Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 29 settembre 2018
29/09/2018 01:38 Nessun commento
Egypt F20 – Semifinale
Dante Gennaro [3] vs. Simone Roncalli [5] ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F29 – Finale
Giovanni Fonio vs. Sandro Ehrat ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Turkey F29 – Semifinale
Sebastian Prechtel vs. Riccardo Bonadio [4] ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
