ATP London / Queens Club 500 | Erba | e2.081.830 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Eastbourne: Il Tabellone di Quali. Thomas Fabbiano presente
21/06/2019 22:23 1 commento
(1) Londero, Juan Ignacio vs Andreozzi, Guido
(Alt) De Schepper, Kenny vs (7) Fabbiano, Thomas
(2) Kudla, Denis vs Masur, Daniel
(WC) Ward, James vs (5) Harris, Lloyd
(3) Rublev, Andrey vs Purcell, Max
(WC) Jubb, Paul vs (8) Istomin, Denis
(4) Bublik, Alexander vs Diez, Steven
Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs (6) Sandgren, Tennys
1 commento
Con 2 terraioli dovrebbe farcela. Il primo turno con il bombardiere francese nasconde le sue insidie.