Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in campo (Atp-Challenger): Gli azzurri impegnati Martedì 30 Ottobre 2018

29/10/2018 19:46 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

Canberra 2
1T Kuhn ESP – Vilardo ITA (0-0) ore 02:00
1T Santillan AUS – Petrone ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 02:00

Shenzhen 2
1T Xia CHN – Fabbiano ITA (0-0) ore 03:00

Eckental
1T Masur GER – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) ore 11:00
1T Raja/Sancic IND CRO – Bolelli/Stakhovsky ITA UKR (0-0) ore 14:00

TAG: