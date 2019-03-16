Ranking ATP LIVE: Passi in avanti per Stefano Napolitano, Salvatore Caruso e Matteo Viola

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 16-03-19 12:59
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-600 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
-1000 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +25 (Quarterfinals (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (-), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Rotterdam (11-02-2019)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+45 (QF)
Bastad [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+45 (R16)
Hamburg [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
31
32, +1
Best: 32
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+45 (Third Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
32
34, +2
Best: 34
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Stuttgart [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Eastbourne (25-06-2018)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+25 (Second Round), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Eastbourne [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
+10 (First Round), +25 (Quarterfinals (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R16), -0 (R32)
New York (11-02-2019) , Delray Beach (18-02-2019)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+10 (First Round),
+0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+10 (First Round), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-10 (R128), -125 (W)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
46
53, +7
Best: 52
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Rotterdam (11-02-2019)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
+10 (First Round),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
53
67, +14
Best: 67
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+180 (Quarterfinals), +7 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F), -33 (SF)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
56
58, +2
Best: 58
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+45 (Third Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+10 (First Round), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-18 (R64), -75 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (11-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
60
62, +2
Best: 62
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Basel Q (22-10-2018)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Lisbon CH (14-05-2018)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Puerto Vallarta CH (30-04-2018)
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dubai (25-02-2019)
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
70
72, +2
Best: 72
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+10 (First Round), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-61 (R32), -6 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Sydney (07-01-2019)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
74
87, +13
Best: 87
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
-6 (Q2)
Buenos Aires Q (11-02-2019)
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Newport (16-07-2018)
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
+10 (First Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
+25 (Second Round), +25 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Antwerp (15-10-2018) , Basel (22-10-2018)
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+25 (Second Round), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix
-15 (QF), -7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018) , Bastad CH (09-07-2018)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
83
97, +14
Best: 94
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen 2 CH (29-10-2018)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+45 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+25 (Second Round),
+10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
+29 (Semifinals (WC))
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Barcelona CH (08-10-2018)
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+0 (Round 1 Q), +8 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Vancouver CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
94
130, +36
Best: 118
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
+188 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+18 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.), +29 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Drummondville
-26 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Cassis CH (03-09-2018)
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Phoenix (Eliminato)
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
+26 (First Round + Q.), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
London / Queen's Club (18-06-2018) , Lexington CH (30-07-2018)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+10 (Third Round),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+53 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
+9 (R16)
Brest CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+25 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
+26 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+106 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
+10 (First Round), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Basel (22-10-2018)
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Barletta CH (09-04-2018)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
+33 (Semifinals),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+10 (First Round), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-90 (W), -7 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+25 (Second Round),
+5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Lyon (21-05-2018)
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
+7 (R16)
Winnipeg CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R16)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
+29 (Semifinals),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville
, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
+26 (First Round + Q.),
+5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Pune (31-12-2018)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
BEST RANKING
119
131, +12
Best: 123
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
+41 (Second Round + Q.),
+0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Bordeaux CH (14-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
120
121, +1
Best: 121
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
+0 (Round 1 Q), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+10 (R16), +8 (R16)
Anning CH [SUBENTRO], Seoul CH [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -29 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+10 (Third Round),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+7 (R16)
Mallorca CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+8 (Round 2 Q), +5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
+8 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-3 (W)
Czech Republic F4 (25-06-2018)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round), +7 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Phoenix (Eliminato), Gimcheon CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
+8 (Round 2 Q),
+5 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Stuttgart Q (11-06-2018)
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
+5 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q), +8 (R16)
Phoenix (Eliminato) , ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Le Gosier CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-83 (W)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
+55 (Final), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-106 (R16), -0 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Winston-Salem (20-08-2018)
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Guadalajara CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
BEST RANKING
144
147, +3
Best: 146
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Phoenix (Eliminato)
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Phoenix (Eliminato)
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport Beach CH (21-01-2019)
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
+26 (First Round + Q.), +10 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-33 (SF), -7 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Zhangjiagang CH (03-09-2018)
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+7 (Third Round), +8 (Third Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-29 (SF), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
150
154, +4
Best: 154
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-18 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
+0 (Q1)
Roland Garros Q [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF), -5 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
154
155, +1
Best: 155
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
+10 (Third Round),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Qujing CH (19-03-2018)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
+8 (Round 2 Q), +45 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix
-17 (QF), -7 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Braga CH (07-05-2018)
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
, ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
BEST RANKING
162
164, +2
Best: 164
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Seville CH (03-09-2018)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+6 (Q2)
Doha Q [SUBENTRO]
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
+17 (Quarterfinals)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -0 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Phoenix (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
171
172, +1
Best: 172
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
BEST RANKING
172
175, +3
Best: 175
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
+7 (Third Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Santo Domingo CH (08-10-2018)
BEST RANKING
173
217, +44
Best: 207
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
U.S.A. F13 (11-06-2018)
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
+5 (Second Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Koblenz CH (14-01-2019)
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
San Benedetto CH (16-07-2018)
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +7 (R16)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Liuzhou CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+7 (Third Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Cassis CH (03-09-2018)
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
+0 (Q1)
Houston Q [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16), -3 (W)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018) , Canada F2 (05-03-2018)
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen 2 CH (29-10-2018)
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
+8 (Third Round),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Liuzhou CH (22-10-2018)
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Rennes CH (21-01-2019)
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
+80 (Winner), +17 (Quarterfinals)
Zhuhai, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Almaty 2 CH (01-10-2018) , Tashkent CH (08-10-2018)
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
+8 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Braga CH (07-05-2018)
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
+5 (Second Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
+8 (Third Round), +7 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-5 (R32), -0 (R32)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018) , Heilbronn CH (14-05-2018)
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
+25 (Second Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
+0 (First Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
Canada F2 (05-03-2018)
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
-7 (R16), -5 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
+17 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-3 (W)
Australia F2 (05-03-2018)
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018) , Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
+5 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bergamo CH (18-02-2019)
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
-61 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Matteo Donati
ITA, 1995.02.28
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Santiago (Eliminato)
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Drummondville (Eliminato)
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
+7 (Third Round (WC))
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Gimcheon CH (07-05-2018)
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 1989.03.05
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Montevideo CH (05-11-2018)
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
+7 (Third Round), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-53 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
+0 (R32)
Houston [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -10 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018) , Irving CH (12-03-2018)
+29 (Semifinals),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
+5 (Second Round),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
+29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
-29 (SF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Phoenix (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
-0 (R32)
Irving CH (12-03-2018)
Thiemo de Bakker
NED, 1988.09.19
-3 (W)
Italy F2 (05-03-2018)
Evgeny Karlovskiy
RUS, 1994.08.07
+48 (Final),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Samarkand CH (14-05-2018)
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
+8 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (W)
U.S.A. F7 (12-03-2018)
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Santiago (Eliminato)
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 1998.02.13
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 1995.01.28
Filip Peliwo
CAN, 1994.01.30
+0 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
+0 (Second Round (Bye)),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
+17 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Kevin Krawietz
GER, 1992.01.24
Roberto Cid Subervi
DOM, 1993.08.30
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Columbus CH (17-09-2018)
BEST RANKING
244
255, +11
Best: 255
Mikael Torpegaard
DEN, 1994.05.08
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
Enzo Couacaud
FRA, 1995.03.01
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
+29 (Semifinals)
Drummondville
-0 (R32)
Mestre CH (21-05-2018)
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
+7 (Third Round),
+5 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
250
282, +32
Best: 269
Kaichi Uchida
JPN, 1994.08.23
+29 (Semifinals), +7 (Third Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R64), -0 (R64)
Cleveland CH (28-01-2019) , Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Saketh Myneni
IND, 1987.10.19
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
JC Aragone
USA, 1995.06.28
+8 (Round 2 Q (WC)),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Drummondville (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
+7 (Third Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Banja Luka CH (10-09-2018)
+8 (Third Round),
+3 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (12-03-2018)
Nicola Kuhn
ESP, 2000.03.20
+0 (First Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
Guilherme Clezar
BRA, 1992.12.31
+7 (Third Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Campinas CH (01-10-2018)
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
+8 (Third Round), +7 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R64)
Bangalore CH (12-11-2018) , Playford CH (31-12-2018)
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
Nino Serdarusic
CRO, 1996.12.13
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
-1 (F)
Italy F2 (05-03-2018)
Christian Harrison
USA, 1994.05.29
+8 (Round 2 Q (WC)),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Drummondville (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Daniel Masur
GER, 1994.11.06
Gleb Sakharov
FRA, 1988.06.10
Mario Vilella Martinez
ESP, 1995.07.03
Yunseong Chung
KOR, 1998.03.27
+8 (Third Round), +7 (Third Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R64)
Canberra CH (07-01-2019) , Yokohama CH (25-02-2019)
Jan Choinski
GBR, 1996.06.10
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
BEST RANKING
268
270, +2
Best: 269
Sasi Kumar Mukund
IND, 1997.01.14
+5 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
USA, 1995.02.13
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Drummondville (Eliminato)
Lucas Miedler
AUT, 1996.06.21
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez
DOM, 1990.03.13
+5 (Second Round), +3 (Second Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Houston CH (12-11-2018) , Columbus CH (07-01-2019)
Maverick Banes
AUS, 1992.04.10
+5 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (05-03-2018)
Scott Griekspoor
NED, 1991.01.10
Elliot Benchetrit
FRA, 1998.10.02
Johan Tatlot
FRA, 1996.03.26
-0 (R16)
Italy F2 (05-03-2018)
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
BEST RANKING
278
287, +9
Best: 285
Jeffrey John Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
+8 (Round 2 Q (WC)), +7 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
Tristan Lamasine
FRA, 1993.03.05
+7 (Third Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
France F8 (23-04-2018)
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
Tsung-Hua Yang
TPE, 1991.03.29
Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
ESP, 1991.04.30
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Laurynas Grigelis
LTU, 1991.08.14
-3 (W)
Italy F1 (26-02-2018)
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
+7 (Third Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Goncalo Oliveira
POR, 1995.02.17
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
+0 (First Round)
Phoenix (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (05-03-2018)
Jurgen Melzer
AUT, 1981.05.22
Akira Santillan
AUS, 1997.05.22
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
-48 (F)
Drummondville CH (12-03-2018)
Collin Altamirano
USA, 1995.12.07
+3 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (SF)
U.S.A. F8 (19-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
295
298, +3
Best: 297
Ulises Blanch
USA, 1998.03.25
+3 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
France F10 (18-06-2018)
Liam Broady
GBR, 1994.01.04
+3 (Second Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Lexington CH (30-07-2018)
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
-7 (R16)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
298
307, +9
Best: 299
Yibing Wu
CHN, 1999.10.14
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round (WC))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Tomislav Brkic
BIH, 1990.03.09
BEST RANKING
300
301, +1
Best: 301
Andrew Harris
AUS, 1994.03.07
+3 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
