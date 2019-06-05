Italiani ATP, Copertina, Generica

Fabio Fognini nella storia del tennis italiano. Da lunedì prossimo sarà in top ten

05/06/2019 02:38 1 commento
Fabio Fognini sarà ufficialmente lunedì prossimo nella top ten del Ranking ATP.
Nella classifica live l’azzurro è al momento al decimo posto. L’unico a poterlo insidiare era Stanislas Wawrinka, che però avrebbe dovuto addirittura vincere il torneo per scavalcare l’azzurro. Invece è stato eliminato nei quarti dal connazionale Roger Federer.

Fognini è il terzo italiano dell’era open ad entrare in top ten.
In passato sono stati infatti due i giocatori italiani a raggiungere tale traguardo da quando è stata istituito il ranking ATP nel 1973. Il migliore degli azzurri nell’era open, è Adriano Panatta, giunto al numero 4 nel 1976, l’anno della conquista degli Internazionali d’Italia e del Roland Garros. Dietro di lui c’è Corrado Barazzutti, salito fino al numero 7 nel 1978.

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
12355
12355
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
2
3, +1
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
6670
5950
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
3
2, -1
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
6665
7945
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
4
5, +1
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
4360
4360
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
5
6, +1
Best: 6
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
4215
4080
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
6
7, +1
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
4040
3860
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
7
4, -3
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3845
4685
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-1200 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
8
8, 0
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
3565
3745
-
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
9
11, +2
Best: 11
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2980
2800
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
10
12, +2
Best: 11
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2785
2785
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
11
10, -1
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
2715
2895
-
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
12
9, -3
Best: 3
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
2695
3235
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
13
14, +1
Best: 14
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
2625
2625
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
14
15, +1
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
2525
2525
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
15
13, -2
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
2395
2710
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
16
17, +1
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
2055
1965
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
17
16, -1
Best: 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1970
1970
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
18
18, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
1960
1960
-
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
19
28, +9
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
1715
1365
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
20
21, +1
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
1690
1690
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
21
22, +1
Best: 22
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
1482
1482
-
-
22
23, +1
Best: 21
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
1455
1460
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
23
20, -3
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
1440
1755
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
24
25, +1
Best: 24
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1410
1410
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -65 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
25
24, -1
Best: 20
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1390
1425
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
26
26, 0
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
1340
1385
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
27
32, +5
Best: 29
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
1329
1314
+90 (Terzo turno), +10 (R64)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
28
38, +10
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1303
1168
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
29
30, +1
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1280
1325
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
30
31, +1
Best: 31
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
1275
1320
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
31
35, +4
Best: 23
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1271
1226
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
32
36, +4
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1270
1225
+45 (QF)
Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
33
37, +4
Best: 33
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
1240
1201
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Sydney Q (07-01-2019)
34
29, -5
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
1235
1325
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
35
27, -8
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1235
1370
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
36
34, -2
Best: 29
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
1230
1230
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
37
33, -4
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1190
1235
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
38
45, +7
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
1170
1035
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
39
19, -20
Best: 16
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
1130
1840
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
40
40, 0
Best: 40
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
1101
1101
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
41
42, +1
Best: 40
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
1090
1055
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
42
39, -3
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1080
1125
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
43
47, +4
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
1028
983
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
44
48, +4
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1011
976
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
45
43, -2
Best: 36
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
1008
1053
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
46
46, 0
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
997
997
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
47
51, +4
Best: 39
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
955
955
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
48
68, +20
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
940
770
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
49
41, -8
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
940
1065
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -110 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
50
49, -1
Best: 41
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
940
975
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
1 commento

Uacha Picha 05-06-2019 02:43

Complimenti Fabio.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!