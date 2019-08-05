ItalianI ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Stefano Travaglia e Jannik Sinner

05/08/2019 07:20 8 commenti
Stefano Travaglia classe 1991
Stefano Travaglia classe 1991

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (05-08-2019)

11
Best: 9
-2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2420
Punti
24
Tornei
26
Best: 20
-3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1545
Punti
24
Tornei
47
Best: 46
9
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1032
Punti
30
Tornei
61
Best: 16
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
880
Punti
29
Tornei
78
Best: 18
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
745
Punti
28
Tornei
79
Best: 79
16
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
678
Punti
30
Tornei
84
Best: 70
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
639
Punti
25
Tornei
103
Best: 103
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
543
Punti
26
Tornei
126
Best: 33
-12
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
437
Punti
35
Tornei
130
Best: 130
1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
405
Punti
30
Tornei
131
Best: 128
1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
404
Punti
29
Tornei
135
Best: 135
59
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
396
Punti
25
Tornei
145
Best: 144
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
374
Punti
28
Tornei
151
Best: 84
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
363
Punti
20
Tornei
177
Best: 146
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
298
Punti
32
Tornei
185
Best: 178
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
281
Punti
25
Tornei
209
Best: 152
-28
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
239
Punti
26
Tornei
245
Best: 118
1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
182
Punti
25
Tornei
257
Best: 153
-32
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
172
Punti
24
Tornei
270
Best: 36
-8
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
163
Punti
16
Tornei
276
Best: 212
-27
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
160
Punti
21
Tornei
280
Best: 274
61
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
154
Punti
30
Tornei
291
Best: 100
-43
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
143
Punti
17
Tornei
314
Best: 142
-24
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
126
Punti
21
Tornei
329
Best: 315
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
118
Punti
21
Tornei
333
Best: 326
29
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
117
Punti
40
Tornei
365
Best: 355
94
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
101
Punti
35
Tornei
379
Best: 259
-23
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
92
Punti
27
Tornei
399
Best: 324
-75
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
85
Punti
16
Tornei
406
Best: 406
75
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
83
Punti
29
Tornei
408
Best: 389
-4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
82
Punti
20
Tornei
442
Best: 413
-29
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
72
Punti
26
Tornei
443
Best: 393
-49
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
72
Punti
27
Tornei
464
Best: 159
-114
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
64
Punti
11
Tornei
478
Best: 382
-96
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
61
Punti
12
Tornei
482
Best: 301
-54
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
61
Punti
21
Tornei
500
Best: 397
182
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
57
Punti
25
Tornei
502
Best: 354
86
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
56
Punti
16
Tornei
509
Best: 497
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
55
Punti
23
Tornei
513
Best: 370
-138
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
54
Punti
14
Tornei
521
Best: 355
-39
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
26
Tornei
538
Best: 489
--
0
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
48
Punti
30
Tornei
590
Best: 375
51
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
40
Punti
22
Tornei
604
Best: 564
--
0
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
38
Punti
24
Tornei
611
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
37
Punti
26
Tornei
612
Best: 445
--
0
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
37
Punti
28
Tornei
634
Best: 465
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
34
Punti
12
Tornei
635
Best: 375
-152
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
34
Punti
13
Tornei
641
Best: 462
-98
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
34
Punti
21
Tornei
660
Best: 660
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
32
Punti
29
Tornei
661
Best: 568
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
32
Punti
30
Tornei
668
Best: 455
-106
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
31
Punti
19
Tornei
670
Best: 472
-168
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
26
Tornei
693
Best: 384
--
0
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
28
Punti
14
Tornei
703
Best: 656
-32
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
27
Punti
16
Tornei
730
Best: 730
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
25
Punti
22
Tornei
743
Best: 636
-87
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
23
Punti
11
Tornei
761
Best: 761
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
22
Punti
24
Tornei
772
Best: 772
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
21
Punti
21
Tornei
773
Best: 767
--
0
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
21
Punti
24
Tornei
781
Best: 394
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
20
Punti
20
Tornei
789
Best: 299
--
0
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
19
Punti
12
Tornei
833
Best: 609
-215
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
16
Punti
11
Tornei
834
Best: 834
--
0
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
16
Punti
11
Tornei
916
Best: 873
--
0
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
13
Punti
20
Tornei
930
Best: 930
--
0
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
12
Tornei
964
Best: 964
--
0
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
974
Best: 204
-436
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
5
Tornei
978
Best: 851
--
0
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1005
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1017
Best: 628
-380
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
9
Punti
10
Tornei
1024
Best: 1024
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1030
Best: 1030
--
0
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
9
Punti
14
Tornei
1057
Best: 1057
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1092
Best: 1092
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1101
Best: 798
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1110
Best: 1110
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1117
Best: 1117
--
0
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1141
Best: 1141
--
0
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
6
Punti
4
Tornei
1142
Best: 1142
--
0
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 0
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1152
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1156
Best: 522
-532
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1163
Best: 1163
--
0
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1167
Best: 1167
--
0
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1174
Best: 1051
--
0
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1204
Best: 1204
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1213
Best: 1213
--
0
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1220
Best: 901
--
0
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1249
Best: 1194
--
0
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
5
Punti
23
Tornei
1277
Best: 1184
--
0
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1310
Best: 1310
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1310
Best: 1310
--
0
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1318
Best: 1318
--
0
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1319
Best: 1319
--
0
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1339
Best: 943
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1349
Best: 1349
--
0
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1387
Best: 1387
--
0
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1397
Best: 1397
--
0
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1398
Best: 1398
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1418
Best: 1324
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1432
Best: 1432
--
0
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1441
Best: 763
--
0
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1449
Best: 1449
--
0
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1457
Best: 1457
--
0
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1468
Best: 1468
--
0
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1489
--
0
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1489
Best: 1489
--
0
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1512
Best: 1512
--
0
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1528
Best: 899
--
0
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1530
Best: 1530
--
0
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1551
Best: 1551
--
0
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1577
Best: 1577
--
0
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1588
Best: 1220
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1612
Best: 1612
--
0
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1612
Best: 1612
--
0
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1612
Best: 1612
--
0
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1704
Best: 1631
--
0
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 1704
--
0
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 1704
--
0
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 556
--
0
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1704
Best: 598
--
0
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1792
Best: 1703
--
0
Francesco Cano
ITA, 05-07-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1792
Best: 1792
--
0
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1862
Best: 1532
--
0
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1862
Best: 1749
--
0
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1895
Best: 1442
--
0
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1895
Best: 1119
--
0
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1895
Best: 1603
--
0
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1955
Best: 1955
--
0
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1955
Best: 1955
--
0
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1955
Best: 1028
--
0
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1955
Best: 1699
--
0
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
8 commenti

pink floyd the wall 05-08-2019 09:29

fogna fuori dalla top ten, è durato poco ma, considerati i circa 40 anni di astinenza, è stato bello

 8
gogo (Guest) 05-08-2019 09:16

Pensa che c’era chi diceva che per Sinner sarebbe stato un gran risultato arrivare a ridosso dei 100 entro fine anno.. a me sembra che ci sia arrivato senza fare nulla di che e senza sto sforzo immane…. e altrettanto senza sforzi entrerò nei 100 prima di fine anno… gli bastano 150 punti

 7
Pisquik 05-08-2019 08:14

Non male anche Brancaccio che ha fatto un bel salto in avanti

 6
frankie (Guest) 05-08-2019 08:09

@ Norrin (#2404110)

si è infortunato al polso nelle prequalifiche di roma
e ha ripreso proprio la scorsa settimana

 5
Sante (Guest) 05-08-2019 08:07

Brutto infortunio ad inizio anno per Caruana purtroppo.

 4
Norrin (Guest) 05-08-2019 07:49

…qualcuno mi sa spiegare l’involuzione di liam caruana?

 3
Sander (Guest) 05-08-2019 07:44

La media punti al mese di Sinner indica che per fine anno potrebbe essere nei 100. Credo più facilmente se si concentra sui Challenger. Dubito che i 100 per lui siano una malattia, comunque.

 2
Brisbane (Guest) 05-08-2019 07:34

Il signore dei Quinzi contini stacpisn piano sprofondando. Si saranno pure lasviati lui d la Chiesa, ma un anzlogo destino li accomuna…

 1
