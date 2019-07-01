Wimbledon 2019 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Fuori Naomi Osaka e Alexander Zverev

01/07/2019 18:56 121 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
N. Djokovic SRB vs P. Kohlschreiber GER

Slam Wimbledon
N. Djokovic [1]
6
7
6
P. Kohlschreiber
3
5
3
Vincitore: N. Djokovic
Y. Putintseva KAZ vs N. Osaka JPN

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Putintseva
7
6
N. Osaka [2]
6
2
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva
K. Edmund GBR vs J. Munar ESP

Slam Wimbledon
K. Edmund [30]
6
6
6
J. Munar
4
4
4
Vincitore: K. Edmund
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Halep ROU vs A. Sasnovich BLR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Halep [7]
6
7
A. Sasnovich
4
5
Vincitore: S. Halep
J. Vesely CZE vs A. Zverev GER

Slam Wimbledon
J. Vesely
4
6
6
7
A. Zverev [6]
6
3
2
5
Vincitore: J. Vesely
V. Williams USA vs C Gauff USA

Slam Wimbledon
V. Williams
4
4
C Gauff
6
6
Vincitore: C Gauff
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
S. Wawrinka SUI vs R. Bemelmans BEL

Slam Wimbledon
S. Wawrinka [22]
6
6
6
R. Bemelmans
3
2
2
Vincitore: S. Wawrinka
L. Zhu CHN vs Ka. Pliskova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
L. Zhu
2
6
Ka. Pliskova [3]
6
7
Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova
T. Fabbiano ITA vs S. Tsitsipas GRE

Slam Wimbledon
T. Fabbiano
6
3
6
6
6
S. Tsitsipas [7]
4
6
4
7
3
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
C. Wozniacki DEN vs S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Slam Wimbledon
C. Wozniacki [14]
None
5
S. Sorribes Tormo
None
4
Vincitore: C. Wozniacki
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
K. Anderson RSA vs P. Herbert FRA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Anderson [4]
6
6
6
P. Herbert
3
4
2
Vincitore: K. Anderson
M. Rybarikova SVK vs A. Sabalenka BLR

Slam Wimbledon
M. Rybarikova
6
6
A. Sabalenka [10]
2
4
Vincitore: M. Rybarikova
K. Ahn USA vs A. Sevastova LAT

Slam Wimbledon
K. Ahn
3
4
A. Sevastova [12]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Sevastova
U. Humbert FRA vs G. Monfils FRA

Slam Wimbledon
U. Humbert
None
6
3
6
7
3
G. Monfils [16]
None
7
6
4
5
0
Vincitore: U. Humbert
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
C. McNally USA vs H. Watson GBR

Slam Wimbledon
C. McNally
6
2
H. Watson
7
6
Vincitore: H. Watson
F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs V. Pospisil CAN

Slam Wimbledon
F. Auger-Aliassime [19]
5
6
6
6
V. Pospisil
7
2
4
3
Vincitore: F. Auger-Aliassime
P. Gunneswaran IND vs M. Raonic CAN

Slam Wimbledon
P. Gunneswaran
6
4
2
M. Raonic [15]
7
6
6
Vincitore: M. Raonic
A. Cornet FRA vs V. Azarenka BLR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Cornet
4
4
V. Azarenka
6
6
Vincitore: V. Azarenka
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Svitolina UKR vs D. Gavrilova AUS

Slam Wimbledon
E. Svitolina [8]
7
6
D. Gavrilova
5
0
Vincitore: E. Svitolina
K. Khachanov RUS vs S. Kwon KOR

Slam Wimbledon
K. Khachanov [10]
7
6
4
7
S. Kwon
6
4
6
5
Vincitore: K. Khachanov
D. Medvedev RUS vs P. Lorenzi ITA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Medvedev [11]
6
7
7
P. Lorenzi
3
6
6
Vincitore: D. Medvedev
S-W. Hsieh TPE vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Slam Wimbledon
S-W. Hsieh [28]
6
6
J. Ostapenko
2
2
Vincitore: S-W. Hsieh
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Gojowczyk GER vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Slam Wimbledon
P. Gojowczyk
3
2
3
R. Bautista Agut [23]
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut
A. Schmiedlova SVK vs M. Puig PUR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Schmiedlova
7
4
5
M. Puig
5
6
7
Vincitore: M. Puig
D. Collins USA vs Z. Diyas KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
D. Collins
6
7
Z. Diyas
3
5
Vincitore: D. Collins
L. Sonego ITA vs M. Granollers ESP

Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego
6
4
4
M. Granollers
7
6
6
Vincitore: M. Granollers
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Hercog SLO vs V. Kuzmova SVK

Slam Wimbledon
P. Hercog
4
7
7
V. Kuzmova
6
6
5
Vincitore: P. Hercog
M. Buzarnescu ROU vs J. Pegula USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Buzarnescu
6
6
J. Pegula
4
4
Vincitore: M. Buzarnescu
H. Hurkacz POL vs D. Lajovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
H. Hurkacz
6
4
6
6
D. Lajovic [32]
3
6
4
4
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
R. Carballes Baena ESP vs M. Kecmanovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
R. Carballes Baena
6
3
3
1
M. Kecmanovic
2
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Kecmanovic
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
C-M. Stebe GER vs R. Opelka USA

Slam Wimbledon
C-M. Stebe
3
6
1
R. Opelka
6
7
6
Vincitore: R. Opelka
K. Muchova CZE vs A. Krunic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
K. Muchova
7
6
A. Krunic
5
2
Vincitore: K. Muchova
A. Arnaboldi ITA vs I. Karlovic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
A. Arnaboldi
4
4
6
I. Karlovic
6
6
7
Vincitore: I. Karlovic
D. Jakupovic SLO vs K. Flipkens BEL

Slam Wimbledon
D. Jakupovic
1
3
K. Flipkens
6
6
Vincitore: K. Flipkens
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Yastremska UKR vs C. Giorgi ITA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Yastremska
6
6
C. Giorgi
3
3
Vincitore: D. Yastremska
E. Gulbis LAT vs L. Mayer ARG

Slam Wimbledon
E. Gulbis
1
6
2
L. Mayer
6
7
6
Vincitore: L. Mayer
P. Carreno Busta ESP vs A. Popyrin AUS

Slam Wimbledon
P. Carreno Busta
6
5
2
A. Popyrin
7
7
6
Vincitore: A. Popyrin
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Bouzkova CZE vs M. Barthel GER

Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova
6
6
M. Barthel
3
3
Vincitore: M. Bouzkova
S. Darcis BEL vs M. Zverev GER

Slam Wimbledon
S. Darcis
6
6
6
M. Zverev
2
4
4
Vincitore: S. Darcis
V. Kudermetova RUS vs Y. Bonaventure BEL

Slam Wimbledon
V. Kudermetova
6
6
Y. Bonaventure
2
4
Vincitore: V. Kudermetova
J. Chardy FRA vs M. Klizan SVK

Slam Wimbledon
J. Chardy
3
6
6
6
M. Klizan
6
0
3
4
Vincitore: J. Chardy
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Gasparyan RUS vs A. Friedsam GER

Slam Wimbledon
M. Gasparyan
6
6
A. Friedsam
4
4
Vincitore: M. Gasparyan
D. Kudla USA vs M. Jaziri TUN

Slam Wimbledon
D. Kudla
6
6
6
M. Jaziri
4
1
3
Vincitore: D. Kudla
A. Potapova RUS vs J. Teichmann SUI

Slam Wimbledon
A. Potapova
2
6
6
J. Teichmann
6
4
1
Vincitore: A. Potapova
R. Peterson SWE vs Y. Wickmayer BEL

Slam Wimbledon
R. Peterson
4
3
Y. Wickmayer
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Giron USA vs F. Lopez ESP

Slam Wimbledon
M. Giron
4
2
4
F. Lopez
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. Lopez
I. Swiatek POL vs V. Golubic SUI

Slam Wimbledon
I. Swiatek
2
6
V. Golubic
6
7
Vincitore: V. Golubic
P. Cuevas URU vs D. Dzumhur BIH

Slam Wimbledon
P. Cuevas
4
7
2
6
6
D. Dzumhur
6
6
6
4
2
Vincitore: P. Cuevas
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Kenin USA vs A. Sharma AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Kenin [27]
6
6
A. Sharma
4
2
Vincitore: S. Kenin
S. Rogers USA vs A. Kontaveit EST

Slam Wimbledon
S. Rogers
0
6
4
A. Kontaveit [20]
6
3
6
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
J. Kovalik SVK vs R. Haase NED

Slam Wimbledon
J. Kovalik
1
3
1
R. Haase
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Haase
B. Paire FRA vs J. Londero ARG

Slam Wimbledon
B. Paire [28]
4
6
6
7
J. Londero
6
4
4
6
Vincitore: B. Paire
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Tipsarevic SRB vs Y. Nishioka JPN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Tipsarevic
6
6
6
5
6
Y. Nishioka
4
7
2
7
2
Vincitore: J. Tipsarevic
M. Vondrousova CZE vs M. Brengle USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Vondrousova [16]
4
4
M. Brengle
6
6
Vincitore: M. Brengle
G. Dimitrov BUL vs C. Moutet FRA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Dimitrov
6
6
6
3
1
C. Moutet
2
3
7
6
6
Vincitore: C. Moutet
S. Zhang CHN vs C. Garcia FRA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Zhang
6
6
C. Garcia [23]
4
0
Vincitore: S. Zhang
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Pera USA vs M. Sakkari GRE

Slam Wimbledon
B. Pera
6
3
M. Sakkari [31]
7
6
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
A. Seppi ITA vs N. Jarry CHI

Slam Wimbledon
A. Seppi
6
6
6
6
N. Jarry
3
7
1
2
Vincitore: A. Seppi
K. Majchrzak POL vs F. Verdasco ESP

Slam Wimbledon
K. Majchrzak
4
4
4
F. Verdasco
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. Verdasco
A. Tomljanovic AUS vs D. Kasatkina RUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Tomljanovic
6
6
D. Kasatkina [29]
3
1
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Keys USA vs L. Kumkhum THA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Keys [17]
6
6
L. Kumkhum
3
2
Vincitore: M. Keys
P. Martic CRO vs J. Brady USA

Slam Wimbledon
P. Martic [24]
3
6
6
J. Brady
6
3
4
Vincitore: P. Martic
M. Copil ROU vs G. Pella ARG

Slam Wimbledon
M. Copil
6
7
3
4
G. Pella [26]
7
5
6
6
Vincitore: G. Pella
B. Klahn USA vs D. Goffin BEL

Slam Wimbledon
B. Klahn
4
4
4
D. Goffin [21]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Goffin
121 commenti. Lasciane uno!

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
Spider 99 (Guest) 01-07-2019 21:11

Ostapenko a dir poco vergognosa, se penso che ha vinto Parigi non ci credo…Dimitrov molto male, non può perdere da 2-0 sopra con moutet…male Anche Monfils contro il giovane 1998 Ugo humbert…

marvar (Guest) 01-07-2019 21:02

Ma come è possibile perdere 3-0 a zero con Granollers……????

Fede-rer 01-07-2019 20:57

Scritto da Giuliano da Viareggio

Scritto da Spider 99

Scritto da Carramba
E Nole se la ride….

Esatto, il serbo se la ride alla grande perché La parte alta ha perso due fra i più forti ( sulla carta). Cmque Nole ha una costanza di rendimento tale da rendere estremamente improbabile una sua uscita prematura. Al prossimo turno mi pare avrà FAA che è stato sfortunato a trovare Nole
Già al secondo match.

Non so se e’ vero che al secondo turno avremo FAA-Djoko, se e’ vero non vorrei fosse il contrario, vale a dire che il serbo ha avuto la sfortuna di trovare il canadese al secondo turno!

Io sinceramente vedo Nole in finale in carrozza.. Oggi sono usciti subito Tsitsipas e Zverev che erano tra i pochi avversari credibili nella sua parte di tabellone.. Zverev non era un grande ostacolo ma può sempre imbroccare la giornata di grazia.. Tsitsipas ha sempre la tendenza a partire come un diesel negli slam e giocare maluccio ai primi turni (come al RG contro Dellien), se però supera i primi turni sale di rendimento e fiducia e diventa pericoloso. Auger Aliassime è forse il Next Gen più quadrato e convincente ma non penso assolutamente che per ora abbia lo spessore per impensierire Nole..

Gaz (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:56

Scritto da Gaz

Scritto da DYLAN1998

Scritto da Gaz

Scritto da Dad
Molto bene Putintseva e dimostrazione da parte della Osaka di come NON si gioca sull’erba.

Come si fa’a mettere Osaka vincente torneo.
Una tennista in un momento di vuoto su una superficie non sua.
Ma piuttosto mettete Rybarikova,Keys,Kenin,Azarenka,fate anche il colpo a sensazione,ma Osaka perche’?Dio bono.
Mi ha sorpreso la sconfitta della Vondrousova.
Mcnally non e’riuscita a superare una tennista che se prende confidenza qui’diventa ostica.
Rimane il bel risultato delle qualificazioni con la quale dovrebbe arrivare tra le 150wta.

Tu avresti messo Osaka vincente allo US Open 2018?

O

Ovviamente no.
Ma sono due cose diverse.
Quello fu’un fulmine a ciel sereno che sorprese tutti per le modalita’anche se come Ostapenko a suo tempo e come Yastremska o Anisimova oggi era una tennista in attesa della consacrazione.
Oggi discorso diverso,la giapponese era facilmente preventivabile che non sarebbe stata protagonista,e’una tennista al momento non a posto con se stessa,i risultati degli ultimi mesi sono evidenti.
Che senso ha prenderla adesso che e’vuota solo perche’ha vinto due slam di tra agosto e gennaio.
Tiriamo la lenza?

tello (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:54

Restando alle due sconfitte riportate nel titolo, dirò, anche se non è elegante, che mi fa particolarmente piacere quella patita dal tedesco. Proprio gli slam non sono per lui…Mentre mi dispiace quella patita dal fratello, che ho sempre preferito, il quale indubbiamente è in un momentaccio.

Carramba (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:53

@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#2374686)

Kudla al secondo

giucar 01-07-2019 20:52

Scritto da Giuliano da Viareggio

Scritto da giucar
Hsieh ti amo, grazie per aver eliminato la Ostapenko.

ERA PREVEDIBILISSIMO QUESTORISULTATO…OSTAPENKO: IL GRANDE BLUFF!!!

Vederla perdete così nettamente e vederla sbagliare così tanto fa troppo godere.

Timea 01-07-2019 20:47

Facciamo prima a mandare direttamente in finale Djokovic. Anderson e Raonic sono quelli potenzialmente più pericolosi, ma entrambi reduci da infortuni quindi non credo possano offrire molta resistenza alla lunga, Khachanov e Medvedev sono le teste di serie più alte ma non stanno giocando per niente bene questo periodo e quindi non mi meraviglierei di una loro uscita prematura. Rimangono wawrinka, che è in fiducia e vuole far bene nell’unico slam che gli manca nel palmares ma sull’erba non ha mai fatto niente di che, e il giovane Aliassimme che è l’unico che sta avendo una certa continuità di risultati ma non è ancora pronto e soprattutto non 3 set su 5. Prevedo dunque Nole in finale con il rischio di non lasciare per strada nemmeno una goccia di sudore.

ARROW 22 (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:46

Scritto da giucar
Hsieh ti amo, grazie per aver eliminato la Ostapenko.

Magnifico risultato !!!!!!

cataflic (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:46

Gauff…passaggio di consegne epocale… 😀

Gaz (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:41

Scritto da DYLAN1998

Scritto da Gaz

Scritto da Dad
Molto bene Putintseva e dimostrazione da parte della Osaka di come NON si gioca sull’erba.

Come si fa’a mettere Osaka vincente torneo.
Una tennista in un momento di vuoto su una superficie non sua.
Ma piuttosto mettete Rybarikova,Keys,Kenin,Azarenka,fate anche il colpo a sensazione,ma Osaka perche’?Dio bono.
Mi ha sorpreso la sconfitta della Vondrousova.
Mcnally non e’riuscita a superare una tennista che se prende confidenza qui’diventa ostica.
Rimane il bel risultato delle qualificazioni con la quale dovrebbe arrivare tra le 150wta.

Tu avresti messo Osaka vincente allo US Open 2018?

O

Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:41

Scritto da giucar
Hsieh ti amo, grazie per aver eliminato la Ostapenko.

ERA PREVEDIBILISSIMO QUESTORISULTATO…OSTAPENKO: IL GRANDE BLUFF!!!

Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:40

Scritto da Spider 99

Scritto da Carramba
E Nole se la ride….

Esatto, il serbo se la ride alla grande perché La parte alta ha perso due fra i più forti ( sulla carta). Cmque Nole ha una costanza di rendimento tale da rendere estremamente improbabile una sua uscita prematura. Al prossimo turno mi pare avrà FAA che è stato sfortunato a trovare Nole
Già al secondo match.

Non so se e’ vero che al secondo turno avremo FAA-Djoko, se e’ vero non vorrei fosse il contrario, vale a dire che il serbo ha avuto la sfortuna di trovare il canadese al secondo turno!

Sottile 01-07-2019 20:38

Sorprende anche la netta vittoria della Gauff su V. Williams. La nipote ha battuto la nonna 😉

kas (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:36

Affondato Dimitrov, dopo aver buscato l’ennesimo break. Moutet serve 4-0… anche se l’upset più eclatante di oggi resta quello di Vesely-Zverev.

sonia609 01-07-2019 20:36

Il giovane moutet sta facendo fuori anche dimitrov rimontando da 2 set a 0

Giuli 01-07-2019 20:36

Fuori anche Bambolotta,Conangirl e Venus W

Tony_65 (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:33

Scritto da Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry

Scritto da Tony_65

Scritto da Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry
Dove si vede Wimbledon ? sky sport , supertennis o Eurosport?

sport zone

Grazie , alla fine l ho vista su un canale Brasiliano …. hehe….
match P A Z Z E s CO

Fabbiano è in gran forma sull’erba l’aveva dimostrato già contro Querrey in semi la scorsa settimana. Speriamo anche Berrettini possa confermare lo stato di forma…

Pistol_Pete (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:33

3 set a 0 da Granollers NO! Ti prego!

giucar 01-07-2019 20:32

Hsieh ti amo, grazie per aver eliminato la Ostapenko.

borsir (Guest) 01-07-2019 20:30

Veselj fa fuori zverev e Bolelli lo ha pescato in qualifica ……..

 101
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)