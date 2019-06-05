Fabio Fognini nella storia del tennis italiano. Da lunedì prossimo sarà in top ten

Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.10 ATP da lunedì prossimo
Fabio Fognini sarà ufficialmente lunedì prossimo nella top ten del Ranking ATP.
Nella classifica live l’azzurro è al momento al decimo posto. L’unico a poterlo insidiare era Stanislas Wawrinka, che però avrebbe dovuto addirittura vincere il torneo per scavalcare l’azzurro. Invece è stato eliminato nei quarti dal connazionale Roger Federer.
Fognini è il terzo italiano dell’era open ad entrare in top ten.
In passato sono stati infatti due i giocatori italiani a raggiungere tale traguardo da quando è stata istituito il ranking ATP nel 1973. Il migliore degli azzurri nell’era open, è Adriano Panatta, giunto al numero 4 nel 1976, l’anno della conquista degli Internazionali d’Italia e del Roland Garros. Dietro di lui c’è Corrado Barazzutti, salito fino al numero 7 nel 1978.
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
5
6, +1
Best: 6
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-1200 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
9
11, +2
Best: 11
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
10
12, +2
Best: 11
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
13
14, +1
Best: 14
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
21
22, +1
Best: 22
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -65 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
27
32, +5
Best: 29
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+90 (Terzo turno), +10 (R64)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
30
31, +1
Best: 31
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
+45 (QF)
Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Sydney Q (07-01-2019)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
38
45, +7
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -110 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
1 commento
Complimenti Fabio.