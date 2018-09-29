Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 29 settembre 2018

29/09/2018 01:38 Nessun commento
Dante Gennaro nella foto
Egypt F20 – Semifinale
Dante Gennaro ITA [3] vs. Simone Roncalli ITA [5] ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Italy F29 – Finale
Giovanni Fonio ITA vs. Sandro Ehrat SUI ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Turkey F29 – Semifinale
Sebastian Prechtel GER vs. Riccardo Bonadio ITA [4] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

