Roland Garros: Qualificazioni. LIVE i risultati del Day 2

Risultati dal Roland Garros
Roland Garros Qualificazioni – 1° Turno
Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Mathias Bourgue vs Matteo Viola
GS Roland Garros
Mathias Bourgue
4
6
6
Matteo Viola
6
1
3
Vincitore: Mathias Bourgue
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Mathias Bourgue
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Matteo Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Matteo Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Matteo Viola
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
Mathias Bourgue
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Matteo Viola
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Mathias Bourgue
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
Matteo Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Matteo Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Matteo Viola
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
Matteo Viola
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Mathias Bourgue
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Matteo Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Mathias Bourgue
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Matteo Viola
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Mathias Bourgue
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Andrea Arnaboldi
GS Roland Garros
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
15
5
Andrea Arnaboldi•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Andrea Arnaboldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
4-2 → 5-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
2-0 → 3-0
Andrea Arnaboldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Greet Minnen vs Margot Yerolymos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Basak Eraydin vs Elsa Jacquemot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bernarda Pera vs Alizé Lim
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Tennys Sandgren vs Yosuke Watanuki
GS Roland Garros
Tennys Sandgren [1]
6
6
Yosuke Watanuki
2
4
Vincitore: Tennys Sandgren
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Yosuke Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
Yosuke Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
Tennys Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Yosuke Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Yosuke Watanuki
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Yosuke Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Ryan Harrison vs Adam Pavlasek
GS Roland Garros
Ryan Harrison [9]•
0
3
3
Adam Pavlasek
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ryan Harrison
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
3-2 → 3-3
Adam Pavlasek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Ryan Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Ryan Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Adam Pavlasek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Ryan Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
Ryan Harrison
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Ryan Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Whitney Osuigwe vs Myrtille Georges
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ankita Raina vs Cori Gauff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Claire Liu vs Sachia Vickery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Lucas Miedler vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
GS Roland Garros
Lucas Miedler
7
6
Evgeny Karlovskiy
5
2
Vincitore: Lucas Miedler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Evgeny Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
Evgeny Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Lucas Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Evgeny Karlovskiy
2-1 → 3-1
Evgeny Karlovskiy
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Evgeny Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
Lucas Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Evgeny Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Lucas Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Evgeny Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Lucas Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Evgeny Karlovskiy
3-2 → 3-3
Evgeny Karlovskiy
2-1 → 3-1
Evgeny Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
Lucas Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Stefanie Voegele vs Shilin Xu
GS Roland Garros
Stefanie Voegele [4]
30
4
2
Shilin Xu•
30
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Stefanie Voegele
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Stefanie Voegele
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Shilin Xu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Stefanie Voegele
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Stefanie Voegele
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
3-2 → 3-3
Shilin Xu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Stefanie Voegele
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Shilin Xu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Stefanie Voegele
1-0 → 1-1
Rebecca Sramkova vs Shuai Peng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ayano Shimizu vs Fangzhou Liu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kai-Lin Zhang vs Tereza Mrdeza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Go Soeda vs Facundo Bagnis
GS Roland Garros
Go Soeda
6
6
Facundo Bagnis [27]
1
2
Vincitore: Go Soeda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Go Soeda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 5-2
Go Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Go Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Go Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Go Soeda
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-15
15-30
15-40
5-0 → 5-1
Facundo Bagnis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
Facundo Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Go Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Facundo Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kaichi Uchida vs Mirza Basic
GS Roland Garros
Kaichi Uchida•
A
6
2
Mirza Basic
40
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kaichi Uchida
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
Kaichi Uchida
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Kaichi Uchida
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
5-5*
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
Kaichi Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
Mirza Basic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Mirza Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Timea Bacsinszky vs Fanny Stollar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Susanne Celik vs Kaja Juvan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Magdalena Frech vs Richel Hogenkamp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Egor Gerasimov
vs Nikola Milojevic
GS Roland Garros
Egor Gerasimov
5
3
Nikola Milojevic [21]
7
6
Vincitore: Nikola Milojevic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Nikola Milojevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Nikola Milojevic
3-3 → 3-4
Egor Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Nikola Milojevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Nikola Milojevic
0-2 → 1-2
Egor Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
Nikola Milojevic
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Egor Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
Nikola Milojevic
15-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
Egor Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Nikola Milojevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
Nikola Milojevic
3-3 → 3-4
Nikola Milojevic
0-15
15-0
0-15
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Egor Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Nikola Milojevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Nikola Milojevic
0-0 → 0-1
Kristie Ahn vs Aliona Bolsova
GS Roland Garros
Kristie Ahn
1
4
Aliona Bolsova
6
6
Vincitore: Aliona Bolsova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kristie Ahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Aliona Bolsova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Aliona Bolsova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Aliona Bolsova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
1-5 → 1-6
Kristie Ahn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
Aliona Bolsova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
Kristie Ahn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Oceane Dodin vs Allie Kiick
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marie Bouzkova vs Tereza Martincova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ylena In-albon vs Romina Oprandi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 10:00
Attila Balazs
vs Soonwoo Kwon
GS Roland Garros
Attila Balazs
7
6
Soonwoo Kwon [30]
5
3
Vincitore: Attila Balazs
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Attila Balazs
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Attila Balazs
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
Soonwoo Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Soonwoo Kwon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
Soonwoo Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Soonwoo Kwon
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Attila Balazs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Soonwoo Kwon
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Attila Balazs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Christopher Eubanks vs Pedro Martinez
GS Roland Garros
Christopher Eubanks•
15
4
2
Pedro Martinez [26]
15
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Pedro Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Christopher Eubanks
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Christopher Eubanks
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Pedro Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Christopher Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Christopher Eubanks
2-4 → 3-4
Pedro Martinez
0-15
15-15
0-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
Christopher Eubanks
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Pedro Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Christopher Eubanks
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Christopher Eubanks
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Zaja
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Na-lae Han vs Georgina Garcia perez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
vs Alex Bolt
GS Roland Garros
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
6
6
Alex Bolt [18]
2
2
Vincitore: Adrian Menendez-maceiras
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
5-2 → 6-2
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
Alex Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
3-0 → 4-0
Alex Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Alex Bolt
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
5-2 → 6-2
Alex Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
Alex Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Alex Bolt
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Arthur De greef vs Illya Marchenko
GS Roland Garros
Arthur De greef•
30
5
Illya Marchenko
40
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Arthur De greef
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
Illya Marchenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
Arthur De greef
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
Arthur De greef
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Illya Marchenko
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Arthur De greef
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
Illya Marchenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Arthur De greef
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Illya Marchenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Sofya Zhuk vs Arantxa Rus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sabina Sharipova vs Olga Danilovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anna Kalinskaya vs Varvara Lepchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Mats Moraing vs Andrej Martin
GS Roland Garros
Mats Moraing
6
5
6
Andrej Martin
3
7
4
Vincitore: Mats Moraing
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Mats Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Andrej Martin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
Mats Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Mats Moraing
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Mats Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Andrej Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Mats Moraing
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
Andrej Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Mats Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Andrej Martin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Andrej Martin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Mats Moraing
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Andrej Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Andrej Martin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Mats Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Mats Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Andrej Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Mats Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Andrej Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Mats Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
Andrej Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Martina Trevisan vs Tereza Smitkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Katarzyna Kawa vs Kurumi Nara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ysaline Bonaventure vs Antonia Lottner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liudmila Samsonova vs Martina Di giuseppe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Thiemo De bakker vs Yasutaka Uchiyama
GS Roland Garros
Thiemo De bakker
6
7
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
5
Vincitore: Thiemo De bakker
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Thiemo De bakker
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
Yasutaka Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Thiemo De bakker
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Yasutaka Uchiyama
4-4 → 4-5
Thiemo De bakker
3-4 → 4-4
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3-3 → 3-4
Thiemo De bakker
2-3 → 3-3
Yasutaka Uchiyama
2-2 → 2-3
Thiemo De bakker
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Yasutaka Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Thiemo De bakker
0-1 → 1-1
Yasutaka Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Thiemo De bakker
5-3 → 6-3
Yasutaka Uchiyama
5-2 → 5-3
Thiemo De bakker
4-2 → 5-2
Yasutaka Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Thiemo De bakker
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3-0 → 3-1
Thiemo De bakker
2-0 → 3-0
Yasutaka Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Thiemo De bakker
0-0 → 1-0
Paolo Lorenzi vs Enzo Couacaud
GS Roland Garros
Paolo Lorenzi [3]
0
6
0
Enzo Couacaud•
15
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Enzo Couacaud
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Enzo Couacaud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Enzo Couacaud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Enzo Couacaud
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs Yanina Wickmayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anna Blinkova vs Loudmilla Bencheikh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nao Hibino vs Manon Leonard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Daniel Elahi Galan
vs Carlos Berlocq
GS Roland Garros
Daniel Elahi Galan
40
4
6
3
Carlos Berlocq•
A
6
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Carlos Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
Daniel Elahi Galan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
Carlos Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Daniel Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Daniel Elahi Galan
0-1 → 1-1
Carlos Berlocq
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Daniel Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Carlos Berlocq
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Daniel Elahi Galan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Carlos Berlocq
0-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Daniel Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Daniel Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Daniel Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Carlos Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Daniel Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
Carlos Berlocq
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
Daniel Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Daniel Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Carlos Berlocq
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
Daniel Elahi Galan
1-1 → 2-1
Daniel Elahi Galan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Danka Kovinic vs Timea Babos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kathinka Von deichmann vs Lesley Kerkhove
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anhelina Kalinina vs Irina Bara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
E’ una foia moderna, quella di essere a tutti i costi originali.
Si vedono ultimamente delle riprese che non stanno né in Cielo né in terra.
Non so se ne avete parlato ieri, perché non ho letto i commenti, ma trovi che la scelta della regia francese di inquadrare la parte bassa del campo sia orrenda perché si vede malissimo lo scambio.