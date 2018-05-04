ATP Istanbul 250 | Terra | e426.145 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
WTA Rabat: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali
WTA Rabat International | Terra | $250.000 – Semifinali
CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Ajla Tomljanovic vs [7] Aleksandra Krunic
WTA Rabat
Ajla Tomljanovic
0
7
5
Aleksandra Krunic [7]•
0
5
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Krunic
5-2
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Krunic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
A. Krunic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-5 → 4-5
A. Krunic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Elise Mertens vs [8] Su-Wei Hsieh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Anna Blinkova / Raluca Olaru vs Georgina Garcia Perez / Fanny Stollar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
