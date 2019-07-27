Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Segovia: Il Main Draw. Diversi azzurri al via

27/07/2019 19:02 4 commenti
Luca Vanni nella foto
(1) Rola, Blaz SLO vs Bye
(ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin RUS vs (WC) Cervantes, Inigo ESP
Granollers, Gerard ESP vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Crepatte, Baptiste FRA

(11) Roca Batalla, Oriol ESP vs Bye
Ojeda Lara, Ricardo ESP vs Basso, Andrea ITA
Grenier, Hugo FRA vs He, Yecong CHN
Bye vs (7) Vanni, Luca ITA

(3) Lestienne, Constant FRA vs Bye
Bega, Alessandro ITA vs Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres ESP
(ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic NED vs Simon, Tobias GER
Bye vs (16) Setkic, Aldin BIH

(10) Kotov, Pavel RUS vs Bye
Rinderknech, Arthur FRA vs Martineau, Matteo FRA
(WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas ESP vs (ITF) Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe BRA
Bye vs (6) Viola, Matteo ITA

(5) Kuhn, Nicola ESP vs Bye
(PR) Barrientos, Nicolas COL vs Added, Dan FRA
(WC) Damas, Miguel ESP vs Marchenko, Illya UKR
Bye vs (12) Griekspoor, Scott NED

(13) Vavassori, Andrea ITA vs Bye
Celikbilek, Altug TUR vs (WC) Singh, Digvijaypratap IND
(WC) Gonzalez Fernandez, Mario ESP vs Gomez-Herrera, Carlos ESP
Bye vs (4) Arnaboldi, Andrea ITA

(8) De Schepper, Kenny FRA vs Bye
(ITF) Eriksson, Markus SWE vs Jomby, Tom FRA
Dubrivnyy, Artem RUS vs Ocleppo, Julian ITA
Bye vs (9) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto ESP

(15) Sultanov, Khumoyun UZB vs Bye
Escoffier, Antoine FRA vs Qualifier
(ITF) Luz, Orlando BRA vs Boluda-Purkiss, Carlos ESP
Bye vs (2) Griekspoor, Tallon NED

4 commenti

Roberto (Guest) 27-07-2019 20:34

Inspiegabile la mancata partecipazione con wild card di Alcaraz Garfia…
Assegnate a 2/3 giocatori sconosciuti

 4
miky85 27-07-2019 20:16

Rola

Valvassori

Lestienne
Griekspor

Roca
Viola
Kuhn
Ortega

 3
aureliriccardo 27-07-2019 19:18

forza Luca è il momento di tornare a vincere!!

 2
MetalManiacHHH86 27-07-2019 19:07

Rola

Griekspoor T.

Lestienne
Griekspoor S.

Roca B.
Kotov
Arnaboldi
De schepper

 1
