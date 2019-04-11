ATP Marrakech 250 | Terra | e524.340 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Eugenie Bouchard parla della sua pausa dal tennis: “E’ una Fake News”
11/04/2019 12:45 2 commenti
“La Pausa a tempo indeterminato? è una Fake news”. Eugenie Bouchard smentisce la notizia riportata da Tennis Life, twittando il post sui social.
Fake news https://t.co/fg4OOL5Z8k
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 9 aprile 2019
Oltre al tennis che hobby ha la modella canadese?
Meno male!