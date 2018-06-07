Challenger Shymkent: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. Lorenzo Giustino in semifinale

Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Challenger Shymkent CH | Terra | $50.000 – Quarti di Finale
CENTER 12 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [2] Hugo Dellien
CH Shymkent
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
1
0
Hugo Dellien [2]
3
6
6
Vincitore: H. DELLIEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
H. Dellien
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 1-3
H. Dellien
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
H. Dellien
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
H. Dellien
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Yannick Hanfmann vs [Q] Jurij Rodionov
CH Shymkent
Yannick Hanfmann [1]
7
7
Jurij Rodionov
5
5
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Lorenzo Giustino / Goncalo Oliveira vs Laurynas Grigelis / Uladzimir Ignatik (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Shymkent
Lorenzo Giustino / Goncalo Oliveira
6
6
Laurynas Grigelis / Uladzimir Ignatik
3
2
Vincitori: GIUSTINO / OLIVEIRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Giustino / Oliveira
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
L. Giustino / Oliveira
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
L. Giustino / Oliveira
2-1 → 3-1
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
1-1 → 2-1
L. Giustino / Oliveira
0-1 → 1-1
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Giustino / Oliveira
5-3 → 6-3
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
L. Giustino / Oliveira
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Giustino / Oliveira
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
2-1 → 2-2
L. Giustino / Oliveira
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Grigelis / Ignatik
1-0 → 1-1
L. Giustino / Oliveira
0-0 → 1-0
COURT 11 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Roberto Cid Subervi vs [3] Sebastian Ofner
CH Shymkent
Roberto Cid Subervi
6
6
Sebastian Ofner [3]
2
1
Vincitore: R. CID SUBERVI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Lorenzo Giustino vs [Q] Kevin Krawietz
CH Shymkent
Lorenzo Giustino
7
4
6
Kevin Krawietz
5
6
3
Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Krawietz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Krawietz
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
K. Krawietz
0-15
df
15-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
K. Krawietz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Lucas Miedler / Sebastian Ofner vs [WC] Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev
CH Shymkent
Lucas Miedler / Sebastian Ofner
6
6
Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev
2
4
Vincitori: MIEDLER / OFNER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Miedler / Ofner
5-4 → 6-4
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
5-3 → 5-4
L. Miedler / Ofner
4-3 → 5-3
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
L. Miedler / Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
3-1 → 3-2
L. Miedler / Ofner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Miedler / Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Miedler / Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
L. Miedler / Ofner
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
L. Miedler / Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Miedler / Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Giustino un “regolarista” coi fiocchi!
Bravo Giustino niente male per uno che è stato definito da Quindi un c…o di pallettaro!
domani giustino e` chiusissimo da Haffmann…spero mi smentisca, ma non penso che il suo gioco attuale possa impensierire il tedesco
E bravo Giustino! Sta giocando un ottimo torneo…dai che si ritorna presto in top200 in questo modo 😉
Bravissimo. Deve tornare nei 200 che è il suo reale valore.
Onesto mestierante che vive un buon momento ce ne sono tanti che hanno fatto scalate simili…buon corridore ma per me nulla di che e tornerà ai suoi livelli abituali…Poi oh nello sport oltre le qualità conta tanto la testa vedi Cecchinato e tanti altri…
Giustino di giustezza!
la semifinale più importante del tennis italiano di questa settimana!
Dellien sta facendo cose che non si sono mai viste a livello challenger…non ricordo nemmeno thiem e coric ottenere questi risultati a livello challenger in così breve tempo. Al 16 aprile era 229…lunedì entrerà nei primi 110
Bravissimo! Ultimo game giocato molto bene
Ma come Moroni è diventato fenomeno e questo non può diventarlo?
Bravo Giustino ✌
Da Vicenza 8/8 ….non male Dellien
Grande Lorenzo!!!
Bravissimo!!!
Bravo Lorenzo!!!!!
Complimenti a Giustino, ne aveva bisogno per tenere la classifica, ora vediamo in semi come va
Non ti dico! adesso diventa il favorito n. 1 per Wimbledon…
Che forte Giustino….dai che manca poco
Dai Lorenzoooo!!! Occasione troppo ghiotta
Dellien rullo compressore