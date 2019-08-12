Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Portoroz: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo due azzurri (VIDEO)

12/08/2019 06:48 Nessun commento
Andrea Vavassori nella foto
Andrea Vavassori nella foto

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [2] Tomas Lipovsek Puches SLO vs [WC] Filip Jeff Planinsek SLO

CH Portoroz
Tomas Lipovsek Puches [2]
6
6
Filip Jeff Planinsek
3
1
Vincitore: T. LIPOVSEK PUCHES
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Maxime Hamou FRA vs Altug Celikbilek TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [ITF] Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Jurij Rodionov AUT (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Aldin Setkic BIH vs [WC] Sven Lah SLO (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Tom Kocevar-Desman SLO vs Miljan Zekic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court C – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Alexander Erler AUT vs Nicolas Barrientos COL

CH Portoroz
Alexander Erler [1]
0
6
2
0
Nicolas Barrientos
30
3
6
1
Mostra dettagli

2. Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Lukas Klein SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [ITF] Quentin Robert FRA vs Tobias Simon GER (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Artem Dubrivnyy RUS vs [WC] Mike Urbanija SLO (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Hugo Nys MON vs Illya Marchenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court D – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [ITF] Tom Jomby FRA vs Alessandro Bega ITA

CH Portoroz
Tom Jomby
3
0
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Mostra dettagli

2. Evan King USA vs Lucas Catarina MON

CH Portoroz
Evan King
15
0
Lucas Catarina
15
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Nik Razborsek SLO vs Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs Edan Leshem ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare