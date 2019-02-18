ATP Marseille 250 | Indoor | e668.485 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Marco Cecchinato
18/02/2019 08:37 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (18-02-2019)
16
Best: 13
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2225
Punti
26
Tornei
17
Best: 17
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
2091
Punti
31
Tornei
48
Best: 46
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
965
Punti
25
Tornei
52
Best: 18
▼
-12
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
915
Punti
24
Tornei
87
Best: 70
▼
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
665
Punti
27
Tornei
103
Best: 86
▲
6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
541
Punti
26
Tornei
105
Best: 33
▲
6
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
531
Punti
32
Tornei
118
Best: 108
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
472
Punti
26
Tornei
136
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
415
Punti
20
Tornei
151
Best: 147
▲
2
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
377
Punti
22
Tornei
152
Best: 100
▲
3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
374
Punti
24
Tornei
164
Best: 84
▲
6
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
336
Punti
22
Tornei
167
Best: 165
▲
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
333
Punti
25
Tornei
172
Best: 156
▲
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
308
Punti
23
Tornei
174
Best: 153
▲
2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
304
Punti
29
Tornei
185
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
273
Punti
30
Tornei
196
Best: 152
▲
2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
21
Tornei
211
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
245
Punti
18
Tornei
213
Best: 213
▲
2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
245
Punti
24
Tornei
226
Best: 212
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
225
Punti
18
Tornei
230
Best: 146
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
216
Punti
25
Tornei
250
Best: 178
▲
4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
190
Punti
18
Tornei
269
Best: 118
--
0
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
163
Punti
20
Tornei
345
Best: 315
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
70
Punti
12
Tornei
369
Best: 301
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
51
Punti
17
Tornei
392
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
38
Punti
19
Tornei
407
Best: 274
▲
12
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
30
Punti
23
Tornei
430
Best: 430
▲
3
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
14
Tornei
434
Best: 375
▲
3
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
21
Punti
10
Tornei
436
Best: 326
▲
3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
21
Punti
15
Tornei
440
Best: 355
▲
4
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
11
Tornei
453
Best: 453
▲
1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
17
Punti
3
Tornei
464
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
11
Tornei
477
Best: 204
▲
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
488
Best: 487
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
13
Tornei
492
Best: 426
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
496
Best: 472
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
18
Tornei
501
Best: 354
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
6
Tornei
506
Best: 503
--
0
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
512
Best: 512
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
4
Tornei
526
Best: 355
▲
1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
9
Punti
11
Tornei
546
Best: 546
▲
3
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
7
Punti
5
Tornei
563
Best: 455
▲
2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
619
Best: 465
▼
-1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
623
Best: 375
▼
-3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
9
Tornei
625
Best: 299
▼
-2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
10
Tornei
642
Best: 636
▼
-2
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
677
Best: 397
▼
-2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
12
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Marco Cecchinato
2 commenti
Davvero entusiasmante il rendimento, 3 finali su 3 vi te, cattivo e concentrato, tecnica, schapeau
Io lo sogno in finale a Barcellona con Rafa