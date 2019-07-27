Challenger Segovia: Il Main Draw. Diversi azzurri al via

(1) Rola, Blaz vs Bye

(ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin vs (WC) Cervantes, Inigo

Granollers, Gerard vs Qualifier

Bye vs (14) Crepatte, Baptiste

(11) Roca Batalla, Oriol vs Bye

Ojeda Lara, Ricardo vs Basso, Andrea

Grenier, Hugo vs He, Yecong

Bye vs (7) Vanni, Luca

(3) Lestienne, Constant vs Bye

Bega, Alessandro vs Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres

(ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic vs Simon, Tobias

Bye vs (16) Setkic, Aldin

(10) Kotov, Pavel vs Bye

Rinderknech, Arthur vs Martineau, Matteo

(WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas vs (ITF) Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe

Bye vs (6) Viola, Matteo

(5) Kuhn, Nicola vs Bye

(PR) Barrientos, Nicolas vs Added, Dan

(WC) Damas, Miguel vs Marchenko, Illya

Bye vs (12) Griekspoor, Scott

(13) Vavassori, Andrea vs Bye

Celikbilek, Altug vs (WC) Singh, Digvijaypratap

(WC) Gonzalez Fernandez, Mario vs Gomez-Herrera, Carlos

Bye vs (4) Arnaboldi, Andrea

(8) De Schepper, Kenny vs Bye

(ITF) Eriksson, Markus vs Jomby, Tom

Dubrivnyy, Artem vs Ocleppo, Julian

Bye vs (9) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto

(15) Sultanov, Khumoyun vs Bye

Escoffier, Antoine vs Qualifier

(ITF) Luz, Orlando vs Boluda-Purkiss, Carlos

Bye vs (2) Griekspoor, Tallon