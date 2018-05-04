Circuito WTA Copertina, WTA

WTA Rabat: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali

Elise Mertens nella foto
MAR WTA Rabat International | Terra | $250.000 – Semifinali

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Ajla Tomljanovic AUS vs [7] Aleksandra Krunic SRB

Ajla Tomljanovic
0
7
5
Aleksandra Krunic [7]
0
5
2
2. [1] Elise Mertens BEL vs [8] Su-Wei Hsieh TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Anna Blinkova RUS / Raluca Olaru ROU vs Georgina Garcia Perez ESP / Fanny Stollar HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

