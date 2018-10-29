Masters 1000 Paris Bercy 1000 | Indoor | e4.872.105 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo Copertina
Italiani in campo (Atp-Challenger): Gli azzurri impegnati Martedì 30 Ottobre 2018
29/10/2018 19:46 Nessun commento
Canberra 2
1T Kuhn – Vilardo (0-0) ore 02:00
1T Santillan – Petrone (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 02:00
Shenzhen 2
1T Xia – Fabbiano (0-0) ore 03:00
Eckental
1T Masur – Arnaboldi (0-0) ore 11:00
1T Raja/Sancic – Bolelli/Stakhovsky (0-0) ore 14:00
