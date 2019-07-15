ATP Bastad 250 | Terra | e524.340 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini al n.9 del mondo
15/07/2019 10:02 7 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (15-07-2019)
9
Best: 9
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2785
Punti
24
Tornei
20
Best: 20
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1800
Punti
27
Tornei
40
Best: 16
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1085
Punti
28
Tornei
51
Best: 46
▼
-5
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
954
Punti
30
Tornei
75
Best: 18
▼
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
745
Punti
28
Tornei
92
Best: 70
▼
-3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
614
Punti
23
Tornei
105
Best: 100
▼
-3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
543
Punti
28
Tornei
114
Best: 33
▼
-8
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
496
Punti
35
Tornei
125
Best: 122
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
441
Punti
26
Tornei
130
Best: 130
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
423
Punti
29
Tornei
135
Best: 128
▲
7
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
402
Punti
29
Tornei
151
Best: 149
▼
-2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
370
Punti
28
Tornei
163
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
332
Punti
18
Tornei
171
Best: 146
▲
3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
317
Punti
31
Tornei
178
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
298
Punti
28
Tornei
189
Best: 178
▲
26
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
278
Punti
24
Tornei
209
Best: 209
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
239
Punti
16
Tornei
219
Best: 36
▼
-33
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
220
Punti
18
Tornei
222
Best: 153
▼
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
216
Punti
25
Tornei
236
Best: 100
▼
-11
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
195
Punti
16
Tornei
241
Best: 212
▲
35
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
188
Punti
21
Tornei
251
Best: 118
▲
8
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
179
Punti
25
Tornei
286
Best: 142
▼
-24
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
134
Punti
22
Tornei
334
Best: 334
▲
4
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
82
Punti
13
Tornei
343
Best: 315
▲
10
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
71
Punti
17
Tornei
344
Best: 274
▲
12
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
71
Punti
32
Tornei
351
Best: 259
▲
10
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
66
Punti
20
Tornei
354
Best: 159
▼
-3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
64
Punti
12
Tornei
367
Best: 326
▲
5
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
53
Punti
29
Tornei
373
Best: 373
▲
2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
51
Punti
13
Tornei
390
Best: 390
▲
11
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
42
Punti
11
Tornei
391
Best: 389
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
42
Punti
12
Tornei
413
Best: 413
▲
5
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
32
Punti
19
Tornei
416
Best: 414
▼
-2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
31
Punti
14
Tornei
431
Best: 301
▼
-16
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
28
Punti
14
Tornei
448
Best: 430
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
21
Tornei
457
Best: 355
▲
1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
20
Tornei
462
Best: 462
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
7
Tornei
477
Best: 355
--
0
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
15
Punti
21
Tornei
478
Best: 204
--
0
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
481
Best: 375
--
0
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
14
Punti
11
Tornei
504
Best: 472
▼
-2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
17
Tornei
517
Best: 497
▼
-3
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
14
Tornei
525
Best: 292
▼
-3
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
10
Punti
6
Tornei
528
Best: 354
▼
-3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
10
Punti
11
Tornei
568
Best: 455
▲
2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
7
Tornei
609
Best: 609
--
0
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
3
Punti
3
Tornei
623
Best: 522
▼
-6
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
623
Best: 299
▼
-6
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
5
Tornei
630
Best: 465
▼
-5
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
636
Best: 628
▼
-1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
3
Punti
9
Tornei
641
Best: 375
▼
-3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
11
Tornei
652
Best: 636
▼
-3
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
675
Best: 656
▼
-8
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
684
Best: 397
▼
-5
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
15
Tornei
TAG: Fabio Fognini, Italiani
7 commenti
ai tempi di panatta, barazzuti, bertolucci e zugarelli
di aver vinto il titolo più importante della sua carriera e aver raggiunto la top 10. LA mia è solo un impressione.
@ Vavassori è lo zeman del tennis (#2387685)
e da cosa si arguirebbe questo appagamento? a wimbledon, pur avendo perso una partita fattibile ma tutt’altro che facile, ha battuto comunque tiafoe e fucsovics che erano tra i peggiori possibili tra i non testa di serie
L ideale sarebbe vincere Umago fare finale o semi ad Amburgo e saltare Los Cabos ..per non arrivare cotto a New York come successo negli ultimi 3 anni
Abbiamo 2 tennisti nei 20 e 4 nei primi 51 al mondo, mi pare ke momenti cosi’ positivi non ne abbiamo mai avuti
Ora ci sono 500 punti in uscita Bstad e Los Cabos. Per ammortizzarli sarebbero serviti i 90 punti in più derivanti dalla vittoria contro Sandgreen,ma è andata diversamente.
Amburgo a questo punto diventa la tappa fondamentale della stagione visto che è sulla sua superficie preferita e gli darebbe quei punti necessari per tenersi nei top 10,oltre che per la race.
Ma credo ceh il fogna si senta ormai appagato per i risultati raggiunti quest’anno.
Intanto il Buon Fogna nonostante un Wimbledon non eccezionale (anche se a mio parere al massimo poteva fare solo un turno in più).
Ha cmq colto un altro BR al n.9, ed ora speriamo che faccia bene gli ultimi tornei su terra e soprattutto la campagna americana.