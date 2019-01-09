Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger) 10 Gennaio 2019

09/01/2019 10:54 2 commenti
Andreas Seppi, classe 1984 e n.37 ATP
Andreas Seppi, classe 1984 e n.37 ATP

AUS ATP 250 Sydney – Hard
QF Tsitsipas GRE – Seppi ITA (0-0) ore 03:00


NZL ATP 250 Auckland – Hard
QF Kohlschreiber GER – Fognini ITA (7-2) 2 incontro dalle ore 0:00


VNM Challenger Da Nang – Hard
Da Nang
QF Bai CHN – Viola ITA (0-0) ore 06:00
QF Bega/Viola ITA ITA – Ratiwatana/Ratiwatana THA THA (0-0) ore 08:30


USA Challenger Columbus – Hard
1T Mcnally/Seelig USA USA – Oliveira/Vavassori POR ITA (0-0) ore 23:00 di oggi

TAG:

2 commenti

leopone98 (Guest) 09-01-2019 11:20

Vai ragazzi andiamo avanti!!!!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marvar (Guest) 09-01-2019 11:02

L odiosa bestia nera tedesca per fognini ..Staremo a vedere…

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!