Challenger Braunschweig: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. Gianluca Mager eliminato al tiebreak del terzo set

10/07/2019 18:00 17 commenti
Gianluca Mager classe 1994
Gianluca Mager classe 1994

GER Challenger Braunschweig CH | Terra | e69.280 –
Ottavi di Finale

Öffentliche Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30)
1. [3] Sander Gille BEL / Sem Verbeek NED vs Fabricio Neis BRA / Fernando Romboli BRA

CH Braunschweig
Sander Gille / Sem Verbeek [3]
7
0
8
Fabricio Neis / Fernando Romboli
5
6
10
Vincitori: NEIS / ROMBOLI
2. [WC] Johannes Haerteis GER vs Tobias Kamke GER (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Braunschweig
Johannes Haerteis
5
1
Tobias Kamke
7
6
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
3. [3] Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Mats Moraing GER (non prima ore: 14:30)

CH Braunschweig
Henri Laaksonen [3]
4
6
6
Mats Moraing
6
3
4
Vincitore: H. LAAKSONEN
4. [1] Casper Ruud NOR vs [WC] Daniel Altmaier GER (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH Braunschweig
Casper Ruud [1]
6
7
Daniel Altmaier
3
5
Vincitore: C. RUUD
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30)
1. Attila Balazs HUN vs Pedro Cachin ARG

CH Braunschweig
Attila Balazs
40
6
4
Pedro Cachin
40
2
4
Vincitore: A. BALAZS per ritiro
2. [16] Marco Trungelliti ARG vs [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano ESP

CH Braunschweig
Marco Trungelliti [16]
2
4
Javier Barranco Cosano
6
6
Vincitore: J. BARRANCO COSANO
3. [11] Gianluca Mager ITA vs [6] Thiago Monteiro BRA

CH Braunschweig
Gianluca Mager [11]
6
6
6
Thiago Monteiro [6]
7
4
7
Vincitore: T. MONTEIRO
4. [WC] Rudolf Molleker GER / Nenad Zimonjic SRB vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Antonio Sancic CRO

CH Braunschweig
Rudolf Molleker / Nenad Zimonjic
30
5
4
Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic [4]
40
7
3
2 Game points
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30)
1. Sergio Galdos PER / Nicholas Monroe USA vs Steven Diez CAN / Joao Domingues POR

CH Braunschweig
Sergio Galdos / Nicholas Monroe
2
3
Steven Diez / Joao Domingues
6
6
Vincitori: DIEZ / DOMINGUES
2. Jozef Kovalik SVK vs [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

CH Braunschweig
Jozef Kovalik
6
6
Botic Van de Zandschulp
1
3
Vincitore: J. KOVALIK
3. [9] Lukas Rosol CZE vs [5] Kamil Majchrzak POL

CH Braunschweig
Lukas Rosol [9]
4
6
6
Kamil Majchrzak [5]
6
4
1
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [WC] Nicola Kuhn ESP / Daniel Masur GER

CH Braunschweig
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Kimmer Coppejans
6
4
6
Nicola Kuhn / Daniel Masur
4
6
10
Vincitori: KUHN / MASUR
17 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Becuzzi_style (Guest) 10-07-2019 18:28

Aboliamo i tie break!! 🙂

 17
Angiolo (Guest) 10-07-2019 18:01

La psicosi italiana dei tie-break….terribilmente continua. Mager nettamente superiore, ma nei punti decisivi…ahimè…..per non parlare di scelte davvero scellerate di utilizzo della palla corta nei due tie-break. Peccato

 16
Rolam (Guest) 10-07-2019 18:00

Cinque palle break non sfruttate,vogliamo parlare di sfortuna,e diciamo
cosi’.
Poi ogni volta che si arriva al tie-break,sembra che il piu’ delle volte gli italiani,ci arrivino quasi rassegnati.
Qualcuno dira’, ma c’e’ anche l’avversario,io dico bisogna essere dei Killer,altro che balle.
Partita buttata nella spazzatura.

 15
Koko (Guest) 10-07-2019 17:55

La mia impressione è che a Mager nonostante i progressi indubbi manchi sempre qualcosa a livello di efficienza fisica per sfondare davvero nei 100 ATP. Ogni volta che la lotta si fa intensa insorgono spossatezze o crampi che ne limitano il rendimento. Nel tie finale alcuni dritti spossati mandati a rete debolmente testimoniano quanto detto! L’altro magari era inferiore tecnicamente ma nel finale ha fatto il suo massimo in maniera più rocciosa ed inflessibile prendendo pochi rischi ma con palle mancine basiche e solide sempre pesanti ed angolate. E tornato a fare ciò che non può sbagliare.

 14
alex2 (Guest) 10-07-2019 17:54

peccato partita persa sul filo,bravo monteiro sul punto del 6-5,mager ha commesso 2-3 errori fatali al tie

 13
paolo (Guest) 10-07-2019 17:54

Che bella partita, peccato per Mager ma complimenti a entrambi.

 12
JOHN (Guest) 10-07-2019 17:53

un vero peccato,ha avuto le sue occasioni e ha anche saputo soffrire,ma con quella ridicola e inutile palla corta si è giocato il match,ma ribadisco che la concetrazione per tutto l’arco della partita rimane ancora il suo tallone d’achille perchè tecnicmante ribadisco che è superiore a Monteiro

 11
JOHN (Guest) 10-07-2019 16:40

Mager in campo ha un solo nemico cioè la sua concentrazione perchè se gioca a dovere è di un livello superiore rispetto a Monteiro..

 10
Vavassori è lo zeman del tennis (Guest) 10-07-2019 16:31

break a 0 sul 3-2 per mager. 🙂

 9
JOHN (Guest) 10-07-2019 16:30

Mager vincerà, inutile che dite il contrario così come QUINZI a Perugia

 8
JOHN (Guest) 10-07-2019 16:22

strano tennista Mager,sembra che si accende e si spegne nel giro di un minuto..

 7
Drop shot (Guest) 10-07-2019 16:13

Magerino ha perso il primo set da vero polletto amburghese…mancando il set point banalmente e giocando un tie break da topolino contro il gattone monteiro….speriamo nel prosieguo ma le premesse….

 6
Sottile 10-07-2019 16:10

Ovviamente tie-break perso, l’impresa diventa disperata 😳

 5
JOHN (Guest) 10-07-2019 15:06

siete di un ottimismo mai visto!!Mager vincerà..

 4
Sottile 10-07-2019 13:35

Oggi la vedo dura per Il Mager visto ultimamente 😕

 3
nere 10-07-2019 13:27

Scritto da Vavassori è lo zeman del tennis
Turno molto impegnativo per il mago (che visto i gemiti che emette mentre gioca sembra abbia bisogno della componente vocale per lanciare i suoi incantesimi ).

già impegnativo ma secondo me più o meno sul suo livello. l’anno scorso a marburg ci perse in tre set. ora mager sembra vincere le partite con chi è sotto di lui in classifica e di livello (non a caso arriva sempre più o meno ottavi o quarti nei challenger) ma non ancora al livello dei top100, come continuità (non a livello di exploit singolo). rispetto all’inizio dell’anno sembra un po’ meno brillante, ma vediamo.

 2
Vavassori è lo zeman del tennis (Guest) 10-07-2019 11:07

Turno molto impegnativo per il mago (che visto i gemiti che emette mentre gioca sembra abbia bisogno della componente vocale per lanciare i suoi incantesimi :mrgreen: ).

 1
