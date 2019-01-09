ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $527.880 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo Copertina
Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger) 10 Gennaio 2019
09/01/2019 10:54 2 commenti
ATP 250 Sydney – Hard
QF Tsitsipas – Seppi (0-0) ore 03:00
ATP 250 Auckland – Hard
QF Kohlschreiber – Fognini (7-2) 2 incontro dalle ore 0:00
Challenger Da Nang – Hard
Da Nang
QF Bai – Viola (0-0) ore 06:00
QF Bega/Viola – Ratiwatana/Ratiwatana (0-0) ore 08:30
Challenger Columbus – Hard
1T Mcnally/Seelig – Oliveira/Vavassori (0-0) ore 23:00 di oggi
TAG: Italiani in campo
2 commenti
Vai ragazzi andiamo avanti!!!!
L odiosa bestia nera tedesca per fognini ..Staremo a vedere…