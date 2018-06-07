Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Shymkent: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. Lorenzo Giustino in semifinale

07/06/2018 12:00 20 commenti
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991

KAZ Challenger Shymkent CH | Terra | $50.000 – Quarti di Finale

CENTER 12 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [2] Hugo Dellien BOL

CH Shymkent
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
1
0
Hugo Dellien [2]
3
6
6
Vincitore: H. DELLIEN
2. [1] Yannick Hanfmann GER vs [Q] Jurij Rodionov AUT

CH Shymkent
Yannick Hanfmann [1]
7
7
Jurij Rodionov
5
5
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
3. Lorenzo Giustino ITA / Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Laurynas Grigelis LTU / Uladzimir Ignatik BLR (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Shymkent
Lorenzo Giustino / Goncalo Oliveira
6
6
Laurynas Grigelis / Uladzimir Ignatik
3
2
Vincitori: GIUSTINO / OLIVEIRA
COURT 11 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM vs [3] Sebastian Ofner AUT

CH Shymkent
Roberto Cid Subervi
6
6
Sebastian Ofner [3]
2
1
Vincitore: R. CID SUBERVI
2. Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [Q] Kevin Krawietz GER

CH Shymkent
Lorenzo Giustino
7
4
6
Kevin Krawietz
5
6
3
Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO
3. Lucas Miedler AUT / Sebastian Ofner AUT vs [WC] Arjun Kadhe IND / Denis Yevseyev KAZ

CH Shymkent
Lucas Miedler / Sebastian Ofner
6
6
Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev
2
4
Vincitori: MIEDLER / OFNER
gido 07-06-2018 15:43

Giustino un "regolarista" coi fiocchi!

 20
Lupu (Guest) 07-06-2018 14:56

Bravo Giustino niente male per uno che è stato definito da Quindi un c…o di pallettaro!

 19
effeddielle (Guest) 07-06-2018 14:40

domani giustino e` chiusissimo da Haffmann…spero mi smentisca, ma non penso che il suo gioco attuale possa impensierire il tedesco

 18
Luca96 07-06-2018 14:18

E bravo Giustino! Sta giocando un ottimo torneo…dai che si ritorna presto in top200 in questo modo 😉

 17
zedarioz 07-06-2018 14:17

Bravissimo. Deve tornare nei 200 che è il suo reale valore.

 16
El kid di Las Vegas (Guest) 07-06-2018 13:38

Scritto da Alessandro
Dellien sta facendo cose che non si sono mai viste a livello challenger…non ricordo nemmeno thiem e coric ottenere questi risultati a livello challenger in così breve tempo. Al 16 aprile era 229…lunedì entrerà nei primi 110

Onesto mestierante che vive un buon momento ce ne sono tanti che hanno fatto scalate simili…buon corridore ma per me nulla di che e tornerà ai suoi livelli abituali…Poi oh nello sport oltre le qualità conta tanto la testa vedi Cecchinato e tanti altri…

 15
Giampuffo (Guest) 07-06-2018 13:26

Giustino di giustezza!

 14
Radames 07-06-2018 13:00

la semifinale più importante del tennis italiano di questa settimana!

 13
Alessandro (Guest) 07-06-2018 12:52

Dellien sta facendo cose che non si sono mai viste a livello challenger…non ricordo nemmeno thiem e coric ottenere questi risultati a livello challenger in così breve tempo. Al 16 aprile era 229…lunedì entrerà nei primi 110

 12
Mathland (Guest) 07-06-2018 12:40

Bravissimo! Ultimo game giocato molto bene

 11
Fabio1978 (Guest) 07-06-2018 12:13

Scritto da mauro59

Scritto da Fabio1978
Dellien rullo compressore

Non ti dico! adesso diventa il favorito n. 1 per Wimbledon…

Ma come Moroni è diventato fenomeno e questo non può diventarlo?

 10
pool aster (Guest) 07-06-2018 12:09

Bravo Giustino ✌

 9
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 07-06-2018 12:08

Scritto da Fabio1978
Dellien rullo compressore

Da Vicenza 8/8 ….non male Dellien

 8
ASHTONEATON 07-06-2018 11:57

Grande Lorenzo!!!
Bravissimo!!!

 7
Roberto (Guest) 07-06-2018 11:56

Bravo Lorenzo!!!!!

 6
Balthus 07-06-2018 11:53

Complimenti a Giustino, ne aveva bisogno per tenere la classifica, ora vediamo in semi come va

 5
mauro59 (Guest) 07-06-2018 11:44

Scritto da Fabio1978
Dellien rullo compressore

Non ti dico! adesso diventa il favorito n. 1 per Wimbledon…

 4
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 07-06-2018 11:43

Che forte Giustino….dai che manca poco

 3
Mathland (Guest) 07-06-2018 11:41

Dai Lorenzoooo!!! Occasione troppo ghiotta

 2
Fabio1978 (Guest) 07-06-2018 08:46

Dellien rullo compressore

 1
