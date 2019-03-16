Ranking ATP Live ATP, Copertina

Ranking ATP LIVE: Passi in avanti per Stefano Napolitano, Salvatore Caruso e Matteo Viola

16/03/2019 08:23 2 commenti
Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 16-03-19 12:59

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
10990
10955
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
8725
8365
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
6630
6595
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
4
4, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
4360
4600
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-600 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
5
7, +2
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
4235
4190
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
6
8, +2
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
4115
3800
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
7
6, -1
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
4115
4295
-
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
8
5, -3
Best: 3
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
3585
4585
-
-1000 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
9
9, 0
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
3485
3405
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
10
10, 0
Best: 10
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
3160
3175
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
11
11, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
3095
3095
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
12
13, +1
Best: 11
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2845
2675
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
13
12, -1
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
2345
2695
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
14
14, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
2275
2275
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
15
15, 0
Best: 15
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
2230
2230
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
16
16, 0
Best: 16
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
2021
2091
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
17
17, 0
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
1885
1885
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
18
19, +1
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1875
1740
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
19
18, -1
Best: 18
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1865
1865
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
20
21, +1
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
1685
1650
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +25 (Quarterfinals (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (-), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Rotterdam (11-02-2019)
21
20, -1
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
1660
1705
+45 (QF)
Bastad [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
22
23, +1
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1600
1520
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
23
25, +2
Best: 23
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1550
1485
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
24
26, +2
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
1520
1485
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
25
22, -3
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
1510
1545
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
26
24, -2
Best: 24
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1493
1508
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
27
27, 0
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1385
1340
+45 (R16)
Hamburg [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
28
29, +1
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1340
1305
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
29
28, -1
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
1300
1310
-
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
30
30, 0
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
1265
1265
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
31
32, +1
Best: 32
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
1246
1211
+45 (Third Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
32
34, +2
Best: 34
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
1240
1205
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
33
33, 0
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1215
1205
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
34
35, +1
Best: 29
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
1200
1200
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
35
36, +1
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1200
1200
+45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
36
31, -5
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
1180
1220
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Stuttgart [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
37
40, +3
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
1175
1130
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Eastbourne (25-06-2018)
38
38, 0
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
1160
1170
+25 (Second Round), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Eastbourne [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
39
42, +3
Best: 33
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
1126
1091
+10 (First Round), +25 (Quarterfinals (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R16), -0 (R32)
New York (11-02-2019) , Delray Beach (18-02-2019)
40
37, -3
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
1100
1180
+10 (First Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
41
41, 0
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
1072
1107
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
42
39, -3
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1070
1160
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
43
45, +2
Best: 42
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1010
1010
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
44
43, -1
Best: 39
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
995
1075
+10 (First Round), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -125 (W)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
45
55, +10
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
990
910
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
46
53, +7
Best: 52
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
971
920
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
47
47, 0
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
970
960
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
48
50, +2
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
966
941
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Rotterdam (11-02-2019)
49
44, -5
Best: 36
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
959
1039
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
50
49, -1
Best: 39
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
956
956
+10 (First Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
51
48, -3
Best: 48
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
941
957
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
52
54, +2
Best: 23
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
915
915
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
53
67, +14
Best: 67
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
904
798
+180 (Quarterfinals), +7 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F), -33 (SF)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
54
52, -2
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
900
920
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
55
46, -9
Best: 40
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
890
970
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
56
58, +2
Best: 58
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
876
872
+45 (Third Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
57
59, +2
Best: 56
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
858
858
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
58
57, -1
Best: 46
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
857
895
+10 (First Round), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-18 (R64), -75 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
59
60, +1
Best: 42
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
852
847
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (11-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
60
62, +2
Best: 62
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
848
833
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Basel Q (22-10-2018)
61
61, 0
Best: 61
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
845
842
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Lisbon CH (14-05-2018)
62
56, -6
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
830
895
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
63
66, +3
Best: 63
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
819
801
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Puerto Vallarta CH (30-04-2018)
64
74, +10
Best: 58
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
809
729
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
65
68, +3
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
805
780
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dubai (25-02-2019)
66
64, -2
Best: 64
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
804
804
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
67
69, +2
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
770
770
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
68
51, -17
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
770
925
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
69
70, +1
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
765
765
-
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
70
72, +2
Best: 72
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
755
755
-
-
71
65, -6
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
733
803
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
72
71, -1
Best: 64
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
714
761
+10 (First Round), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-61 (R32), -6 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Sydney (07-01-2019)
73
76, +3
Best: 56
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
713
713
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
74
87, +13
Best: 87
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
713
639
+80 (Winner)
Santiago
-6 (Q2)
Buenos Aires Q (11-02-2019)
75
75, 0
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
711
726
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
76
89, +13
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
709
629
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
77
77, 0
Best: 60
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
708
703
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Newport (16-07-2018)
78
79, +1
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
704
694
+10 (First Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-
79
86, +7
Best: 39
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
690
640
+25 (Second Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Antwerp (15-10-2018) , Basel (22-10-2018)
80
88, +8
Best: 70
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
686
638
+25 (Second Round), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-15 (QF), -7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018) , Bastad CH (09-07-2018)
81
82, +1
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
679
679
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
82
80, -2
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
676
691
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
83
97, +14
Best: 94
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
662
601
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen 2 CH (29-10-2018)
84
73, -11
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
661
751
-
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
85
91, +6
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
660
625
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
86
85, -1
Best: 39
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
655
640
+25 (Second Round), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
87
93, +6
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
652
623
+29 (Semifinals (WC))
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Barcelona CH (08-10-2018)
88
81, -7
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
650
685
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
89
83, -6
Best: 70
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
648
665
+0 (Round 1 Q), +8 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Vancouver CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
90
84, -6
Best: 41
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
648
663
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
91
63, -28
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
640
820
-
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
92
90, -2
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
637
627
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
93
78, -15
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
635
700
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
94
130, +36
Best: 118
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
630
450
+188 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
95
95, 0
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
627
606
+18 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.), +29 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Drummondville
-26 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Cassis CH (03-09-2018)
96
92, -4
Best: 92
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
625
625
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-
97
100, +3
Best: 41
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
622
591
+26 (First Round + Q.), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
London / Queen's Club (18-06-2018) , Lexington CH (30-07-2018)
98
94, -4
Best: 94
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
619
617
+10 (Third Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
99
102, +3
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
603
560
+53 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
100
98, -2
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
598
599
+9 (R16)
Brest CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
101
99, -2
Best: 45
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
594
594
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
102
101, -1
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
588
562
+26 (First Round + Q.), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
103
113, +10
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
576
515
+106 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
104
104, 0
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
555
545
+10 (First Round), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Basel (22-10-2018)
105
103, -2
Best: 99
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
553
553
-
-
106
107, +1
Best: 86
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
546
528
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Barletta CH (09-04-2018)
107
105, -2
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
544
544
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
108
106, -2
Best: 106
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
533
529
+33 (Semifinals), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
109
96, -13
Best: 80
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
525
602
+10 (First Round), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-90 (W), -7 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
110
108, -2
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
524
524
-
-
111
109, -2
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
522
522
-
-
112
111, -1
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
522
517
+25 (Second Round), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Lyon (21-05-2018)
113
112, -1
Best: 112
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
517
517
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
114
110, -4
Best: 96
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
514
517
+7 (R16)
Winnipeg CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R16)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
115
119, +4
Best: 112
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
514
493
+29 (Semifinals), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
116
117, +1
Best: 105
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
512
496
+26 (First Round + Q.), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
117
120, +3
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
497
488
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Pune (31-12-2018)
118
118, 0
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
495
495
-
-
BEST RANKING
119
131, +12
Best: 123
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
485
449
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Bordeaux CH (14-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
120
121, +1
Best: 121
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
485
485
-
-
121
116, -5
Best: 80
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
483
507
+0 (Round 1 Q), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
122
114, -8
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
475
512
+10 (R16), +8 (R16)
Anning CH [SUBENTRO], Seoul CH [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -29 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
123
128, +5
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
468
452
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
124
115, -9
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
465
510
-
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
125
123, -2
Best: 85
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
464
464
-
-
126
122, -4
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
461
476
+10 (Third Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
127
126, -1
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
453
454
+7 (R16)
Mallorca CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
128
124, -4
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
452
459
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
129
133, +4
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
436
443
+8 (Round 2 Q), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
130
134, +4
Best: 95
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
434
442
-
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
131
135, +4
Best: 108
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
430
430
-
-
132
140, +8
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
426
421
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-3 (W)
Czech Republic F4 (25-06-2018)
133
132, -1
Best: 114
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
425
447
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round), +7 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato), Gimcheon CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
134
138, +4
Best: 121
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
425
423
+8 (Round 2 Q), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Stuttgart Q (11-06-2018)
135
137, +2
Best: 105
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
423
423
-
-
136
139, +3
Best: 133
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
423
423
-
-
137
127, -10
Best: 110
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
420
453
+5 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q), +8 (R16)
Phoenix (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Le Gosier CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
138
136, -2
Best: 111
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
417
425
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
139
125, -14
Best: 125
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
416
458
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-83 (W)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
140
129, -11
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
414
450
+55 (Final), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-106 (R16), -0 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Winston-Salem (20-08-2018)
141
141, 0
Best: 111
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
408
409
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Guadalajara CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
142
142, 0
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
404
404
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
143
146, +3
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
387
387
-
-
BEST RANKING
144
147, +3
Best: 146
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
384
384
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-
145
150, +5
Best: 100
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
381
381
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-
146
153, +7
Best: 125
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
380
372
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport Beach CH (21-01-2019)
147
151, +4
Best: 36
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
379
379
-
-
148
148, 0
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
379
383
+26 (First Round + Q.), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-33 (SF), -7 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Zhangjiagang CH (03-09-2018)
149
144, -5
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
376
398
+7 (Third Round), +8 (Third Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-29 (SF), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
150
154, +4
Best: 154
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
371
363
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
151
145, -6
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
369
387
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-18 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
152
152, 0
Best: 63
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
364
372
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
153
149, -4
Best: 91
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
362
382
+0 (Q1)
Roland Garros Q [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF), -5 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
154
155, +1
Best: 155
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
358
355
+10 (Third Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Qujing CH (19-03-2018)
155
143, -12
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
355
400
-
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
156
156, 0
Best: 130
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
352
352
-
-
157
168, +11
Best: 156
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
345
316
+8 (Round 2 Q), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix
-17 (QF), -7 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
158
162, +4
Best: 152
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
344
336
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Braga CH (07-05-2018)
159
157, -2
Best: 71
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
342
344
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
160
158, -2
Best: 99
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
341
341
-
-
161
159, -2
Best: 69
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
340
340
-
-
BEST RANKING
162
164, +2
Best: 164
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
333
333
-
-
163
165, +2
Best: 102
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
333
333
-
-
164
163, -1
Best: 142
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
328
335
-
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
165
166, +1
Best: 82
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
325
325
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
166
169, +3
Best: 84
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
324
309
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Seville CH (03-09-2018)
167
161, -6
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
318
337
+6 (Q2)
Doha Q [SUBENTRO]
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
168
167, -1
Best: 51
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
317
317
-
-
169
170, +1
Best: 168
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
310
308
+17 (Quarterfinals)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -0 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
170
160, -10
Best: 159
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
297
338
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
171
172, +1
Best: 172
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
296
296
-
-
BEST RANKING
172
175, +3
Best: 175
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
295
288
+7 (Third Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Santo Domingo CH (08-10-2018)
BEST RANKING
173
217, +44
Best: 207
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
294
233
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
U.S.A. F13 (11-06-2018)
174
177, +3
Best: 153
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
292
287
+5 (Second Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Koblenz CH (14-01-2019)
175
174, -1
Best: 143
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
291
289
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
176
183, +7
Best: 113
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
290
275
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
San Benedetto CH (16-07-2018)
177
178, +1
Best: 89
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
286
286
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
178
176, -2
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
284
287
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +7 (R16)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Liuzhou CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
179
184, +5
Best: 143
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
282
275
+7 (Third Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Cassis CH (03-09-2018)
180
180, 0
Best: 180
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
281
281
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
181
181, 0
Best: 181
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
281
281
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
182
173, -9
Best: 154
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
281
291
+0 (Q1)
Houston Q [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16), -3 (W)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018) , Canada F2 (05-03-2018)
183
196, +13
Best: 97
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
279
264
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen 2 CH (29-10-2018)
184
179, -5
Best: 129
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
278
285
-
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
185
193, +8
Best: 72
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
278
270
+8 (Third Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Liuzhou CH (22-10-2018)
186
191, +5
Best: 48
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
278
271
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Rennes CH (21-01-2019)
187
252, +65
Best: 154
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
277
180
+80 (Winner), +17 (Quarterfinals)
Zhuhai, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Almaty 2 CH (01-10-2018) , Tashkent CH (08-10-2018)
188
185, -3
Best: 185
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
275
275
-
-
189
189, 0
Best: 165
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
274
273
+8 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Braga CH (07-05-2018)
190
195, +5
Best: 104
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
273
269
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
191
190, -1
Best: 106
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
272
272
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
192
187, -5
Best: 159
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
272
274
+5 (Second Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
193
194, +1
Best: 191
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
269
269
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-
194
199, +5
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
268
258
+8 (Third Round), +7 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-5 (R32), -0 (R32)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Heilbronn CH (14-05-2018)
195
197, +2
Best: 190
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
262
262
-
-
196
198, +2
Best: 173
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
261
261
-
-
197
192, -5
Best: 48
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
260
270
+25 (Second Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
198
200, +2
Best: 191
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
257
257
+0 (First Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
Canada F2 (05-03-2018)
199
229, +30
Best: 152
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
257
214
+55 (Final)
Shenzhen
-7 (R16), -5 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
200
210, +10
Best: 137
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
255
241
+17 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-3 (W)
Australia F2 (05-03-2018)
201
202, +1
Best: 136
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
254
254
-
-
202
203, +1
Best: 149
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
253
253
-
-
203
204, +1
Best: 139
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
251
251
-
-
204
188, -16
Best: 148
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
251
274
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
205
205, 0
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
249
249
+5 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
206
216, +10
Best: 163
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
248
233
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bergamo CH (18-02-2019)
207
171, -36
Best: 83
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
246
307
-
-61 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
208
208, 0
Best: 159
Matteo Donati
ITA, 1995.02.28
245
245
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
209
209, 0
Best: 181
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
244
244
-
-
210
211, +1
Best: 194
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
240
240
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-
211
212, +1
Best: 178
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
238
238
-
-
212
206, -6
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
237
247
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
213
219, +6
Best: 108
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
236
229
+7 (Third Round (WC))
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Gimcheon CH (07-05-2018)
214
214, 0
Best: 156
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 1989.03.05
236
236
-
-
215
215, 0
Best: 208
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
236
236
-
-
216
218, +2
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
230
230
-
-
217
223, +6
Best: 146
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
228
221
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Montevideo CH (05-11-2018)
218
186, -32
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
228
274
+7 (Third Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-53 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
219
182, -37
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
228
279
+0 (R32)
Houston [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
220
201, -19
Best: 148
Ze Zhang
CHN, 1990.07.04
228
254
+29 (Semifinals), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
221
220, -1
Best: 64
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
228
228
-
-
222
221, -1
Best: 72
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
227
227
-
-
223
213, -10
Best: 173
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
225
237
+5 (Second Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
224
222, -2
Best: 64
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
224
224
-
-
225
232, +7
Best: 21
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
223
209
+29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
226
207, -19
Best: 5
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
217
246
-
-29 (SF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
227
224, -3
Best: 162
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
217
217
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
228
226, -2
Best: 166
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
216
216
-
-0 (R32)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
229
227, -2
Best: 40
Thiemo de Bakker
NED, 1988.09.19
212
215
-
-3 (W)
Italy F2 (05-03-2018)
230
272, +42
Best: 218
Evgeny Karlovskiy
RUS, 1994.08.07
210
162
+48 (Final), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Samarkand CH (14-05-2018)
231
234, +3
Best: 28
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
207
207
-
-
232
239, +7
Best: 140
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
207
202
+8 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (W)
U.S.A. F7 (12-03-2018)
233
235, +2
Best: 166
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
207
207
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
234
236, +2
Best: 68
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
206
206
-
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
235
231, -4
Best: 80
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
205
213
-
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
236
228, -8
Best: 212
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 1998.02.13
204
215
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
237
230, -7
Best: 21
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
203
213
-
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
238
238, 0
Best: 116
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 1995.01.28
202
202
-
-
239
233, -6
Best: 161
Filip Peliwo
CAN, 1994.01.30
201
208
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
240
237, -3
Best: 166
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
200
203
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
241
244, +3
Best: 130
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
199
190
+17 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
242
241, -1
Best: 211
Kevin Krawietz
GER, 1992.01.24
198
198
-
-
243
249, +6
Best: 225
Roberto Cid Subervi
DOM, 1993.08.30
198
183
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Columbus CH (17-09-2018)
BEST RANKING
244
255, +11
Best: 255
Mikael Torpegaard
DEN, 1994.05.08
194
179
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-
245
242, -3
Best: 206
Enzo Couacaud
FRA, 1995.03.01
193
193
-
-
246
268, +22
Best: 118
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
192
163
+29 (Semifinals)
Drummondville
-0 (R32)
Mestre CH (21-05-2018)
247
240, -7
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
191
201
-
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
248
225, -23
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
190
216
-
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
249
245, -4
Best: 129
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
189
190
+7 (Third Round), +5 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
250
282, +32
Best: 269
Kaichi Uchida
JPN, 1994.08.23
189
153
+29 (Semifinals), +7 (Third Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R64), -0 (R64)
Cleveland CH (28-01-2019) , Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
251
246, -5
Best: 137
Saketh Myneni
IND, 1987.10.19
188
188
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
252
243, -9
Best: 224
JC Aragone
USA, 1995.06.28
185
192
+8 (Round 2 Q (WC)), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
253
256, +3
Best: 98
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
185
178
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Banja Luka CH (10-09-2018)
254
247, -7
Best: 210
Zhe Li
CHN, 1986.09.20
185
185
+8 (Third Round), +3 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
255
248, -7
Best: 196
Nicola Kuhn
ESP, 2000.03.20
184
184
+0 (First Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-
256
259, +3
Best: 153
Guilherme Clezar
BRA, 1992.12.31
183
176
+7 (Third Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Campinas CH (01-10-2018)
257
266, +9
Best: 208
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
182
167
+8 (Third Round), +7 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R64)
Bangalore CH (12-11-2018) , Playford CH (31-12-2018)
258
250, -8
Best: 38
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
181
181
-
-
259
253, -6
Best: 192
Nino Serdarusic
CRO, 1996.12.13
180
180
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
260
251, -9
Best: 153
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
179
180
-
-1 (F)
Italy F2 (05-03-2018)
261
258, -3
Best: 198
Christian Harrison
USA, 1994.05.29
178
177
+8 (Round 2 Q (WC)), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
262
257, -5
Best: 203
Daniel Masur
GER, 1994.11.06
178
178
-
-
263
260, -3
Best: 153
Gleb Sakharov
FRA, 1988.06.10
169
169
-
-
264
261, -3
Best: 214
Mario Vilella Martinez
ESP, 1995.07.03
169
169
-
-
265
280, +15
Best: 262
Yunseong Chung
KOR, 1998.03.27
169
154
+8 (Third Round), +7 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R64)
Canberra CH (07-01-2019) , Yokohama CH (25-02-2019)
266
262, -4
Best: 234
Jan Choinski
GBR, 1996.06.10
169
169
-
-
267
263, -4
Best: 253
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
168
168
-
-
BEST RANKING
268
270, +2
Best: 269
Sasi Kumar Mukund
IND, 1997.01.14
167
162
+5 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
269
264, -5
Best: 262
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
USA, 1995.02.13
167
167
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-
270
265, -5
Best: 201
Lucas Miedler
AUT, 1996.06.21
167
167
-
-
271
276, +5
Best: 179
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez
DOM, 1990.03.13
166
158
+5 (Second Round), +3 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Houston CH (12-11-2018) , Columbus CH (07-01-2019)
272
269, -3
Best: 216
Maverick Banes
AUS, 1992.04.10
165
163
+5 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
273
271, -2
Best: 205
Scott Griekspoor
NED, 1991.01.10
162
162
-
-
274
274, 0
Best: 271
Elliot Benchetrit
FRA, 1998.10.02
160
160
-
-
275
275, 0
Best: 226
Johan Tatlot
FRA, 1996.03.26
158
158
-
-0 (R16)
Italy F2 (05-03-2018)
276
277, +1
Best: 207
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
158
158
-
-
277
278, +1
Best: 50
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
157
157
-
-
BEST RANKING
278
287, +9
Best: 285
Jeffrey John Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
156
141
+8 (Round 2 Q (WC)), +7 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-
279
286, +7
Best: 181
Tristan Lamasine
FRA, 1993.03.05
156
149
+7 (Third Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
France F8 (23-04-2018)
280
279, -1
Best: 62
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
154
154
-
-
281
281, 0
Best: 164
Tsung-Hua Yang
TPE, 1991.03.29
154
154
-
-
282
283, +1
Best: 257
Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
ESP, 1991.04.30
152
152
-
-
283
285, +2
Best: 223
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
150
150
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
284
284, 0
Best: 183
Laurynas Grigelis
LTU, 1991.08.14
148
151
-
-3 (W)
Italy F1 (26-02-2018)
285
291, +6
Best: 220
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
140
133
+7 (Third Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
286
288, +2
Best: 194
Goncalo Oliveira
POR, 1995.02.17
140
140
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-
287
267, -20
Best: 67
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
138
163
+0 (First Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
288
289, +1
Best: 68
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
137
137
-
-
289
273, -16
Best: 39
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
135
160
-
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
290
290, 0
Best: 8
Jurgen Melzer
AUT, 1981.05.22
133
133
-
-
291
292, +1
Best: 144
Akira Santillan
AUS, 1997.05.22
133
133
-
-
292
293, +1
Best: 162
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
132
132
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-
293
254, -39
Best: 176
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
131
179
-
-48 (F)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
294
297, +3
Best: 283
Collin Altamirano
USA, 1995.12.07
129
126
+3 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (SF)
U.S.A. F8 (19-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
295
298, +3
Best: 297
Ulises Blanch
USA, 1998.03.25
126
123
+3 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
France F10 (18-06-2018)
296
299, +3
Best: 154
Liam Broady
GBR, 1994.01.04
121
118
+3 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Lexington CH (30-07-2018)
297
295, -2
Best: 57
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
121
128
-
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
298
307, +9
Best: 299
Yibing Wu
CHN, 1999.10.14
120
105
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round (WC))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
299
300, +1
Best: 212
Tomislav Brkic
BIH, 1990.03.09
118
118
-
-
BEST RANKING
300
301, +1
Best: 301
Andrew Harris
AUS, 1994.03.07
117
114
+3 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-
