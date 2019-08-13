Challenger Portoroz: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo e Secondo Turno. In campo 4 azzurri (VIDEO)

Julien Ocleppo nella foto
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Zvonimir Oreskovic vs [Q] Tomas Lipovsek Puches
CH Portoroz
Zvonimir Oreskovic•
0
1
0
Tomas Lipovsek Puches
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Lipovsek Puches
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
T. Lipovsek Puches
1-3 → 1-4
Z. Oreskovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
T. Lipovsek Puches
1-1 → 1-2
T. Lipovsek Puches
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [11] Danilo Petrovic vs Lukas Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Sven Lah / Tomas Lipovsek Puches vs [WC] Sarp Agabigun / Altug Celikbilek (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Aljaz Bedene vs Illya Marchenko (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Miljan Zekic vs [9] Matteo Viola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court C – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Igor Sijsling vs Carlos Gomez-Herrera
CH Portoroz
Igor Sijsling•
30
2
Carlos Gomez-Herrera
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Gomez-Herrera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
C. Gomez-Herrera
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
C. Gomez-Herrera
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
I. Sijsling
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
C. Gomez-Herrera
0-0 → 0-1
2. Evan King vs [16] Sasikumar Mukund
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Aljaz Jakob Kaplja / Bor Schweiger Muzar vs [3] Lucas Miedler / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alessandro Bega vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [15] Luca Vanni vs [Alt] Artem Dubrivnyy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court D – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Nicolas Barrientos vs Viktor Durasovic
CH Portoroz
Nicolas Barrientos•
0
2
0
Viktor Durasovic
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Durasovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
V. Durasovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
N. Barrientos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Barrientos
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [ITF] Matias Zukas vs Julian Ocleppo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs [PR] Teymuraz Gabashvili / Carlos Gomez-Herrera (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [13] Zdenek Kolar vs Tobias Simon (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [ITF] Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs [5] Filip Horansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Oggi lucone può tornare alla Vittoria