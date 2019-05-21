Roland Garros 2019 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: Qualificazioni. LIVE i risultati del Day 2

21/05/2019 08:15 2 commenti
Risultati dal Roland Garros
Risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA Roland Garros Qualificazioni – 1° Turno

Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Matteo Viola ITA

GS Roland Garros
Mathias Bourgue
4
6
6
Matteo Viola
6
1
3
Vincitore: Mathias Bourgue
Mostra dettagli

Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Andrea Arnaboldi ITA

GS Roland Garros
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
15
5
Andrea Arnaboldi
30
2
Mostra dettagli

Greet Minnen BEL vs Margot Yerolymos FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Basak Eraydin TUR vs Elsa Jacquemot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bernarda Pera USA vs Alizé Lim FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Tennys Sandgren USA vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

GS Roland Garros
Tennys Sandgren [1]
6
6
Yosuke Watanuki
2
4
Vincitore: Tennys Sandgren
Mostra dettagli

Ryan Harrison USA vs Adam Pavlasek CZE

GS Roland Garros
Ryan Harrison [9]
0
3
3
Adam Pavlasek
0
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Whitney Osuigwe USA vs Myrtille Georges FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ankita Raina IND vs Cori Gauff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Claire Liu USA vs Sachia Vickery USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Lucas Miedler AUT vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

GS Roland Garros
Lucas Miedler
7
6
Evgeny Karlovskiy
5
2
Vincitore: Lucas Miedler
Mostra dettagli

Stefanie Voegele SUI vs Shilin Xu CHN

GS Roland Garros
Stefanie Voegele [4]
30
4
2
Shilin Xu
30
6
0
Mostra dettagli

Rebecca Sramkova SVK vs Shuai Peng CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ayano Shimizu JPN vs Fangzhou Liu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kai-Lin Zhang CHN vs Tereza Mrdeza CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Go Soeda JPN vs Facundo Bagnis ARG

GS Roland Garros
Go Soeda
6
6
Facundo Bagnis [27]
1
2
Vincitore: Go Soeda
Mostra dettagli

Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Mirza Basic BIH

GS Roland Garros
Kaichi Uchida
A
6
2
Mirza Basic
40
7
5
Mostra dettagli

Timea Bacsinszky SUI vs Fanny Stollar HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Susanne Celik SWE vs Kaja Juvan SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Magdalena Frech POL vs Richel Hogenkamp NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Egor Gerasimov BLR vs Nikola Milojevic SRB
GS Roland Garros
Egor Gerasimov
5
3
Nikola Milojevic [21]
7
6
Vincitore: Nikola Milojevic
Mostra dettagli

Kristie Ahn USA vs Aliona Bolsova ESP

GS Roland Garros
Kristie Ahn
1
4
Aliona Bolsova
6
6
Vincitore: Aliona Bolsova
Mostra dettagli

Oceane Dodin FRA vs Allie Kiick USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marie Bouzkova CZE vs Tereza Martincova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ylena In-albon SUI vs Romina Oprandi SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 10 – Ore: 10:00
Attila Balazs HUN vs Soonwoo Kwon KOR
GS Roland Garros
Attila Balazs
7
6
Soonwoo Kwon [30]
5
3
Vincitore: Attila Balazs
Mostra dettagli

Christopher Eubanks USA vs Pedro Martinez ESP

GS Roland Garros
Christopher Eubanks
15
4
2
Pedro Martinez [26]
15
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Jasmine Paolini ITA vs Anna Zaja GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Na-lae Han KOR vs Georgina Garcia perez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
Adrian Menendez-maceiras ESP vs Alex Bolt AUS
GS Roland Garros
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
6
6
Alex Bolt [18]
2
2
Vincitore: Adrian Menendez-maceiras
Mostra dettagli

Arthur De greef BEL vs Illya Marchenko UKR

GS Roland Garros
Arthur De greef
30
5
Illya Marchenko
40
6
Mostra dettagli

Sofya Zhuk RUS vs Arantxa Rus NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sabina Sharipova UZB vs Olga Danilovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anna Kalinskaya RUS vs Varvara Lepchenko USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Mats Moraing GER vs Andrej Martin SVK

GS Roland Garros
Mats Moraing
6
5
6
Andrej Martin
3
7
4
Vincitore: Mats Moraing
Mostra dettagli

Martina Trevisan ITA vs Tereza Smitkova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Katarzyna Kawa POL vs Kurumi Nara JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ysaline Bonaventure BEL vs Antonia Lottner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liudmila Samsonova RUS vs Martina Di giuseppe ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Thiemo De bakker NED vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

GS Roland Garros
Thiemo De bakker
6
7
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
5
Vincitore: Thiemo De bakker
Mostra dettagli

Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA

GS Roland Garros
Paolo Lorenzi [3]
0
6
0
Enzo Couacaud
15
4
0
Mostra dettagli

Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS vs Yanina Wickmayer BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anna Blinkova RUS vs Loudmilla Bencheikh FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nao Hibino JPN vs Manon Leonard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Carlos Berlocq ARG
GS Roland Garros
Daniel Elahi Galan
40
4
6
3
Carlos Berlocq
A
6
3
3
Mostra dettagli

Danka Kovinic MNE vs Timea Babos HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kathinka Von deichmann LIE vs Lesley Kerkhove NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anhelina Kalinina UKR vs Irina Bara ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

2 commenti

Luca Martin (Guest) 21-05-2019 10:51

Scritto da Tennisaddicted
Non so se ne avete parlato ieri, perché non ho letto i commenti, ma trovi che la scelta della regia francese di inquadrare la parte bassa del campo sia orrenda perché si vede malissimo lo scambio.

E’ una foia moderna, quella di essere a tutti i costi originali.
Si vedono ultimamente delle riprese che non stanno né in Cielo né in terra.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tennisaddicted (Guest) 21-05-2019 09:46

Non so se ne avete parlato ieri, perché non ho letto i commenti, ma trovi che la scelta della regia francese di inquadrare la parte bassa del campo sia orrenda perché si vede malissimo lo scambio.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!