Challenger Portoroz: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo due azzurri (VIDEO)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [2] Tomas Lipovsek Puches vs [WC] Filip Jeff Planinsek
CH Portoroz
Tomas Lipovsek Puches [2]
6
6
Filip Jeff Planinsek
3
1
Vincitore: T. LIPOVSEK PUCHES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Jeff Planinsek
5-1 → 6-1
T. Lipovsek Puches
4-1 → 5-1
F. Jeff Planinsek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
T. Lipovsek Puches
2-1 → 3-1
F. Jeff Planinsek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. Lipovsek Puches
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
F. Jeff Planinsek
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Lipovsek Puches
5-3 → 6-3
F. Jeff Planinsek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
T. Lipovsek Puches
4-2 → 5-2
F. Jeff Planinsek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
T. Lipovsek Puches
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
F. Jeff Planinsek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
T. Lipovsek Puches
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-0 → 3-0
F. Jeff Planinsek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
T. Lipovsek Puches
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [ITF] Maxime Hamou vs Altug Celikbilek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [ITF] Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Jurij Rodionov (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Aldin Setkic vs [WC] Sven Lah (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Tom Kocevar-Desman vs Miljan Zekic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court C – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Alexander Erler vs Nicolas Barrientos
CH Portoroz
Alexander Erler [1]•
0
6
2
0
Nicolas Barrientos
30
3
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Barrientos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Erler
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Erler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 6-3
A. Erler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
N. Barrientos
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Erler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Barrientos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Erler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Andrea Vavassori vs Lukas Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [ITF] Quentin Robert vs Tobias Simon (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Artem Dubrivnyy vs [WC] Mike Urbanija (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Hugo Nys vs Illya Marchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court D – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [ITF] Tom Jomby vs Alessandro Bega
CH Portoroz
Tom Jomby
3
0
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Jomby
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-5 → 0-6
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
T. Jomby
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
T. Jomby
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Jomby
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Jomby
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
T. Jomby
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Jomby
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Evan King vs Lucas Catarina
CH Portoroz
Evan King
15
0
Lucas Catarina•
15
0
3. [WC] Nik Razborsek vs Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Teymuraz Gabashvili vs Edan Leshem
Il match deve ancora iniziare
