Challenger Segovia: Il Main Draw. Diversi azzurri al via
(1) Rola, Blaz vs Bye
(ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin vs (WC) Cervantes, Inigo
Granollers, Gerard vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Crepatte, Baptiste
(11) Roca Batalla, Oriol vs Bye
Ojeda Lara, Ricardo vs Basso, Andrea
Grenier, Hugo vs He, Yecong
Bye vs (7) Vanni, Luca
(3) Lestienne, Constant vs Bye
Bega, Alessandro vs Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres
(ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic vs Simon, Tobias
Bye vs (16) Setkic, Aldin
(10) Kotov, Pavel vs Bye
Rinderknech, Arthur vs Martineau, Matteo
(WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas vs (ITF) Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe
Bye vs (6) Viola, Matteo
(5) Kuhn, Nicola vs Bye
(PR) Barrientos, Nicolas vs Added, Dan
(WC) Damas, Miguel vs Marchenko, Illya
Bye vs (12) Griekspoor, Scott
(13) Vavassori, Andrea vs Bye
Celikbilek, Altug vs (WC) Singh, Digvijaypratap
(WC) Gonzalez Fernandez, Mario vs Gomez-Herrera, Carlos
Bye vs (4) Arnaboldi, Andrea
(8) De Schepper, Kenny vs Bye
(ITF) Eriksson, Markus vs Jomby, Tom
Dubrivnyy, Artem vs Ocleppo, Julian
Bye vs (9) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto
(15) Sultanov, Khumoyun vs Bye
Escoffier, Antoine vs Qualifier
(ITF) Luz, Orlando vs Boluda-Purkiss, Carlos
Bye vs (2) Griekspoor, Tallon
4 commenti
Inspiegabile la mancata partecipazione con wild card di Alcaraz Garfia…
Assegnate a 2/3 giocatori sconosciuti
Rola
Valvassori
Lestienne
Griekspor
Roca
Viola
Kuhn
Ortega
forza Luca è il momento di tornare a vincere!!
Rola
Griekspoor T.
Lestienne
Griekspoor S.
Roca B.
Kotov
Arnaboldi
De schepper