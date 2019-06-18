Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Fuori all’esordio Pietro Rondoni (VIDEO)

18/06/2019 19:02 2 commenti
Pietro Rondoni nella foto
Pietro Rondoni nella foto

SVK Challenger Bratislava CH | Terra | e69.280 – 1° 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sekou Bangoura USA vs [Q] Michael Vrbensky CZE

CH Bratislava
Sekou Bangoura
6
7
Michael Vrbensky
4
5
Vincitore: S. BANGOURA
Mostra dettagli

2. [13] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Ben Patael ISR

CH Bratislava
Mohamed Safwat [13]
6
6
Ben Patael
2
1
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
Mostra dettagli

3. Nathaniel Lammons USA / Antonio Sancic CRO vs [4] Gerard Granollers ESP / Goncalo Oliveira POR (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Bratislava
Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic
7
6
Gerard Granollers / Goncalo Oliveira [4]
6
3
Vincitori: LAMMONS / SANCIC
Mostra dettagli

4. Marcelo Arevalo ESA vs [2] Henri Laaksonen SUI

CH Bratislava
Marcelo Arevalo
6
4
6
Henri Laaksonen [2]
2
6
1
Vincitore: M. AREVALO
Mostra dettagli

5. Ricardo Ojeda Lara ESP vs [8] Norbert Gombos SVK (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH Bratislava
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
3
2
Norbert Gombos [8]
6
6
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Mostra dettagli


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [Q] Lucas Gerch GER

CH Bratislava
Jiri Lehecka
4
4
Lucas Gerch
6
6
Vincitore: L. GERCH
Mostra dettagli

2. Aslan Karatsev RUS vs [11] Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH Bratislava
Aslan Karatsev
2
6
Zdenek Kolar [11]
6
7
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Peter Heller GER / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Bratislava
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [3]
6
6
Peter Heller / Sergio Martos Gornes
3
4
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Mostra dettagli

4. [12] Lucas Miedler AUT vs [WC] Lukas Klein SVK (non prima ore: 14:30)

CH Bratislava
Lucas Miedler [12]
6
4
7
Lukas Klein
4
6
5
Vincitore: L. MIEDLER
Mostra dettagli

5. Jeremy Jahn GER / Aslan Karatsev RUS vs Mohamed Safwat EGY / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

CH Bratislava
Jeremy Jahn / Aslan Karatsev
7
4
13
Mohamed Safwat / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
5
6
11
Vincitori: JAHN / KARATSEV
Mostra dettagli


Court 9 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jonas Forejtek CZE vs [ITF] Skander Mansouri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [ITF] Pietro Rondoni ITA vs Benjamin Hassan GER

CH Bratislava
Pietro Rondoni
6
3
4
Benjamin Hassan
2
6
6
Vincitore: B. HASSAN
Mostra dettagli

3. [7] Attila Balazs HUN vs [ITF] Jeroen Vanneste BEL (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Bratislava
Attila Balazs [7]
7
6
Jeroen Vanneste
6
3
Vincitore: A. BALAZS
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Ivo Klec SVK / Dominik Sproch SVK vs [Alt] Vit Kopriva CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

CH Bratislava
Ivo Klec / Dominik Sproch
7
6
Vit Kopriva / Michael Vrbensky
6
0
Vincitori: KLEC / SPROCH
Mostra dettagli

2 commenti

IlSola (Guest) 18-06-2019 13:54

Game disastroso di Rondoni al servizio sul 4-4: filotto di gratuiti, uno un calcio di rigore

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
luca14 (Guest) 18-06-2019 13:23

Andamento abbastanza curioso, mai avrei pensato che Rondoni potesse fare match con Hassan, si è ritrovato 6-2 1-0 e servizio, con Hassan che ha regalato il break di inizio secondo set con due errori da amatore 🙄

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!