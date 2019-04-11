Notizie dal mondo Copertina, Generica

Eugenie Bouchard parla della sua pausa dal tennis: “E’ una Fake News”

11/04/2019 12:45 2 commenti
Eugenie Bouchard nella foto
“La Pausa a tempo indeterminato? è una Fake news”. Eugenie Bouchard smentisce la notizia riportata da Tennis Life, twittando il post sui social.

2 commenti

Gaz (Guest) 11-04-2019 13:49

Oltre al tennis che hobby ha la modella canadese?

 2
massimo (Guest) 11-04-2019 13:39

Meno male!

 1
