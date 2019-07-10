Challenger Braunschweig: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. Gianluca Mager eliminato al tiebreak del terzo set

Gianluca Mager classe 1994
Challenger Braunschweig CH | Terra | e69.280 –
Ottavi di Finale
Öffentliche Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30)
1. [3] Sander Gille / Sem Verbeek vs Fabricio Neis / Fernando Romboli
CH Braunschweig
Sander Gille / Sem Verbeek [3]
7
0
8
Fabricio Neis / Fernando Romboli
5
6
10
Vincitori: NEIS / ROMBOLI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Gille / Verbeek
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
4-1
4-2
df
5-2
6-2
6-3
7-3
8-3
8-4
8-5
8-6
8-7
df
8-8
8-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gille / Verbeek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-5 → 0-6
F. Neis / Romboli
0-4 → 0-5
S. Gille / Verbeek
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
F. Neis / Romboli
0-2 → 0-3
S. Gille / Verbeek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Neis / Romboli
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gille / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
F. Neis / Romboli
5-5 → 6-5
S. Gille / Verbeek
4-5 → 5-5
F. Neis / Romboli
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Gille / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
F. Neis / Romboli
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gille / Verbeek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Neis / Romboli
1-3 → 2-3
S. Gille / Verbeek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Neis / Romboli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Verbeek
0-1 → 1-1
F. Neis / Romboli
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Johannes Haerteis vs Tobias Kamke (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Braunschweig
Johannes Haerteis
5
1
Tobias Kamke
7
6
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
T. Kamke
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Kamke
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Haerteis
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [3] Henri Laaksonen vs Mats Moraing (non prima ore: 14:30)
CH Braunschweig
Henri Laaksonen [3]
4
6
6
Mats Moraing
6
3
4
Vincitore: H. LAAKSONEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
5-3 → 5-4
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
H. Laaksonen
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
4. [1] Casper Ruud vs [WC] Daniel Altmaier (non prima ore: 16:30)
CH Braunschweig
Casper Ruud [1]
6
7
Daniel Altmaier
3
5
Vincitore: C. RUUD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30)
1. Attila Balazs vs Pedro Cachin
CH Braunschweig
Attila Balazs
40
6
4
Pedro Cachin•
40
2
4
Vincitore: A. BALAZS per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Cachin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A. Balazs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-2 → 2-2
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-0 → 4-1
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
2. [16] Marco Trungelliti vs [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano
CH Braunschweig
Marco Trungelliti [16]
2
4
Javier Barranco Cosano
6
6
Vincitore: J. BARRANCO COSANO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Trungelliti
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Trungelliti
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Trungelliti
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Barranco Cosano
1-0 → 1-1
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 2-4
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [11] Gianluca Mager vs [6] Thiago Monteiro
CH Braunschweig
Gianluca Mager [11]
6
6
6
Thiago Monteiro [6]
7
4
7
Vincitore: T. MONTEIRO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
G. Mager
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Mager
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
T. Monteiro
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
ace
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
G. Mager
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [WC] Rudolf Molleker / Nenad Zimonjic vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic
CH Braunschweig
Rudolf Molleker / Nenad Zimonjic
30
5
4
Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic [4]•
40
7
3
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lammons / Sancic
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
3-3 → 4-3
N. Lammons / Sancic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
N. Lammons / Sancic
2-1 → 2-2
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Lammons / Sancic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Lammons / Sancic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 5-7
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
N. Lammons / Sancic
5-4 → 5-5
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
4-4 → 5-4
N. Lammons / Sancic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
N. Lammons / Sancic
4-1 → 4-2
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
N. Lammons / Sancic
2-1 → 3-1
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Lammons / Sancic
1-0 → 1-1
R. Molleker / Zimonjic
0-15
15-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30)
1. Sergio Galdos / Nicholas Monroe vs Steven Diez / Joao Domingues
CH Braunschweig
Sergio Galdos / Nicholas Monroe
2
3
Steven Diez / Joao Domingues
6
6
Vincitori: DIEZ / DOMINGUES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Diez / Domingues
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Galdos / Monroe
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
S. Diez / Domingues
1-5 → 2-5
S. Galdos / Monroe
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Diez / Domingues
1-3 → 1-4
S. Galdos / Monroe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Diez / Domingues
1-1 → 1-2
S. Galdos / Monroe
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Diez / Domingues
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Galdos / Monroe
2-5 → 2-6
S. Diez / Domingues
2-4 → 2-5
S. Galdos / Monroe
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Diez / Domingues
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
S. Galdos / Monroe
1-2 → 2-2
S. Diez / Domingues
1-1 → 1-2
S. Galdos / Monroe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Diez / Domingues
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Jozef Kovalik vs [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp
CH Braunschweig
Jozef Kovalik
6
6
Botic Van de Zandschulp
1
3
Vincitore: J. KOVALIK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Van de Zandschulp
5-3 → 6-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
J. Kovalik
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Van de Zandschulp
4-1 → 5-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-1 → 1-1
3. [9] Lukas Rosol vs [5] Kamil Majchrzak
CH Braunschweig
Lukas Rosol [9]
4
6
6
Kamil Majchrzak [5]
6
4
1
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 3-2
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Rosol
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Rosol
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Kimmer Coppejans vs [WC] Nicola Kuhn / Daniel Masur
CH Braunschweig
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Kimmer Coppejans
6
4
6
Nicola Kuhn / Daniel Masur
4
6
10
Vincitori: KUHN / MASUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
2-4
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
6-8
6-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kuhn / Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
N. Kuhn / Masur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
N. Kuhn / Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
N. Kuhn / Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Kuhn / Masur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
4-4 → 5-4
N. Kuhn / Masur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
4-2 → 4-3
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
3-1 → 4-1
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Blancaneaux / Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Aboliamo i tie break!! 🙂
La psicosi italiana dei tie-break….terribilmente continua. Mager nettamente superiore, ma nei punti decisivi…ahimè…..per non parlare di scelte davvero scellerate di utilizzo della palla corta nei due tie-break. Peccato
Cinque palle break non sfruttate,vogliamo parlare di sfortuna,e diciamo
cosi’.
Poi ogni volta che si arriva al tie-break,sembra che il piu’ delle volte gli italiani,ci arrivino quasi rassegnati.
Qualcuno dira’, ma c’e’ anche l’avversario,io dico bisogna essere dei Killer,altro che balle.
Partita buttata nella spazzatura.
La mia impressione è che a Mager nonostante i progressi indubbi manchi sempre qualcosa a livello di efficienza fisica per sfondare davvero nei 100 ATP. Ogni volta che la lotta si fa intensa insorgono spossatezze o crampi che ne limitano il rendimento. Nel tie finale alcuni dritti spossati mandati a rete debolmente testimoniano quanto detto! L’altro magari era inferiore tecnicamente ma nel finale ha fatto il suo massimo in maniera più rocciosa ed inflessibile prendendo pochi rischi ma con palle mancine basiche e solide sempre pesanti ed angolate. E tornato a fare ciò che non può sbagliare.
peccato partita persa sul filo,bravo monteiro sul punto del 6-5,mager ha commesso 2-3 errori fatali al tie
Che bella partita, peccato per Mager ma complimenti a entrambi.
un vero peccato,ha avuto le sue occasioni e ha anche saputo soffrire,ma con quella ridicola e inutile palla corta si è giocato il match,ma ribadisco che la concetrazione per tutto l’arco della partita rimane ancora il suo tallone d’achille perchè tecnicmante ribadisco che è superiore a Monteiro
Mager in campo ha un solo nemico cioè la sua concentrazione perchè se gioca a dovere è di un livello superiore rispetto a Monteiro..
break a 0 sul 3-2 per mager. 🙂
Mager vincerà, inutile che dite il contrario così come QUINZI a Perugia
strano tennista Mager,sembra che si accende e si spegne nel giro di un minuto..
Magerino ha perso il primo set da vero polletto amburghese…mancando il set point banalmente e giocando un tie break da topolino contro il gattone monteiro….speriamo nel prosieguo ma le premesse….
Ovviamente tie-break perso, l’impresa diventa disperata 😳
siete di un ottimismo mai visto!!Mager vincerà..
Oggi la vedo dura per Il Mager visto ultimamente 😕
già impegnativo ma secondo me più o meno sul suo livello. l’anno scorso a marburg ci perse in tre set. ora mager sembra vincere le partite con chi è sotto di lui in classifica e di livello (non a caso arriva sempre più o meno ottavi o quarti nei challenger) ma non ancora al livello dei top100, come continuità (non a livello di exploit singolo). rispetto all’inizio dell’anno sembra un po’ meno brillante, ma vediamo.
Turno molto impegnativo per il mago (che visto i gemiti che emette mentre gioca sembra abbia bisogno della componente vocale per lanciare i suoi incantesimi ).