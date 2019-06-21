Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Eastbourne: Il Tabellone di Quali. Thomas Fabbiano presente

21/06/2019 22:23 1 commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

(1) Londero, Juan Ignacio ARG vs Andreozzi, Guido ARG
(Alt) De Schepper, Kenny FRA vs (7) Fabbiano, Thomas ITA

(2) Kudla, Denis USA vs Masur, Daniel GER
(WC) Ward, James GBR vs (5) Harris, Lloyd RSA

(3) Rublev, Andrey RUS vs Purcell, Max AUS
(WC) Jubb, Paul GBR vs (8) Istomin, Denis UZB

(4) Bublik, Alexander KAZ vs Diez, Steven CAN
Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son USA vs (6) Sandgren, Tennys USA

1 commento

Elios (Guest) 21-06-2019 22:32

Con 2 terraioli dovrebbe farcela. Il primo turno con il bombardiere francese nasconde le sue insidie.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!