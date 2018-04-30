Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 30 aprile 2018. I risultati di oggi

Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

30/04/2018 15:50 12 commenti
Francesco Forti classe 1999
Francesco Forti classe 1999

UGA Uganda F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Aaron Cortes Alcaraz ESP [5] vs. Tommaso Gabrieli ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

ITF Uganda F1
A. Cortes Alcaraz [5]
6
3
6
T. Gabrieli
3
6
3
Vincitore: A. Cortes Alcaraz
Hassan Ndayishimiye BDI vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ITA 36 16



FRA France F9 – 15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Louis Dussin FRA vs. Alessandro Ceppellini ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 11:30

ITF France F9
L. Dussin
5
7
6
A. Ceppellini
7
5
3
Vincitore: L. Dussin
POL Poland F1 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Francesco Forti ITA [2] vs. Alex Martinez ESP [15] 3-6 3-6

Robert Strombachs GER vs. Jannik Sinner ITA [11] 7-5 7-6(3)

Federico Iannaccone ITA [3] vs. Yann Wojcik POL [14] 6-7(3) 6-3 6-7(6)



EGY Egypt F16 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Maxim Turyev RUS vs. Manfred Fellin ITA [12] # incontro dalle ore

Ivan Krivic CRO [5] vs. Alberto Cammarata ITA [9] # incontro dalle ore

Teuxfod (Guest) 30-04-2018 16:12

Scritto da Luca Milano
In Polonia c’è la Meglio Gioventù…!

C’era purtroppo..

 12
Henry (Guest) 30-04-2018 14:35

Sotti ha fatto il ponte?

 11
FabioRamunno (Guest) 30-04-2018 14:16

Scritto da Dyba21
Forti e Sinner hanno perso…

Non ci credo!!

 10
Dyba21 30-04-2018 12:37

Forti e Sinner hanno perso…

 9
Darios80 (Guest) 30-04-2018 12:05

Scritto da andika
Qualcuno sa se i Bocchi che si scontrano al primo turno in doppio in Uganda sono padre e figlio ?

Si

 8
Aziz 30-04-2018 11:56

@ gianca50 (#2091194)

Ma come fai a non conoscere Ndayishimiye? Ahahhaah

 7
marco (Guest) 30-04-2018 11:51

@ andika (#2091254)

Confermo. Due ottime persone.

 6
andika (Guest) 30-04-2018 11:37

Qualcuno sa se i Bocchi che si scontrano al primo turno in doppio in Uganda sono padre e figlio ?

 5
Daniele (Guest) 30-04-2018 11:29

@ gianca50 (#2091194)

Vinto 6 3 6 1

 4
gianca50 30-04-2018 10:01

in Uganda c’e’ Lorenzo Bocchi contro un avversario impronunciabile ha vinto il primo set 6-3

 3
pool aster (Guest) 30-04-2018 09:29

Forza ragazzi!!!

 2
Luca Milano (Guest) 30-04-2018 00:46

In Polonia c’è la Meglio Gioventù…!

 1
+1: ffedee, Marcus91, Aziz