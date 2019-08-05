ATP Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $5.701.945 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Stefano Travaglia e Jannik Sinner
05/08/2019 07:20 8 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (05-08-2019)
11
Best: 9
▼
-2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2420
Punti
24
Tornei
26
Best: 20
▼
-3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1545
Punti
24
Tornei
47
Best: 46
▲
9
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1032
Punti
30
Tornei
61
Best: 16
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
880
Punti
29
Tornei
78
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
745
Punti
28
Tornei
79
Best: 79
▲
16
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
678
Punti
30
Tornei
84
Best: 70
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
639
Punti
25
Tornei
103
Best: 103
▲
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
543
Punti
26
Tornei
126
Best: 33
▼
-12
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
437
Punti
35
Tornei
130
Best: 130
▲
1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
405
Punti
30
Tornei
131
Best: 128
▲
1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
404
Punti
29
Tornei
135
Best: 135
▲
59
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
396
Punti
25
Tornei
145
Best: 144
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
374
Punti
28
Tornei
151
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
363
Punti
20
Tornei
177
Best: 146
▼
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
298
Punti
32
Tornei
185
Best: 178
▼
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
281
Punti
25
Tornei
209
Best: 152
▼
-28
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
239
Punti
26
Tornei
245
Best: 118
▲
1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
182
Punti
25
Tornei
257
Best: 153
▼
-32
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
172
Punti
24
Tornei
270
Best: 36
▼
-8
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
163
Punti
16
Tornei
276
Best: 212
▼
-27
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
160
Punti
21
Tornei
280
Best: 274
▲
61
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
154
Punti
30
Tornei
291
Best: 100
▼
-43
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
143
Punti
17
Tornei
314
Best: 142
▼
-24
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
126
Punti
21
Tornei
329
Best: 315
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
118
Punti
21
Tornei
333
Best: 326
▲
29
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
117
Punti
40
Tornei
365
Best: 355
▲
94
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
101
Punti
35
Tornei
379
Best: 259
▼
-23
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
92
Punti
27
Tornei
399
Best: 324
▼
-75
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
85
Punti
16
Tornei
406
Best: 406
▲
75
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
83
Punti
29
Tornei
408
Best: 389
▼
-4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
82
Punti
20
Tornei
442
Best: 413
▼
-29
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
72
Punti
26
Tornei
443
Best: 393
▼
-49
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
72
Punti
27
Tornei
464
Best: 159
▼
-114
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
64
Punti
11
Tornei
478
Best: 382
▼
-96
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
61
Punti
12
Tornei
482
Best: 301
▼
-54
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
61
Punti
21
Tornei
500
Best: 397
▲
182
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
57
Punti
25
Tornei
502
Best: 354
▲
86
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
56
Punti
16
Tornei
509
Best: 497
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
55
Punti
23
Tornei
513
Best: 370
▼
-138
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
54
Punti
14
Tornei
521
Best: 355
▼
-39
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
26
Tornei
538
Best: 489
--
0
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
48
Punti
30
Tornei
590
Best: 375
▲
51
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
40
Punti
22
Tornei
604
Best: 564
--
0
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
38
Punti
24
Tornei
611
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
37
Punti
26
Tornei
612
Best: 445
--
0
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
37
Punti
28
Tornei
634
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
34
Punti
12
Tornei
635
Best: 375
▼
-152
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
34
Punti
13
Tornei
641
Best: 462
▼
-98
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
34
Punti
21
Tornei
660
Best: 660
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
32
Punti
29
Tornei
661
Best: 568
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
32
Punti
30
Tornei
668
Best: 455
▼
-106
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
31
Punti
19
Tornei
670
Best: 472
▼
-168
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
26
Tornei
693
Best: 384
--
0
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
28
Punti
14
Tornei
703
Best: 656
▼
-32
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
27
Punti
16
Tornei
730
Best: 730
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
25
Punti
22
Tornei
743
Best: 636
▼
-87
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
23
Punti
11
Tornei
761
Best: 761
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
22
Punti
24
Tornei
772
Best: 772
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
21
Punti
21
Tornei
773
Best: 767
--
0
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
21
Punti
24
Tornei
781
Best: 394
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
20
Punti
20
Tornei
789
Best: 299
--
0
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
19
Punti
12
Tornei
833
Best: 609
▼
-215
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
16
Punti
11
Tornei
834
Best: 834
--
0
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
16
Punti
11
Tornei
916
Best: 873
--
0
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
13
Punti
20
Tornei
930
Best: 930
--
0
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
12
Tornei
964
Best: 964
--
0
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
974
Best: 204
▼
-436
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
5
Tornei
978
Best: 851
--
0
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1005
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1017
Best: 628
▼
-380
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
9
Punti
10
Tornei
1024
Best: 1024
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1030
Best: 1030
--
0
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
9
Punti
14
Tornei
1057
Best: 1057
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1092
Best: 1092
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1101
Best: 798
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1110
Best: 1110
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1117
Best: 1117
--
0
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1141
Best: 1141
--
0
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
6
Punti
4
Tornei
1142
Best: 1142
--
0
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 0
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1152
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1156
Best: 522
▼
-532
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1163
Best: 1163
--
0
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1167
Best: 1167
--
0
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1174
Best: 1051
--
0
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1204
Best: 1204
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1213
Best: 1213
--
0
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1220
Best: 901
--
0
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1249
Best: 1194
--
0
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
5
Punti
23
Tornei
1277
Best: 1184
--
0
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1310
Best: 1310
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1310
Best: 1310
--
0
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1318
Best: 1318
--
0
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1319
Best: 1319
--
0
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1339
Best: 943
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1349
Best: 1349
--
0
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1387
Best: 1387
--
0
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1397
Best: 1397
--
0
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1398
Best: 1398
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1418
Best: 1324
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1432
Best: 1432
--
0
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1441
Best: 763
--
0
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1449
Best: 1449
--
0
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1457
Best: 1457
--
0
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1468
Best: 1468
--
0
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1489
--
0
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1489
Best: 1489
--
0
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1512
Best: 1512
--
0
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1528
Best: 899
--
0
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1530
Best: 1530
--
0
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1551
Best: 1551
--
0
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1577
Best: 1577
--
0
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1588
Best: 1220
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1612
Best: 1612
--
0
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1612
Best: 1612
--
0
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1612
Best: 1612
--
0
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1704
Best: 1631
--
0
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 1704
--
0
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 1704
--
0
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 556
--
0
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 598
--
0
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1792
Best: 1703
--
0
Francesco Cano
ITA, 05-07-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
--
0
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1862
Best: 1532
--
0
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1862
Best: 1749
--
0
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1895
Best: 1442
--
0
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1895
Best: 1119
--
0
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1895
Best: 1603
--
0
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1955
Best: 1955
--
0
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1955
Best: 1955
--
0
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1955
Best: 1028
--
0
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1955
Best: 1699
--
0
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
TAG: Italiani, Jannik Sinner, Stefano Travaglia
8 commenti
fogna fuori dalla top ten, è durato poco ma, considerati i circa 40 anni di astinenza, è stato bello
Pensa che c’era chi diceva che per Sinner sarebbe stato un gran risultato arrivare a ridosso dei 100 entro fine anno.. a me sembra che ci sia arrivato senza fare nulla di che e senza sto sforzo immane…. e altrettanto senza sforzi entrerò nei 100 prima di fine anno… gli bastano 150 punti
Non male anche Brancaccio che ha fatto un bel salto in avanti
@ Norrin (#2404110)
si è infortunato al polso nelle prequalifiche di roma
e ha ripreso proprio la scorsa settimana
Brutto infortunio ad inizio anno per Caruana purtroppo.
…qualcuno mi sa spiegare l’involuzione di liam caruana?
La media punti al mese di Sinner indica che per fine anno potrebbe essere nei 100. Credo più facilmente se si concentra sui Challenger. Dubito che i 100 per lui siano una malattia, comunque.
Il signore dei Quinzi contini stacpisn piano sprofondando. Si saranno pure lasviati lui d la Chiesa, ma un anzlogo destino li accomuna…