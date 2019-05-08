Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Braga e Shymkent: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno

08/05/2019 11:01 Nessun commento
Tommaso Robredo nella foto

POR Challenger Braga CH | Terra | e46.600 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [17] Tommy Robredo ESP vs Mario Vilella Martinez ESP

CH Braga
Tommy Robredo [17]
40
5
Mario Vilella Martinez
40
6
2. [5] Jurgen Zopp EST vs [WC] Tiago Cacao POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [ITF] Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs [13] Joao Domingues POR (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Bjorn Fratangelo USA vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Tiago Cacao POR / Gastao Elias POR vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Alex Lawson USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Gerard Granollers ESP vs [11] Tallon Griekspoor NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Pavel Nejedly CZE vs [2] Facundo Bagnis ARG

CH Braga
Pavel Nejedly
30
0
Facundo Bagnis [2]
40
0
Game Point
3. [3] Mitchell Krueger USA vs [ITF] Joao Menezes BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [12] Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Facundo Bagnis ARG / Pedro Cachin ARG vs [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Blaz Rola SLO vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA

CH Braga
Blaz Rola [9]
7
6
Benjamin Bonzi
6
3
Vincitore: B. ROLA
2. [7] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [ITF] Orlando Luz BRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [15] Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Gerard Granollers ESP / Fabricio Neis BRA vs Norbert Gombos SVK / Jurgen Zopp EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Luis David Martinez VEN vs Martin Cuevas URU / Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




KAZ Challenger Shymkent CH | Terra | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [Alt] Timofey Skatov KAZ

CH Shymkent
Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5]
6
6
Timofey Skatov
3
3
Vincitore: A. NEDOVYESOV
2. [15] Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs [WC] Dmitry Popko KAZ (non prima ore: 07:30)

CH Shymkent
Thiago Seyboth Wild [15]
2
4
Dmitry Popko
6
6
Vincitore: D. POPKO
3. [1] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs Zsombor Piros HUN

CH Shymkent
Egor Gerasimov [1]
6
6
6
Zsombor Piros
7
4
2
Vincitore: E. GERASIMOV
4. [WC] Sagadat Ayap KAZ / Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [WC] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Shymkent
Sagadat Ayap / Dmitry Popko
4
4
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
5. [4] Arjun Kadhe IND / Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Viktor Durasovic NOR / Pavel Kotov RUS

CH Shymkent
Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev [4]
7
6
Viktor Durasovic / Pavel Kotov
5
1
Vincitori: KADHE / YEVSEYEV
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev UZB vs [9] Roman Safiullin RUS

CH Shymkent
Sanjar Fayziev
6
7
Roman Safiullin [9]
1
5
Vincitore: S. FAYZIEV
2. Ricardo Ojeda Lara ESP vs [2] Jay Clarke GBR (non prima ore: 07:30)

CH Shymkent
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
0
0
Jay Clarke [2]
15
5
Vincitore: J. CLARKE per ritiro
3. [ITF] Konstantin Kravchuk RUS vs [14] Aleksandar Vukic AUS (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Shymkent
Konstantin Kravchuk
0
1
Aleksandar Vukic [14]
0
2
Vincitore: A. VUKIC per ritiro
4. [WC] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR / Roman Safiullin RUS (non prima ore: 10:30)

CH Shymkent
Teymuraz Gabashvili / Grigoriy Lomakin
7
3
12
Uladzimir Ignatik / Roman Safiullin
5
6
10
Vincitori: GABASHVILI / LOMAKIN
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [12] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Harry Bourchier AUS

CH Shymkent
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [12]
3
6
7
Harry Bourchier
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. BARRIOS VERA
2. Edan Leshem ISR vs [8] Gerald Melzer AUT (non prima ore: 07:30)

CH Shymkent
Edan Leshem
2
1
Gerald Melzer [8]
6
6
Vincitore: G. MELZER
3. [1] Goncalo Oliveira POR / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs [ITF] Karim-Mohamed Maamoun EGY / Alexander Zhurbin RUS (non prima ore: 09:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Roberto Cid Subervi DOM vs Jurij Rodionov AUT / Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

CH Shymkent
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Roberto Cid Subervi
3
1
Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori
6
6
Vincitori: RODIONOV / RUUSUVUORI
