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 M. Klizan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-0 → 2-1 M. Klizan 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cilic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

J. Tsonga vs T. Sandgren



Slam Us Open J. Tsonga J. Tsonga 6 7 4 6 5 T. Sandgren T. Sandgren 1 6 6 7 7 Vincitore: T. Sandgren Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 5-7 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 J. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 J. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 J. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 J. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Tsonga 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Tsonga 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 J. Tsonga 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 J. Tsonga 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

K. Ahn vs S. Kuznetsova



Slam Us Open K. Ahn K. Ahn 7 6 S. Kuznetsova S. Kuznetsova 5 2 Vincitore: K. Ahn Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 K. Ahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 K. Ahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 K. Ahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Ahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 K. Ahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 K. Ahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 K. Ahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 K. Ahn 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 K. Ahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 K. Ahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Us Open J. Goerges [26] J. Goerges [26] 1 6 7 N. Vikhlyantseva N. Vikhlyantseva 6 1 6 Vincitore: J. Goerges Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 6-1* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Goerges 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Goerges 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Goerges 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Goerges 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Goerges 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 J. Goerges 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 J. Goerges 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Goergesvs N. Vikhlyantseva

K. Volynets vs B. Andreescu



Slam Us Open K. Volynets K. Volynets 2 4 B. Andreescu [15] B. Andreescu [15] 6 6 Vincitore: B. Andreescu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 K. Volynets 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 K. Volynets 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 K. Volynets 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 K. Volynets 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 K. Volynets 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 K. Volynets 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 K. Volynets 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 K. Volynets 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Volynets 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

H. Chung vs E. Escobedo



Slam Us Open H. Chung H. Chung 3 6 6 6 6 E. Escobedo E. Escobedo 6 4 7 4 2 Vincitore: H. Chung Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-2 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 E. Escobedo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 H. Chung 15-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 H. Chung 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 E. Escobedo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 H. Chung 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

G. Monfils vs A. Ramos-Vinolas



Slam Us Open G. Monfils [13] G. Monfils [13] 7 6 6 A. Ramos-Vinolas A. Ramos-Vinolas 6 4 3 Vincitore: G. Monfils Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 G. Monfils 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Monfils 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 13 – Ore: 17:00

A. Petkovic vs M. Buzarnescu



Slam Us Open A. Petkovic A. Petkovic 6 6 M. Buzarnescu M. Buzarnescu 3 4 Vincitore: A. Petkovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Petkovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 A. Petkovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Petkovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Petkovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Petkovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Petkovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Petkovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 30-40 4-0 → 4-1 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

K. Edmund vs P. Andujar



Slam Us Open K. Edmund [30] K. Edmund [30] 6 6 5 7 2 P. Andujar P. Andujar 3 7 7 5 6 Vincitore: P. Andujar Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 2-6 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-5 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 4-4 → 5-4 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 K. Edmund 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 P. Andujar 0-15 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 1*-5 1-6* 6-6 → 6-7 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

L. Harris vs E. Gerasimov



Slam Us Open L. Harris L. Harris 5 6 6 E. Gerasimov E. Gerasimov 7 7 7 Vincitore: E. Gerasimov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 30-40 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 E. Gerasimov 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Y. Putintseva vs M. Brengle



Slam Us Open Y. Putintseva Y. Putintseva 6 6 M. Brengle M. Brengle 3 3 Vincitore: Y. Putintseva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 Y. Putintseva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Putintseva 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Putintseva 0-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 Y. Putintseva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Putintseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 Y. Putintseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 M. Brengle 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-2 → 1-2 Y. Putintseva 0-15 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Brengle 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

M. Kukushkin vs R. Bautista Agut



Slam Us Open M. Kukushkin M. Kukushkin 3 6 6 3 6 R. Bautista Agut [10] R. Bautista Agut [10] 6 1 4 6 3 Vincitore: M. Kukushkin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Bautista Agut 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bautista Agut 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

F. Krajinovic vs C. Stebe



Slam Us Open F. Krajinovic F. Krajinovic 3 6 4 6 C. Stebe C. Stebe 6 4 6 7 Vincitore: C. Stebe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 C. Stebe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 C. Stebe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 C. Stebe 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 C. Stebe 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 2-3 F. Krajinovic 0-15 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 C. Stebe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 F. Krajinovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 C. Stebe 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 C. Stebe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 F. Krajinovic 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 C. Stebe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 F. Krajinovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 C. Stebe 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 C. Stebe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 C. Stebe 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 C. Stebe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 5-3 C. Stebe 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 C. Stebe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 F. Krajinovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 C. Stebe 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Stebe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 F. Krajinovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 C. Stebe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 C. Stebe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 F. Krajinovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 C. Stebe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 C. Stebe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

T. Babos vs C. Suárez Navarro



Slam Us Open T. Babos • T. Babos 0 6 0 C. SuÃ¡rez Navarro [28] C. SuÃ¡rez Navarro [28] 0 2 0 Vincitore: T. Babos Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Babos 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 C. SuÃ¡rez Navarro 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 T. Babos 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2

Kr. Pliskova vs D. Parry



Slam Us Open Kr. Pliskova Kr. Pliskova 6 6 D. Parry D. Parry 4 3 Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Parry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 D. Parry 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 D. Parry 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 D. Parry 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 4-3 → 5-3 D. Parry 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 D. Parry 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 D. Parry 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

A. Krunic vs J. Ostapenko



Slam Us Open A. Krunic A. Krunic 3 6 J. Ostapenko J. Ostapenko 6 7 Vincitore: J. Ostapenko Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 6-7* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 J. Ostapenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 6-6 A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 J. Ostapenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Krunic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Krunic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Ostapenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Krunic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Ostapenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Krunic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 J. Ostapenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 A. Krunic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Ostapenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 J. Ostapenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Krunic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 J. Ostapenko 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 A. Krunic 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 J. Ostapenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Sousa vs J. Thompson



Slam Us Open J. Sousa J. Sousa 3 2 4 J. Thompson J. Thompson 6 6 6 Vincitore: J. Thompson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Sousa 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Sousa 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 J. Thompson 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 J. Sousa 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J. Sousa 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 J. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 J. Sousa 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 J. Sousa 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 J. Sousa 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

A. Kontaveit vs S. Sorribes Tormo



Slam Us Open A. Kontaveit [21] A. Kontaveit [21] 6 6 S. Sorribes Tormo S. Sorribes Tormo 1 1 Vincitore: A. Kontaveit Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

T. Kokkinakis vs I. Ivashka



Slam Us Open T. Kokkinakis T. Kokkinakis 6 7 6 6 I. Ivashka I. Ivashka 3 6 7 2 Vincitore: T. Kokkinakis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 6-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 6-6 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 7-7* 7*-8 8*-8 9-8* 6-6 → 7-6 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

A. Cornet vs J. Pegula



Slam Us Open A. Cornet A. Cornet 6 6 J. Pegula J. Pegula 2 3 Vincitore: A. Cornet Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Cornet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 J. Pegula 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 A. Cornet 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 J. Pegula 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Cornet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 A. Cornet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 J. Pegula 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Cornet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 J. Pegula 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Cornet 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 J. Pegula 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Cornet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 J. Pegula 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 A. Cornet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. Pegula 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Cornet 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

F. Verdasco vs T. Kamke



Slam Us Open F. Verdasco [32] F. Verdasco [32] 6 3 6 6 T. Kamke T. Kamke 3 6 1 2 Vincitore: F. Verdasco Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 4-1 → 5-1 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 T. Kamke 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Kamke 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 T. Kamke 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Kamke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 F. Verdasco 3-4 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Kamke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 F. Verdasco 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 T. Kamke 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

T. Townsend vs K. Kozlova



Slam Us Open T. Townsend T. Townsend 3 6 6 K. Kozlova K. Kozlova 6 3 2 Vincitore: T. Townsend Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 T. Townsend 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 T. Townsend 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 T. Townsend 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 T. Townsend 15-0 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

B. Schnur vs B. Paire



Slam Us Open B. Schnur B. Schnur 2 4 4 B. Paire [29] B. Paire [29] 6 6 6 Vincitore: B. Paire Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 B. Schnur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Paire 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 B. Schnur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 8 – Ore: 17:00

A. Popyrin vs F. Delbonis



Slam Us Open A. Popyrin A. Popyrin 6 7 7 F. Delbonis F. Delbonis 1 5 6 Vincitore: A. Popyrin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Popyrin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 A. Popyrin 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

X. Wang vs K. Flipkens



Il match deve ancora iniziare

U. Humbert vs M. Copil



Slam Us Open U. Humbert U. Humbert 3 7 6 6 1 M. Copil M. Copil 6 5 7 4 6 Vincitore: M. Copil Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 1-6 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Copil 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 8*-8 9-8* 9-9* 9*-10 10*-10 11-10* 11-11* 11*-12 6-6 → 6-7 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 M. Copil 15-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Copil 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 M. Copil 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 M. Copil 15-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 9 – Ore: 17:00

L. Sonego vs M. Granollers



Slam Us Open L. Sonego L. Sonego 6 6 6 M. Granollers M. Granollers 3 4 4 Vincitore: L. Sonego Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 M. Granollers 0-15 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 M. Granollers 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Granollers 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Granollers 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 4-1 M. Granollers 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 M. Granollers 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

K. Kanepi vs T. Maria



Slam Us Open K. Kanepi K. Kanepi 5 7 6 T. Maria T. Maria 7 6 3 Vincitore: K. Kanepi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 K. Kanepi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 K. Kanepi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 K. Kanepi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 K. Kanepi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 1-1 K. Kanepi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 K. Kanepi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 K. Kanepi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 K. Kanepi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 K. Kanepi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Kanepi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Kanepi 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Maria 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 K. Kanepi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 T. Maria 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 K. Kanepi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 T. Maria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 K. Kanepi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 T. Maria 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 K. Kanepi 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-3 → 3-3 T. Maria 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 K. Kanepi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Maria 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Kanepi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Maria 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

E. Mertens vs J. Teichmann



Slam Us Open E. Mertens [25] E. Mertens [25] 6 6 J. Teichmann J. Teichmann 2 2 Vincitore: E. Mertens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 J. Teichmann 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 J. Teichmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 J. Teichmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 J. Teichmann 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Hoang vs L. Mayer



Slam Us Open A. Hoang A. Hoang 3 6 6 6 6 L. Mayer L. Mayer 6 2 7 1 3 Vincitore: A. Hoang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-3 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Mayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-1 L. Mayer 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 L. Mayer 15-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 L. Mayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 L. Mayer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 L. Mayer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Mayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Hoang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Mayer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 L. Mayer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Hoang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 L. Mayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 L. Mayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

M. Berrettini vs R. Gasquet



Slam Us Open M. Berrettini [24] M. Berrettini [24] 6 6 2 6 R. Gasquet R. Gasquet 4 3 6 2 Vincitore: M. Berrettini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Gasquet 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

D. Collins vs P. Hercog



Slam Us Open D. Collins D. Collins 6 4 6 P. Hercog P. Hercog 3 6 4 Vincitore: D. Collins Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 P. Hercog 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 P. Hercog 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Hercog 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

D. Schwartzman vs R. Haase



Slam Us Open D. Schwartzman [20] D. Schwartzman [20] 6 7 6 R. Haase R. Haase 3 6 0 Vincitore: D. Schwartzman Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-0 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 5-0 → 6-0 R. Haase 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 R. Haase 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 R. Haase 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 R. Haase 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 R. Haase 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

S. Cirstea vs K. Siniakova



Slam Us Open S. Cirstea S. Cirstea 7 6 K. Siniakova K. Siniakova 5 2 Vincitore: S. Cirstea Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 K. Siniakova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 K. Siniakova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 30-15 4-3 → 4-4 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 K. Siniakova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 K. Siniakova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 K. Siniakova 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

B. Fratangelo vs G. Simon



Slam Us Open B. Fratangelo B. Fratangelo 7 5 5 5 G. Simon G. Simon 5 7 7 7 Vincitore: G. Simon Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 5-7 B. Fratangelo 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 B. Fratangelo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 B. Fratangelo 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 B. Fratangelo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

V. Pospisil vs K. Khachanov



Slam Us Open V. Pospisil V. Pospisil 4 7 7 4 6 K. Khachanov [9] K. Khachanov [9] 6 5 5 6 3 Vincitore: V. Pospisil Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-3 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 5-4 → 5-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

R. Hogenkamp vs D. Vekic



Slam Us Open R. Hogenkamp R. Hogenkamp 6 3 D. Vekic [23] D. Vekic [23] 7 6 Vincitore: D. Vekic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 R. Hogenkamp 0-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 D. Vekic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 R. Hogenkamp 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 D. Vekic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 R. Hogenkamp 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Vekic 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 R. Hogenkamp 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 R. Hogenkamp 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 R. Hogenkamp 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 6-5 → 6-6 D. Vekic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 R. Hogenkamp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Vekic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 R. Hogenkamp 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 R. Hogenkamp 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 R. Hogenkamp 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 D. Vekic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 R. Hogenkamp 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

A. Bolsova vs B. Strycova



Slam Us Open A. Bolsova A. Bolsova 6 0 6 B. Strycova [31] B. Strycova [31] 3 6 1 Vincitore: A. Bolsova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 B. Strycova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-0 → 4-1 B. Strycova 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 B. Strycova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Bolsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 B. Strycova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-5 → 0-6 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-4 → 0-5 B. Strycova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 B. Strycova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bolsova 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 B. Strycova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Bolsova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 B. Strycova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 B. Strycova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Bolsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 B. Strycova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bolsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 B. Strycova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 14 – Ore: 17:00

A. Bublik vs S. Giraldo



Slam Us Open A. Bublik A. Bublik 2 6 7 3 6 S. Giraldo S. Giraldo 6 0 5 6 4 Vincitore: A. Bublik Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-4 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bublik 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 6-0 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-0 → 5-0 A. Bublik 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

P. Parmentier vs A. Pavlyuchenkova



Slam Us Open P. Parmentier P. Parmentier 1 6 A. Pavlyuchenkova A. Pavlyuchenkova 6 7 Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 0-5* 1-5* 2*-5 2*-6 6-6 → 6-7 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 P. Parmentier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 P. Parmentier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 P. Parmentier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 P. Parmentier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 P. Parmentier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Parmentier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 1-6 P. Parmentier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 P. Parmentier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 P. Parmentier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Tomljanovic vs M. Bouzkova



Slam Us Open A. Tomljanovic A. Tomljanovic 1 7 6 M. Bouzkova M. Bouzkova 6 5 1 Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 M. Bouzkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 M. Bouzkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 3-1 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 M. Bouzkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 M. Bouzkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 M. Bouzkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Bouzkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-5 → 1-5 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-4 → 0-5 M. Bouzkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 M. Bouzkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

H. Laaksonen vs M. Cecchinato



Slam Us Open H. Laaksonen H. Laaksonen 7 7 2 3 7 M. Cecchinato M. Cecchinato 6 6 6 6 6 Vincitore: H. Laaksonen Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 6-5 → 6-6 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 H. Laaksonen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 3-5 → 3-6 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 H. Laaksonen 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Cecchinato 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 4*-2 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 15 – Ore: 17:00

F. Di Lorenzo vs V. Kudermetova



Slam Us Open F. Di Lorenzo F. Di Lorenzo 7 6 V. Kudermetova V. Kudermetova 6 2 Vincitore: F. Di Lorenzo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 F. Di Lorenzo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 V. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 V. Kudermetova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 2-4* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 V. Kudermetova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 F. Di Lorenzo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 V. Kudermetova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 V. Kudermetova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 V. Kudermetova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 V. Kudermetova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 F. Di Lorenzo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Sharma vs M. Linette



Slam Us Open A. Sharma A. Sharma 3 4 M. Linette M. Linette 6 6 Vincitore: M. Linette Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Sharma 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 A. Sharma 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Sharma 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Sharma 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Sharma 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Sharma 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Sharma 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sharma 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sharma 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

J. Struff vs C. Ruud



Slam Us Open J. Struff J. Struff 6 6 6 C. Ruud C. Ruud 4 4 2 Vincitore: J. Struff Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 C. Ruud 4-4 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 4-3 → 4-4 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

J. Kovalik vs A. Bedene

