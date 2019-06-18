Challenger Bratislava: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Fuori all’esordio Pietro Rondoni (VIDEO)

Pietro Rondoni nella foto
1. Sekou Bangoura vs [Q] Michael Vrbensky
CH Bratislava
Sekou Bangoura
6
7
Michael Vrbensky
4
5
Vincitore: S. BANGOURA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Bangoura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
M. Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Vrbensky
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
S. Bangoura
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
S. Bangoura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
S. Bangoura
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [13] Mohamed Safwat vs Ben Patael
CH Bratislava
Mohamed Safwat [13]
6
6
Ben Patael
2
1
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Safwat
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
B. Patael
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
B. Patael
15-0
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic vs [4] Gerard Granollers / Goncalo Oliveira (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Bratislava
Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic
7
6
Gerard Granollers / Goncalo Oliveira [4]
6
3
Vincitori: LAMMONS / SANCIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lammons / Sancic
5-3 → 6-3
G. Granollers / Oliveira
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
N. Lammons / Sancic
3-3 → 4-3
G. Granollers / Oliveira
3-2 → 3-3
N. Lammons / Sancic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Granollers / Oliveira
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Sancic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Granollers / Oliveira
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Sancic
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Lammons / Sancic
5-6 → 6-6
G. Granollers / Oliveira
5-5 → 5-6
N. Lammons / Sancic
4-5 → 5-5
G. Granollers / Oliveira
4-4 → 4-5
N. Lammons / Sancic
3-4 → 4-4
G. Granollers / Oliveira
3-3 → 3-4
N. Lammons / Sancic
2-3 → 3-3
G. Granollers / Oliveira
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Sancic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Granollers / Oliveira
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Sancic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
G. Granollers / Oliveira
0-0 → 0-1
4. Marcelo Arevalo vs [2] Henri Laaksonen
CH Bratislava
Marcelo Arevalo
6
4
6
Henri Laaksonen [2]
2
6
1
Vincitore: M. AREVALO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
M. Arevalo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
3-1 → 4-1
H. Laaksonen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-0 → 3-1
M. Arevalo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Arevalo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
H. Laaksonen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Arevalo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
5-2 → 6-2
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
5. Ricardo Ojeda Lara vs [8] Norbert Gombos (non prima ore: 16:30)
CH Bratislava
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
3
2
Norbert Gombos [8]
6
6
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
R. Ojeda Lara
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 1-5
R. Ojeda Lara
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jiri Lehecka vs [Q] Lucas Gerch
CH Bratislava
Jiri Lehecka
4
4
Lucas Gerch
6
6
Vincitore: L. GERCH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Lehecka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Aslan Karatsev vs [11] Zdenek Kolar
CH Bratislava
Aslan Karatsev
2
6
Zdenek Kolar [11]
6
7
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Z. Kolar
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
Z. Kolar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 1-3
3. [3] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Peter Heller / Sergio Martos Gornes (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Bratislava
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [3]
6
6
Peter Heller / Sergio Martos Gornes
3
4
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-4 → 6-4
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
4-3 → 5-3
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
4-2 → 4-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
3-2 → 4-2
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
3-1 → 3-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-1 → 3-1
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
2-0 → 2-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
5-2 → 5-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
3-1 → 4-1
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
3-0 → 3-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
P. Heller / Martos Gornes
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [12] Lucas Miedler vs [WC] Lukas Klein (non prima ore: 14:30)
CH Bratislava
Lucas Miedler [12]
6
4
7
Lukas Klein
4
6
5
Vincitore: L. MIEDLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Klein
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Klein
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Klein
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
L. Klein
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Miedler
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
L. Klein
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
L. Klein
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
5. Jeremy Jahn / Aslan Karatsev vs Mohamed Safwat / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
CH Bratislava
Jeremy Jahn / Aslan Karatsev
7
4
13
Mohamed Safwat / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
5
6
11
Vincitori: JAHN / KARATSEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Jahn / Karatsev
1-0
1-1
2-1
2-2
df
3-2
3-3
3-4
4-4
4-5
4-6
5-6
6-6
7-6
7-7
ace
7-8
8-8
9-8
9-9
9-10
10-10
11-10
11-11
12-11
df
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Jahn / Karatsev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Safwat / Weissborn
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Jahn / Karatsev
2-4 → 3-4
M. Safwat / Weissborn
2-3 → 2-4
J. Jahn / Karatsev
2-2 → 2-3
M. Safwat / Weissborn
2-1 → 2-2
J. Jahn / Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Safwat / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Jahn / Karatsev
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Safwat / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
J. Jahn / Karatsev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
M. Safwat / Weissborn
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Jahn / Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Safwat / Weissborn
4-3 → 4-4
J. Jahn / Karatsev
3-3 → 4-3
M. Safwat / Weissborn
3-2 → 3-3
J. Jahn / Karatsev
2-2 → 3-2
M. Safwat / Weissborn
2-1 → 2-2
J. Jahn / Karatsev
1-1 → 2-1
M. Safwat / Weissborn
1-0 → 1-1
J. Jahn / Karatsev
0-0 → 1-0
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jonas Forejtek vs [ITF] Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [ITF] Pietro Rondoni vs Benjamin Hassan
CH Bratislava
Pietro Rondoni
6
3
4
Benjamin Hassan
2
6
6
Vincitore: B. HASSAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Rondoni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
B. Hassan
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
P. Rondoni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
P. Rondoni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Hassan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
P. Rondoni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Hassan
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Rondoni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Rondoni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
B. Hassan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
B. Hassan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Rondoni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. Hassan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [7] Attila Balazs vs [ITF] Jeroen Vanneste (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Bratislava
Attila Balazs [7]
7
6
Jeroen Vanneste
6
3
Vincitore: A. BALAZS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Balazs
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
J. Vanneste
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
ace
6-6 → 7-6
J. Vanneste
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
J. Vanneste
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Vanneste
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Vanneste
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 1-2
J. Vanneste
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
4. [WC] Ivo Klec / Dominik Sproch vs [Alt] Vit Kopriva / Michael Vrbensky
CH Bratislava
Ivo Klec / Dominik Sproch
7
6
Vit Kopriva / Michael Vrbensky
6
0
Vincitori: KLEC / SPROCH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Klec / Sproch
5-0 → 6-0
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
4-0 → 5-0
I. Klec / Sproch
3-0 → 4-0
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
I. Klec / Sproch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
ace
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
6-5 → 6-6
I. Klec / Sproch
5-5 → 6-5
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
df
4-5 → 5-5
I. Klec / Sproch
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
4-3 → 4-4
I. Klec / Sproch
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
I. Klec / Sproch
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
2-1 → 2-2
I. Klec / Sproch
1-1 → 2-1
V. Kopriva / Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
I. Klec / Sproch
0-0 → 1-0
2 commenti
Game disastroso di Rondoni al servizio sul 4-4: filotto di gratuiti, uno un calcio di rigore
Andamento abbastanza curioso, mai avrei pensato che Rondoni potesse fare match con Hassan, si è ritrovato 6-2 1-0 e servizio, con Hassan che ha regalato il break di inizio secondo set con due errori da amatore 🙄