Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 30 aprile 2018. I risultati di oggi

Francesco Forti classe 1999
Uganda F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Aaron Cortes Alcaraz [5] vs. Tommaso Gabrieli 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
ITF Uganda F1
A. Cortes Alcaraz [5]
6
3
6
T. Gabrieli
3
6
3
Vincitore: A. Cortes Alcaraz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Cortes Alcaraz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
T. Gabrieli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Cortes Alcaraz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Cortes Alcaraz
3-1 → 3-2
A. Cortes Alcaraz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Cortes Alcaraz
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Cortes Alcaraz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Cortes Alcaraz
2-3 → 2-4
T. Gabrieli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
A. Cortes Alcaraz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
A. Cortes Alcaraz
1-0 → 1-1
T. Gabrieli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Cortes Alcaraz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Cortes Alcaraz
3-3 → 4-3
A. Cortes Alcaraz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Gabrieli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Cortes Alcaraz
1-1 → 2-1
T. Gabrieli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Cortes Alcaraz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Hassan Ndayishimiye vs. Lorenzo Bocchi 36 16
France F9 – 15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Louis Dussin vs. Alessandro Ceppellini 2 incontro dalle ore 11:30
ITF France F9
L. Dussin
5
7
6
A. Ceppellini
7
5
3
Vincitore: L. Dussin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Ceppellini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
L. Dussin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Dussin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Ceppellini
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Ceppellini
0-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ceppellini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Dussin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Ceppellini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
L. Dussin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
L. Dussin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Ceppellini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Ceppellini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Dussin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ceppellini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Dussin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
L. Dussin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Dussin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Ceppellini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Ceppellini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
L. Dussin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
A. Ceppellini
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Poland F1 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Francesco Forti [2] vs. Alex Martinez [15] 3-6 3-6
Robert Strombachs vs. Jannik Sinner [11] 7-5 7-6(3)
Federico Iannaccone [3] vs. Yann Wojcik [14] 6-7(3) 6-3 6-7(6)
Egypt F16 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Maxim Turyev vs. Manfred Fellin [12] # incontro dalle ore
Ivan Krivic [5] vs. Alberto Cammarata [9] # incontro dalle ore
C’era purtroppo..
Sotti ha fatto il ponte?
Non ci credo!!
Forti e Sinner hanno perso…
Si
@ gianca50 (#2091194)
Ma come fai a non conoscere Ndayishimiye? Ahahhaah
@ andika (#2091254)
Confermo. Due ottime persone.
Qualcuno sa se i Bocchi che si scontrano al primo turno in doppio in Uganda sono padre e figlio ?
@ gianca50 (#2091194)
Vinto 6 3 6 1
in Uganda c’e’ Lorenzo Bocchi contro un avversario impronunciabile ha vinto il primo set 6-3
Forza ragazzi!!!
In Polonia c’è la Meglio Gioventù…!