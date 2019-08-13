Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Portoroz: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo e Secondo Turno. In campo 4 azzurri (VIDEO)

13/08/2019 07:37 1 commento
Julien Ocleppo nella foto
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Zvonimir Oreskovic CRO vs [Q] Tomas Lipovsek Puches SLO

CH Portoroz
Zvonimir Oreskovic
0
1
0
Tomas Lipovsek Puches
15
6
0
2. [11] Danilo Petrovic SRB vs Lukas Klein SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Sven Lah SLO / Tomas Lipovsek Puches SLO vs [WC] Sarp Agabigun TUR / Altug Celikbilek TUR (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Aljaz Bedene SLO vs Illya Marchenko UKR (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Miljan Zekic SRB vs [9] Matteo Viola ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court C – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Igor Sijsling NED vs Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP

CH Portoroz
Igor Sijsling
30
2
Carlos Gomez-Herrera
15
5
2. Evan King USA vs [16] Sasikumar Mukund IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Aljaz Jakob Kaplja SLO / Bor Schweiger Muzar SLO vs [3] Lucas Miedler AUT / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alessandro Bega ITA vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [15] Luca Vanni ITA vs [Alt] Artem Dubrivnyy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court D – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Nicolas Barrientos COL vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

CH Portoroz
Nicolas Barrientos
0
2
0
Viktor Durasovic
0
6
0
2. [ITF] Matias Zukas ARG vs Julian Ocleppo ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO vs [PR] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [13] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Tobias Simon GER (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [ITF] Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs [5] Filip Horansky SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Cri72 (Guest) 13-08-2019 09:53

Oggi lucone può tornare alla Vittoria

 1
