US Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 2. Nessun problema per Rafael Nadal. Fuori Karen Khachanov

28/08/2019 08:53 90 commenti
Risultati dagli Us Open
Rafael Nadal (ATP 2) continua la sua imbattibilità al primo turno agli US Open. Lo spagnolo, vincitore del torneo americano nel 2010, 2013 e 2017, ha spazzato via in tre set l’australiano John Millmann (60) con i parziali di 6-3 6-2 6-2. Al secondo turno il maiorchino sfiderà un altro australiano, la wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis (203), che dal canto suo ha superato il bielorusso Ilya Ivashka (144) in quattro set.

Non ha invece sorriso Karen Khachanov (9), quarto top 10 eliminato al primo turno a Flushing Meadows. Il russo si è fatto sorprendere da Vasek Pospisil (216), vittorioso in cinque set (4-6 7-5 7-5 4-6 6-3) e al suo primo successo dopo l’intevento alla schiena di gennaio. Solida prestazione di Nick Kyrgios (28) che ha piegato in soli tre set il padrone di casa Steve Johnson (86).

USA Us Open – 1° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
N. Osaka JPN vs A. Blinkova RUS

Slam Us Open
N. Osaka [1]
6
6
6
A. Blinkova
4
7
2
Vincitore: N. Osaka
T. Fabbiano ITA vs D. Thiem AUT

Slam Us Open
T. Fabbiano
6
3
6
6
D. Thiem [4]
4
6
3
2
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
J. Millman AUS vs R. Nadal ESP

Slam Us Open
J. Millman
3
2
2
R. Nadal [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Nadal
S. Stephens USA vs A. Kalinskaya RUS

Slam Us Open
S. Stephens [11]
3
4
A. Kalinskaya
6
6
Vincitore: A. Kalinskaya
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
S. Tsitsipas GRE vs A. Rublev RUS

Slam Us Open
S. Tsitsipas [8]
4
7
6
5
A. Rublev
6
6
7
7
Vincitore: A. Rublev
S. Halep ROU vs N. Gibbs USA

Slam Us Open
S. Halep [4]
6
3
6
N. Gibbs
3
6
2
Vincitore: S. Halep
A. Potapova RUS vs C. Gauff USA

Slam Us Open
A. Potapova
6
2
4
C. Gauff
3
6
6
Vincitore: C. Gauff
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
A. Sabalenka BLR vs V. Azarenka BLR

Slam Us Open
A. Sabalenka [9]
3
6
6
V. Azarenka
6
3
4
Vincitore: A. Sabalenka
S. Johnson USA vs N. Kyrgios AUS

Slam Us Open
S. Johnson
3
6
4
N. Kyrgios [28]
6
7
6
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios
Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
A. Riske USA vs G. Muguruza ESP

Slam Us Open
A. Riske
2
6
6
G. Muguruza [24]
6
1
3
Vincitore: A. Riske
J. Isner USA vs G. Garcia-Lopez ESP

Slam Us Open
J. Isner [14]
6
6
6
G. Garcia-Lopez
3
4
4
Vincitore: J. Isner
C. Wozniacki DEN vs Y. Wang CHN

Slam Us Open
C. Wozniacki [19]
1
7
6
Y. Wang
6
5
3
Vincitore: C. Wozniacki
D. Shapovalov CAN vs F. Auger-Aliassime CAN

Slam Us Open
D. Shapovalov
6
6
6
F. Auger-Aliassime [18]
1
1
4
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
D. Allertova CZE vs P. Kvitova CZE

Slam Us Open
D. Allertova
2
4
P. Kvitova [6]
6
6
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
P. Badosa ESP vs K. Bertens NED

Slam Us Open
P. Badosa
4
2
K. Bertens [7]
6
6
Vincitore: K. Bertens
A. Zverev GER vs R. Albot MDA

Slam Us Open
A. Zverev [6]
6
6
3
4
6
R. Albot
1
3
6
6
2
Vincitore: A. Zverev
I. Karlovic CRO vs F. Tiafoe USA

Slam Us Open
I. Karlovic
0
2
3
2
F. Tiafoe
0
6
6
1
Vincitore: F. Tiafoe
Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
M. Minella LUX vs B. Bencic SUI

Slam Us Open
M. Minella
3
2
B. Bencic [13]
6
6
Vincitore: B. Bencic
M. Klizan SVK vs M. Cilic CRO

Slam Us Open
M. Klizan
3
2
6
M. Cilic [22]
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. Cilic
J. Tsonga FRA vs T. Sandgren USA

Slam Us Open
J. Tsonga
6
7
4
6
5
T. Sandgren
1
6
6
7
7
Vincitore: T. Sandgren
K. Ahn USA vs S. Kuznetsova RUS

Slam Us Open
K. Ahn
7
6
S. Kuznetsova
5
2
Vincitore: K. Ahn
Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
J. Goerges GER vs N. Vikhlyantseva RUS
Slam Us Open
J. Goerges [26]
1
6
7
N. Vikhlyantseva
6
1
6
Vincitore: J. Goerges
K. Volynets USA vs B. Andreescu CAN

Slam Us Open
K. Volynets
2
4
B. Andreescu [15]
6
6
Vincitore: B. Andreescu
H. Chung KOR vs E. Escobedo USA

Slam Us Open
H. Chung
3
6
6
6
6
E. Escobedo
6
4
7
4
2
Vincitore: H. Chung
G. Monfils FRA vs A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Slam Us Open
G. Monfils [13]
7
6
6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
6
4
3
Vincitore: G. Monfils
Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
A. Petkovic GER vs M. Buzarnescu ROU

Slam Us Open
A. Petkovic
6
6
M. Buzarnescu
3
4
Vincitore: A. Petkovic
K. Edmund GBR vs P. Andujar ESP

Slam Us Open
K. Edmund [30]
6
6
5
7
2
P. Andujar
3
7
7
5
6
Vincitore: P. Andujar
L. Harris RSA vs E. Gerasimov BLR

Slam Us Open
L. Harris
5
6
6
E. Gerasimov
7
7
7
Vincitore: E. Gerasimov
Y. Putintseva KAZ vs M. Brengle USA

Slam Us Open
Y. Putintseva
6
6
M. Brengle
3
3
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
M. Kukushkin KAZ vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Slam Us Open
M. Kukushkin
3
6
6
3
6
R. Bautista Agut [10]
6
1
4
6
3
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
F. Krajinovic SRB vs C. Stebe GER

Slam Us Open
F. Krajinovic
3
6
4
6
C. Stebe
6
4
6
7
Vincitore: C. Stebe
T. Babos HUN vs C. Suárez Navarro ESP

Slam Us Open
T. Babos
0
6
0
C. SuÃ¡rez Navarro [28]
0
2
0
Vincitore: T. Babos
Kr. Pliskova CZE vs D. Parry FRA

Slam Us Open
Kr. Pliskova
6
6
D. Parry
4
3
Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
A. Krunic SRB vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Slam Us Open
A. Krunic
3
6
J. Ostapenko
6
7
Vincitore: J. Ostapenko
J. Sousa POR vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Us Open
J. Sousa
3
2
4
J. Thompson
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Thompson
A. Kontaveit EST vs S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Slam Us Open
A. Kontaveit [21]
6
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
1
1
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
T. Kokkinakis AUS vs I. Ivashka BLR

Slam Us Open
T. Kokkinakis
6
7
6
6
I. Ivashka
3
6
7
2
Vincitore: T. Kokkinakis
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
A. Cornet FRA vs J. Pegula USA

Slam Us Open
A. Cornet
6
6
J. Pegula
2
3
Vincitore: A. Cornet
F. Verdasco ESP vs T. Kamke GER

Slam Us Open
F. Verdasco [32]
6
3
6
6
T. Kamke
3
6
1
2
Vincitore: F. Verdasco
T. Townsend USA vs K. Kozlova UKR

Slam Us Open
T. Townsend
3
6
6
K. Kozlova
6
3
2
Vincitore: T. Townsend
B. Schnur CAN vs B. Paire FRA

Slam Us Open
B. Schnur
2
4
4
B. Paire [29]
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. Paire
Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
A. Popyrin AUS vs F. Delbonis ARG

Slam Us Open
A. Popyrin
6
7
7
F. Delbonis
1
5
6
Vincitore: A. Popyrin
X. Wang CHN vs K. Flipkens BEL

U. Humbert FRA vs M. Copil ROU

Slam Us Open
U. Humbert
3
7
6
6
1
M. Copil
6
5
7
4
6
Vincitore: M. Copil
Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
L. Sonego ITA vs M. Granollers ESP

Slam Us Open
L. Sonego
6
6
6
M. Granollers
3
4
4
Vincitore: L. Sonego
K. Kanepi EST vs T. Maria GER

Slam Us Open
K. Kanepi
5
7
6
T. Maria
7
6
3
Vincitore: K. Kanepi
E. Mertens BEL vs J. Teichmann SUI

Slam Us Open
E. Mertens [25]
6
6
J. Teichmann
2
2
Vincitore: E. Mertens
A. Hoang FRA vs L. Mayer ARG

Slam Us Open
A. Hoang
3
6
6
6
6
L. Mayer
6
2
7
1
3
Vincitore: A. Hoang
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
M. Berrettini ITA vs R. Gasquet FRA

Slam Us Open
M. Berrettini [24]
6
6
2
6
R. Gasquet
4
3
6
2
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
D. Collins USA vs P. Hercog SLO

Slam Us Open
D. Collins
6
4
6
P. Hercog
3
6
4
Vincitore: D. Collins
D. Schwartzman ARG vs R. Haase NED

Slam Us Open
D. Schwartzman [20]
6
7
6
R. Haase
3
6
0
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
S. Cirstea ROU vs K. Siniakova CZE

Slam Us Open
S. Cirstea
7
6
K. Siniakova
5
2
Vincitore: S. Cirstea
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
B. Fratangelo USA vs G. Simon FRA

Slam Us Open
B. Fratangelo
7
5
5
5
G. Simon
5
7
7
7
Vincitore: G. Simon
V. Pospisil CAN vs K. Khachanov RUS

Slam Us Open
V. Pospisil
4
7
7
4
6
K. Khachanov [9]
6
5
5
6
3
Vincitore: V. Pospisil
R. Hogenkamp NED vs D. Vekic CRO

Slam Us Open
R. Hogenkamp
6
3
D. Vekic [23]
7
6
Vincitore: D. Vekic
A. Bolsova ESP vs B. Strycova CZE

Slam Us Open
A. Bolsova
6
0
6
B. Strycova [31]
3
6
1
Vincitore: A. Bolsova
Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
A. Bublik KAZ vs S. Giraldo COL

Slam Us Open
A. Bublik
2
6
7
3
6
S. Giraldo
6
0
5
6
4
Vincitore: A. Bublik
P. Parmentier FRA vs A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Slam Us Open
P. Parmentier
1
6
A. Pavlyuchenkova
6
7
Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova
A. Tomljanovic AUS vs M. Bouzkova CZE

Slam Us Open
A. Tomljanovic
1
7
6
M. Bouzkova
6
5
1
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
H. Laaksonen SUI vs M. Cecchinato ITA

Slam Us Open
H. Laaksonen
7
7
2
3
7
M. Cecchinato
6
6
6
6
6
Vincitore: H. Laaksonen
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
F. Di Lorenzo USA vs V. Kudermetova RUS

Slam Us Open
F. Di Lorenzo
7
6
V. Kudermetova
6
2
Vincitore: F. Di Lorenzo
A. Sharma AUS vs M. Linette POL

Slam Us Open
A. Sharma
3
4
M. Linette
6
6
Vincitore: M. Linette
J. Struff GER vs C. Ruud NOR

Slam Us Open
J. Struff
6
6
6
C. Ruud
4
4
2
Vincitore: J. Struff
J. Kovalik SVK vs A. Bedene SLO

Slam Us Open
J. Kovalik
3
4
5
A. Bedene
6
6
7
Vincitore: A. Bedene
90 commenti.

Francesco (Guest) 28-08-2019 08:32

@ Cross Air: e la circonvenzione è servita (#2418824)

Hai ragione, in fondo un diritto di Nadal e un rovescio di djokovic hanno prodotto solo 18 e 16 slam…proprio dei semplici copisti finiti nell Olimpo del tennis perché gli hanno regalato un simile privilegio…

 90
rematore (Guest) 28-08-2019 07:21

Scritto da atom
Nadal certo non è un esempio per i giovani, non solo per il tipo di tennis che pratica (allenamenti speciali….naturali) ma per tutti i tic che ha. Dopo essersi toccato il sedere per un centinaio di volte alla fine va a stringere la mano agli avversari.

Sisi certo.. La serie A è ripartita, torna allo stadio a insultare arbitro e avversari

 89
+1: il capitano
eddyitaly 28-08-2019 04:55

Scritto da gianky pa
Non vale più la pena di fare nottata x il mio concittadino. Anche se dovesse vincere, la qualità della partita non merita il mio sonno

purtroppo io invece la ho guardata e ti confermo era livello si e no da itf 15000 😳 imbarazzante dire poco

 88
eddyitaly 28-08-2019 04:53

per quel che mi riguarda il cek puo’ darsi all’ippica…lo svizzero avra’ messo 5 prime palle in tutta la partita scandaloso 😥

 87
gianky pa (Guest) 28-08-2019 01:57

Mi spiace dirlo ma, sinceramente, se in un primo turno Slam prendi Laaksonen, e non ne disponi a tuo piacimento, non sei più all’altezza di giocare a livello Atp. Torna ai Challenger dove, così giocando, avrai problemi cmq.

 86
+1: Sottile
-1: mariola
gianky pa (Guest) 28-08-2019 01:54

Non vale più la pena di fare nottata x il mio concittadino. Anche se dovesse vincere, la qualità della partita non merita il mio sonno

 85
+1: eddyitaly
Mario (Guest) 28-08-2019 01:50

dopo Tsitsipas e thiem fuori anche khachanov

 84
DYLAN1998 28-08-2019 01:43

Brava la Gauff!

 83
atom (Guest) 28-08-2019 01:33

Nadal certo non è un esempio per i giovani, non solo per il tipo di tennis che pratica (allenamenti speciali….naturali) ma per tutti i tic che ha. Dopo essersi toccato il sedere per un centinaio di volte alla fine va a stringere la mano agli avversari.

 82
-1: Christian1980, SuperCami
radar 28-08-2019 01:24

Scritto da Cross Air: e la circonvenzione è servita
Mammasantissima che bellezza i colpi di Shapovalov. Un diritto o un rovescio di Shapovalov o uno di Federer equivalgono a un Monet, un Manet… Un diritto o un rovescio della stragrande maggioranza degli altri tennisti equivale al un quadro di un copista: roba senz’anima. Roba seriale. Posso andare a dormire con la bellezza impressa negli occhi.

Ah, il talento..

 81
nadaluberalles (Guest) 28-08-2019 01:19

E niente.. di fronte alla potenza di fuoco di Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime ha assistito impotente al primo set, facendo la figura di un tennista di itf, riferito sempre alla potenza di Denis.
Nel secondo ha fatto uno scatto in più… ora sembra quasi un tennista da challenger.
Shapovalov continua a bombardarlo dovunque e dappertutto. Nel primo set ha avuto una mostruosa 90% di punti sulla prima ( naturalmente con un 6-1 non poteva essere certamente del 60%, tuttavia rimane sempre…. mostruosa).
Io l’avevo già scritto nel mio primo post… Shapovalov è più brillante di Auger- Aliassime.
L’unica cosa che non mi piace, finora, della gestione Youzhny è la modifica al servizio, mi pare che stia troppo di fianco, come faceva il russo, e questo pregiudica non poco la capacità di variare il servizio, se poi si aggiunge che Shapovalov è uno dei pochissimi a tirare la prima e la seconda di servizio quasi alla stessa velocità il quadro non è molto confortante. Spero la madre/coach se ne accorga e lo corregga.
Per il resto fin qui nulla da eccepire sulla sua prestazione, si muove benissimo, sulla riga di fondo, verso la rete, è reattivo sul servizio di Auger- Aliassime (che dopo il primo gioco del primo set, è praticamente sparito, a testimoniare che sul servizio c’è ancora da migliorare), bello il rovescio a una mano che, per potenza, è forse un gradino sotto Stan al suo apice.

 80
Mario (Guest) 28-08-2019 01:15

Scritto da becu rules
Comunque i next gen più accreditati continuano a latitare…Tsitsi già fuori, Thiem sotto 2 set a 1, Zverev si fa rimontare 2 set da Albot…contando che a Wimbledon avevano lasciato tutti la compagnia al primo turno, davvero tra qualche anno gli Slam saranno caccia aperta per tanti giocatori

Quelli che hai citato sono dei solidi top 10 ma non mi pare abbiano quel qualcosa in piu …Medvedev, Aliassime e spero Sinner potrebbero formare il nuovo triumvirato

 79
Cross Air: e la circonvenzione è servita (Guest) 28-08-2019 01:14

Mammasantissima che bellezza i colpi di Shapovalov. Un diritto o un rovescio di Shapovalov o uno di Federer equivalgono a un Monet, un Manet… Un diritto o un rovescio della stragrande maggioranza degli altri tennisti equivale al un quadro di un copista: roba senz’anima. Roba seriale. Posso andare a dormire con la bellezza impressa negli occhi.

 78
+1: radar, Luca96, il capitano, gene61
Cross Air: e la circonvenzione è servita (Guest) 28-08-2019 00:49

Primo set strabiliante del soldato Shapo.

 77
GIOBAX (Guest) 28-08-2019 00:48

Scritto da Francesco
@ rematore (#2418564)
Qualcuno lo pontificava come nuovo federer già a gennaio dopo la vittoria su roger … per carità il futuro è tutto dalla sua parte e potrà solo migliorare ma prima di dire che Tizio farà il passaggio di testimone con Caio io aspetterei di vedere se tizio riesce a stare a certi livelli per almeno 9/10 mesi …

76
radar 28-08-2019 00:43

Scritto da radar
Ero curioso di rivedere all’opera Bouzkova dopo gli exloit canadesi: sembrerebbe avere la stessa forma e determinazione.

E invece è tornata preda della fortissima emotività che l’ha sempre contraddistinta: avanti 6/1 5/2, al momento di chiudere e di tagliare il traguardo comincia a tremare, da lì in poi 8 games consecutivi Tomljanovic e 11/1 di parziale x Ajla

 75
tennis_lover (Guest) 28-08-2019 00:36

Scritto da radar
Ero curioso di rivedere all’opera Bouzkova dopo gli exloit canadesi: sembrerebbe avere la stessa forma e determinazione.

mica tanto …

 74
Carl 28-08-2019 00:31

Scritto da radar
Flash sulle americane.
Buon match della Collins, che si distingue davvero per portamento, eleganza e classe in campo: ha rischiato quando nel terzo set dal 3/1 è andata sotto 3/4, prima di effettuare l’accelerata decisiva.
Townsend mi sembra che abbia perso qualche grammo: più mobile e volitiva, stasera ha raccolto tanto dal servizio (12 aces e 77% di punti con la prima) ben supportata dal solito dritto incisivo

Classe in campo Collins?
È serio o ironico?
Stasera la sua partita non l’ho vista, magari è cambiata e ne sarei lieto, ma fino a poco tempo fa era considerata, la “villain” del tennis americano (anche se adesso è tornata Vandeweghe).

 73
Hair49 (Guest) 28-08-2019 00:18

@ radar (#2418725)

Peccato si sia persa nel secondo che conduceva in vantaggio e ora al terzo è tutto da vedere con Tomljanovic.

Oggi mi sono divertito molto, ho dato uno sguardo a quasi tutti i match giocati, ma quante belle e bellissime ragazze!!!! Potapova e Blinkova sembrano sorelle, si somigliano davvero tanto, enorme esposizione di gambe e cosce bellissime, mi è piaciuta Gibbs, grande rientro peccato avere di fronte Halep.

 72
pablox 28-08-2019 00:18

bella vittoria di Caroline Wozniacki su Yafan Wang. dopo un pessimo primo set perso per 6-1 la danese ha sfoderato una tattica mai vista prima, praticamente serve and volley, sempre proiettata a rete, e nonostante una Wang che le tirava su tutto (praticamente si erano scambiate i corpi :mrgreen: ) ha vinto per 7-5. L’impressione era che la cinese non avrenne potuto reggere per sempre quel ritmo sbagliando così poco, e difatti dop aver sprecato due break point che l’avrebbero portata sul 4-3, ha sbagliato quel tanto che bastava per consegnare il match alla Wozniacki, che se dovesse ripetere prestazioni così potrebbe salvare una stagione finora a dir poco deludente.
Una menzione speciale per NIcole Gibbs, reduce da una brutta malattia, protagonista di un bel match contro la halep. Alla fine si è arresa, ma la vittoria più grande l’ha già conquistata. Brava Nicole !!

 71
+1: DYLAN1998
tommaso (Guest) 28-08-2019 00:14

Scritto da Sottile
Solo la Giorgi poteva perdere la finale in quel modo con l’anonima Pegula

Pegula piallata da Cornet. Cornet piallata da Giorgi. Chissà che magari la si smetta di fare paragoni tra “scontri diretti”

 70
+1: Giuseppespartano
Panama 28-08-2019 00:03

@ radar (#2418725)

Ma se sono ora al terzo set…… ??

 69
Francesco (Guest) 28-08-2019 00:01

@ rematore (#2418564)

Qualcuno lo pontificava come nuovo federer già a gennaio dopo la vittoria su roger … per carità il futuro è tutto dalla sua parte e potrà solo migliorare ma prima di dire che Tizio farà il passaggio di testimone con Caio io aspetterei di vedere se tizio riesce a stare a certi livelli per almeno 9/10 mesi …

 68
+1: il capitano
Gaz (Guest) 27-08-2019 23:52

Gran match di richiamo per Halep.
Nel secondo set ho vista una Gibbs veramente tosta.

 67
Smiccio (Guest) 27-08-2019 23:49

Gionata storica per il tennis azzurro! Godo e me la godo

 66
radar 27-08-2019 23:41

Ero curioso di rivedere all’opera Bouzkova dopo gli exloit canadesi: sembrerebbe avere la stessa forma e determinazione.

65
il capitano 27-08-2019 23:35

Abbiamo fatto tris, dai che facciamo anche poker. Forza Cecchi!!!

 64
jon (Guest) 27-08-2019 23:26

la sconfitta di edmund è da ufficio inchieste….io continuo a giocare lo sport più falso della storia.

 63
radar 27-08-2019 23:24

Flash sulle americane.

Buon match della Collins, che si distingue davvero per portamento, eleganza e classe in campo: ha rischiato quando nel terzo set dal 3/1 è andata sotto 3/4, prima di effettuare l’accelerata decisiva.

Townsend mi sembra che abbia perso qualche grammo: più mobile e volitiva, stasera ha raccolto tanto dal servizio (12 aces e 77% di punti con la prima) ben supportata dal solito dritto incisivo

 62
il capitano 27-08-2019 23:20

@ rematore (#2418646)

Condivido con te, passata quest’epoca di Roger-Rafa-Novak ci sarà un un tournover come sta succedendo ora nel WTA. Beh, possiamo dire di essere stati fortunati di aver visto il periodo dei BIG TRE

 61
il capitano 27-08-2019 23:17

@ rematore (#2418646)

Condivido con te, passata quest’epoca di Roger-Rafa-Novak ci sarà un un tournover come sta succedendo ora nel WTA. Beh, possiamo dire di essere stati fortunati di abet

 60
Alekos 27-08-2019 23:14

aridanghete con il “dettagliato” nel titolo. 😆

 59
+1: Carl
becu rules (Guest) 27-08-2019 23:08

Comunque i next gen più accreditati continuano a latitare…Tsitsi già fuori, Thiem sotto 2 set a 1, Zverev si fa rimontare 2 set da Albot…contando che a Wimbledon avevano lasciato tutti la compagnia al primo turno, davvero tra qualche anno gli Slam saranno caccia aperta per tanti giocatori

 58
Carl 27-08-2019 23:07

Scritto da Luca Martin
Perdere all’esordio in uno slam può capitare, ma due volte di seguito è un segnale d’allarme. Tsitsipas lo consideravo ormai un fuoriclasse. Ci capisco veramente poco in questo suo momento complicato. Tecnicamente mi sembra eccellente. Forse il suo rovescio non si adatta bene alle superfici veloci?

Per una testa di serie, ed al primo turno non importa se alta o bassa, è sicuramente una brutta cosa, certo che peggio di così difficilmente poteva pescare, e pure a Wimbledon il nostro piccolo “giant slayer” Fabbiano è stata una sorpresa, che sembra però confermarsi, incrociamo le dita.

 57
+1: gene61
Carl 27-08-2019 22:58

Scritto da Sottile
Solo la Giorgi poteva perdere la finale in quel modo con l’anonima Pegula

A volte, anzi quasi sempre, dopo la mezzanotte la carrozza ritorna zucca, e la cosiddetta “mestierante ed attricetta francese”, in realtà professionista coi fiocchi e controfiocchi, se può tessere la sua tela, senza che venga squarciata da imparabili fendenti, può ben avviluppare la figlia del miliardario tornata Cenerentola sul campo da tennis (ma beata lei lo resta al di fuori).

E guai far arrabbiare Cornet perché, come Rosina:

Ma se  mi  toccano
qua  nel  mio  debole,
sarò  una  vipera,
e  cento  trappole
prima  di  cedere
farò  giocar.

 56
+1: pablox, DYLAN1998
rematore (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:56

Scritto da il capitano
@ rematore (#2418569)
Non ho capito la parte finale del discorso, me lo puoi spiegare meglio, grazie.

Certo, mi aspetto un panorama senza dominatori e con campioni di slam e numeri 1 estemporanei, i meno peggio.

 55
l Occhio di Sauron 27-08-2019 22:54

Sicuramente non succede ma se succede Fabbiano fa qualcosa di pazzesco.

Pensare che a inizio anno lo consideravo una specie di Cipolla…

 54
radar 27-08-2019 22:51

Scritto da Brisbane
La mediocre Maria lascia NY dopo aver servito per il match sul 7-5 5-3. Quando si ha un tennis monocorde e si campa sugli errori dell’avversaria basta che l’avversaria inizi a sbagliare meno… Contento che Kanepi abbia vinto. Ha sicuramente un tennis più vario e piacevole

Kanepi col tennis + vario di Maria, questa me la segno 😆

Se invece intendevi + propositivo e + potente, niente da dire 😉

p.s. Kerber sul viale del tramonto, forse, Muguruza non di sicuro visto che Garbine ha 26 anni da compiere…

 53
+1: pablox
Dizzo (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:44

@ Roberto (#2418616)

Mi è piaciuta di più nel primo, nel secondo ha iniziato a perdere il rovescio e sono aumentati i gratuiti. Buon per lei che Sharma abbia deciso di anticipare i regali di Natale, oggi un ciclone di gratuiti e molta discontinuità nel match. Con Osaka servirà alzare il livello rispetto a oggi è, soprattutto, tranquillità e concentrazione

 52
Brisbane (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:36

La mediocre Maria lascia NY dopo aver servito per il match sul 7-5 5-3. Quando si ha un tennis monocorde e si campa sugli errori dell’avversaria basta che l’avversaria inizi a sbagliare meno… Contento che Kanepi abbia vinto. Ha sicuramente un tennis più vario e piacevole

 51
Roberto (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:34

Scritto da Dizzo
Seguirò Linette dopo la grande cavalcata del Bronx: voglio vedere se la determinazione e la motivazione che le hanno permesso di vincere qualche giorno fa le trascinerà anche nello Slam. Trova una Sharma decisamente più riposata, ma che ha fatto comprensibile fatica dopo la finale raggiunta a Bogotà

Brava Magda, decisa e sul pezzo

 50
Albcors84 (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:32

@ RafaNadal9900 (#2418511)

E occhio a Zverev..

 49
Tomax (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:32

@ Tomax (#2418613)

E attenzione che Matteo può finire anno nei 10

 48
Tomax (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:32

@ ROSARIO SABATINO (#2418589)

Si apre tabellone per matteo. Io sogno la semi con rafa

 47
Winnipegger 27-08-2019 22:32

Scritto da ROSARIO SABATINO
SORPRESE DI OGGI SINORA LE ELIMINAZIONI DI BAUTISTA E TSITSIPAS

Tsitsipas diciamo che ha pescato male.

 46
Cerin (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:27

La sconfitta di Tsitsi non mi sembra una cosa sconvolgente. Perdere contro un Rublev ritrovato ci può stare. In fondo 3 anni fa era considerato l’astro nascente del tennis russo. Superiore anche ai due ora top ten

 45
+1: radar
Sandor (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:24

Zverev sta provando a mettersi nei guai anche in questo Slam.

 44
Luca Martin (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:20

Perdere all’esordio in uno slam può capitare, ma due volte di seguito è un segnale d’allarme. Tsitsipas lo consideravo ormai un fuoriclasse. Ci capisco veramente poco in questo suo momento complicato. Tecnicamente mi sembra eccellente. Forse il suo rovescio non si adatta bene alle superfici veloci?

 43
+1: gene61
ROSARIO SABATINO (Guest) 27-08-2019 22:04

SORPRESE DI OGGI SINORA LE ELIMINAZIONI DI BAUTISTA E TSITSIPAS

 42
il capitano 27-08-2019 22:01

@ rematore (#2418569)

Non ho capito la parte finale del discorso, me lo puoi spiegare meglio, grazie.

 41
laura88 (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:58

Scritto da rematore
Mi sa tanto che dopo Federer Nadal Djokocic il tennis maschile piomberà in un medioevo dove gli slam si vinceranno perchè qualcuno in finale ci deve arrivare e non possono perdere entrambi…

Quindi direi che le Atp Finals di Torino saranno un fiasco.Loro tre non ci saranno più

 40
Max32 (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:53

@ rematore (#2418569)

un mucchio di citrulli, sta next gen

 39
rematore (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:44

Mi sa tanto che dopo Federer Nadal Djokocic il tennis maschile piomberà in un medioevo dove gli slam si vinceranno perchè qualcuno in finale ci deve arrivare e non possono perdere entrambi…

 38
+1: Michibe71, gene61
rematore (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:39

Scritto da Mario
tsitsipas alla seconda eliminazione consecutiva al primo turno in uno slam comincia a destare perplessita

Eh si..una crisi (credo mentale, non ho notizie di guai fisici) in piena regola..

 37
rematore (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:38

Bene…ci siamo persi anche Tsitsipas…a dimostrazione che non si può mai dire di avere davanti un campione finché non alza certi trofei…

 36
Max32 (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:34

@ Cross Air: e la circonvenzione è servita (#2418531)

i Russi stanno trasformando il tennis in una specie di tira comodini, non mi piace quello che sto vedendo

 35
+1: lusca
stefre Innoway … (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:33

Ottimo Rublev!

 34
il capitano 27-08-2019 21:31

La sconfitta di Tsitsipas in questo periodo non mi meraviglia e anche Zverev se non questa sera sarà la prossima, farà le valigie. In questo slam sarà l’armata russa a riservarci sorprese e anche qualcuno dei nostri azzurri (Berro e Sonny).

 33
Dizzo (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:22

Indoviniamo insieme chi passerà i prossimi 3 giorni chiuso in una camera d’albergo dopo la sconfitta

 32
Max32 (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:21

Tsitsi non è in forma 😥

 31
stefre Innoway … (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:21

Faticose vittorie di Naomi e Julia.

 30
Cross Air: e la circonvenzione è servita (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:14

Che squallore quel muro rosso mattone sospeso alto 25 metri che chiude il fondocampo del Louis Armstrong Stadium. Una nefandezza. Livelli di terribilita’ superiori al cassone di Madrid.

 29
tennis_lover (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:13

Scritto da Mario
tsitsipas alla seconda eliminazione consecutiva al primo turno in uno slam comincia a destare perplessita

vabbè, stavolta non ha perso con pincopalla

 28
DYLAN1998 27-08-2019 21:11

Bravo Rublev che la chiude.
Si salva Osaka, faticando. Non la vedo benissimo contro Linette.
Fuori, a sorpresa, Bautista Agut!

 27
Mario (Guest) 27-08-2019 21:08

tsitsipas alla seconda eliminazione consecutiva al primo turno in uno slam comincia a destare perplessita

 26
DYLAN1998 27-08-2019 20:59

Cos’ha combinato Rublev.. non ci si può credere..

 25
DYLAN1998 27-08-2019 20:53

Scritto da Sandor
Sta diventando un delirio Rublev Tsitsipas con il greco con i crampi che sta tirando tutti i colpi alla morte.

E ha pure subito un point penalty. Meglio stia lontano da Kyrgios.. mi pare fosse già di suo presuntuoso, così la situazione peggiora. Felice per Rublev, invece.

Comunque faccio notare che anche Svajda ieri aveva i crampi (più giustificabili) e non c’ha marciato su.

 24
Cross Air: e la circonvenzione è servita (Guest) 27-08-2019 20:52

Scritto da Denis93
Oggi si tifa per Rublev, che sembra stia tornando con tanta umiltà da un periodo davvero difficile, e per Denis, che sembra un po’ in una fase di stallo.
Tante partite interessanti comunque.

il sergente Youzhny metterà in riga il soldato Shapo. Meglio tardi che mai.
FAA vs Shapo e TsiTsi vs Rublioff: il meglio della bella gioventù.
Tsitsi mamma russa; Shapo, Rublioff, Zverev, Medvedev, Chachanov… tutti russi.
Dopo l’annessione dell’Alto Adige, sembrerebbe che un altro modo per avere un giocatore ‘italiano’ veramente forte sia quello di provare a suonare la tromba con un russo/ una russa mischiando così i geni italici scarsamente portati per il tennis.

 23
Sandor (Guest) 27-08-2019 20:49

Sta diventando un delirio Rublev Tsitsipas con il greco con i crampi che sta tirando tutti i colpi alla morte.

 22
Brisbane (Guest) 27-08-2019 20:42

Cornet non ha preso la “Pegula” in testa, l’ha praticamente disintegrata… Linette continua la sua striscia vincente. Di Lorenzo passa il primo turno in uno Slam, brava! Muguruza va a far compagnia a Kerber sul triste viale del tramonto… Tennis femminile che ad oggi, non appassiona. Aspettando Sabalenka-Azarenka…

 21
RafaNadal9900 27-08-2019 20:41

Clamoroso davvero il tonfo di agut che negli altri slam questo anno aveva fatto molto bene… Buon per Fabio che non si allontana troppo dallo spagnolo in ottica race…

 20
Albcors84 (Guest) 27-08-2019 20:35

E il buon Bautista esce al primo turno! Se fai un estate al top poi all’ us open la paghi tutta! Idem GASQUET!

 19
leopone1998 (Guest) 27-08-2019 20:17

Forza italia avanti

 18
brizz 27-08-2019 19:52

ma cosa sta succedendo a garbine?

 17
Sottile 27-08-2019 19:42

Solo la Giorgi poteva perdere la finale in quel modo con l’anonima Pegula 😕

 16
Serra (Guest) 27-08-2019 19:31

Scritto da Denis93
Oggi si tifa per Rublev, che sembra stia tornando con tanta umiltà da un periodo davvero difficile, e per Denis, che sembra un po’ in una fase di stallo.
Tante partite interessanti comunque.

Sta sprecandi troppe occasioni, peccato perché a tratti da ammattire Tsitsipas

 15
atom (Guest) 27-08-2019 19:29

Qualcuno potrebbe spiegare la ragione di questo declino della Muguruza? Tennista con fisico, gioco, mentalita’ che non vince piu’ una partita che conta. Io una spiegazione l’avrei, è spagnola e ….va beh piuttosto che farsi male , dopo essere diventata milionaria, rinuncia agli…..allenamenti speciali.

 14
